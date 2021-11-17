Windows 11 build 22504 includes improved theming and customizable emoji

With another week comes yet another Windows 11 update for Insiders, this time being build 22504. Hot on the heels of rolling out a new Media Player app yesterday, this build includes some improvements to theming in certain parts of the OS, as well as the ability to customize some emoji.

In regards to theming, Microsoft has made it so that the themes available for the touch keyboard on Windows 11 are now visible in more input methods. If you use input method editors (IMEs), the emoji panel, or voice typing, they will now reflect the theme you set for your touch keyboard. These theming options are available in the Personalization section of the Settings app, and they’ll be in a new page called Text Input.

As for the emoji, Microsoft is making it possible to individually customize the faces of people in emoji that include more than one person. For couples, people holding hands, and families, you can choose the skin and hair color of each character before sending the emoji. This feature is rolling out to a subset of Insiders, so it may not be available to everyone right now.

Aside from these two changes, Windows 11 build 22504 is relatively small. Following up on the mute icon introduced a couple of weeks ago, you can now use a keyboard shortcut to activate it. There’s also an update for the .NET Framework, adding native support for ARM64 devices. Microsoft is also making it so that apps now launch in fullscreen by default on tablets with screens that are 11 inches or smaller. This also applies to convertibles in a tablet posture.

In addition to bigger changes, this build includes the usual list of fixes for various aspects of the operating system. You can see the full list below:

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22504 [Start] Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of icons not displaying correctly in the Recommended section of Start (showing the wrong or a generic icon) sometimes.

If you open Start and immediate press Shift + F10 or the context menu key, the context menu should be aligned with the search box now. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue leading to an explorer.exe crash in recent builds if there were issues loading the battery icon in the Taskbar.

Made some changes to help the clock in the Taskbar update more reliably, including addressing a recent issue where it wasn’t updating at all over Remote Desktop.

Mitigated a positioning issue that could cause the date and time to get clipped off the end of the Taskbar.

If you’ve updated the critical and low battery level notification definitions, the battery icon in the Taskbar will now align with that, rather than using the default values to show a warning.

Right clicking the date and time in the Taskbar will now dismiss the Notification Center if it’s open, so that you can see the context menu options. [Input] Keyboard lights (for example, for caps lock) should work properly again now with this build.

We’ve made a few more tweaks to our emoji search keywords based on feedback, including improving results for day, night, and face with raised eyebrow. Please continue sharing feedback with us about this under Input and Language > Emoji Panel in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue that was causing the kaomoji list in WIN + . to be blank when accessed while using a Chinese IME.

Fixed an issue with the emoji panel search results that could lead to a single gif being displayed repeatedly with certain queries.

Mitigated an issue resulting in IMEs not working with certain games.

Addressed an issue where the options under Settings > Personalization > Typing to change the settings “Show text suggestions & add a spacebar after I choose a text suggestions” for the touch keyboard might unexpectedly not display.

If you make a long pause while using voice typing (WIN + H), it should be able to resume listening more reliability now.

Fixed some inconsistencies between actual listening status and the microphone visual in voice typing.

Text should no longer be unexpectedly duplicated if the caret is moved while using voice typing. [Windowing] Selecting snap layout options should no longer randomly put windows on your other monitor sometimes. [Settings] The brightness and volume sliders in Quick Settings should no longer randomly become invisible.

Fixed an issue preventing Adjusting active hours from being set to manually.

Addressed an issue which could result in the touch keyboard occluding the password entry field when connecting to a network in Quick Settings. [Other] Fixed a scaling issue that was causing the update prompt dialog (and other dialogs of that style) to get cut off and not draw correctly after the DPI changed.

Improved the positioning of the context menu when right clicking the bottom corner of the desktop.

Mitigated an issue related to TCPIP which could result in bug checks when waking a device.

Fixed an issue where high priority notifications (such as an alarm) would sometimes unexpectedly dismiss without you engaging with it, leading to it randomly reappearing the next time a normal priority notification came in.

This build also comes with a list of known issues, as you’d expect. The list is relatively short this time around, but keep in mind there can always be problems that aren’t listed here. These are simply the ones Microsoft is aware of.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22504 [General] Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

We’re investigating an issue where some PCs are unable to install new builds, or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you are experiencing this issue, please reboot your PC and try again.

Some devices may bugcheck with error code 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build. If you hit this, after the device rolls back to the previous build, you may want to pause updates until we release a fix. [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods. [Windowing] Hovering your mouse back and forth between different desktops in Task View will result in the displayed thumbnails and content area unexpectedly shrinking. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

While it’s not tied to the new build, Microsoft also announced that it’s beginning to roll out the new UI for the Your Phone app. This was teased during the Surface event back in September, and it features quicker access to notifications and improved navigation overall.

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, Microsoft also took the time to clarify that there won’t be a new Dev channel build during that week. We should be back to normal the following week, though another break will happen soon as we approach the Christmas season.