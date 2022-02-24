Windows 11 gets an improved taskbar for tablets with build 22563

After releasing a massive update with Windows 11 build 22557 last week, Microsoft is back with a new build for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. This time, we’re getting Windows 11 build 22563, and it’s a little later than usual because of the US holiday this past Monday. We’ve only had a week since the last build, so there isn’t as much new content here, but it’s still packing some goodies. For users with ARM64 PCs, this build will now be offered, so you-re also getting all the new features from last week for the first time.

Windows 11 build 22563 continues to focus on improvements for tablets. Last week, we got a bunch of new gestures to make touch interactions more natural, and now, there’s a new taskbar. When using a tablet, or if you disconnect the keyboard from a 2-in-1 PC, the taskbar will now collapse into a simplified view that only shows core system icons, such as battery, internet, and volume indicators. If you want to see all your open apps, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal the full taskbar with your app icons. This is only applied to tablets, so desktop and laptop users won’t see this change.

Microsoft is making some tweaks to the Widgets panel, too, so the new content and your personal widgets now blend together. This way, more content is visible at once, and if you don’t have a lot of pinned widgets, news will be more accessible. You can still pin widgets to the top of the panel, though.

If you use Edge, this build also comes with some multi-tasking news. When using Snap Assist, you’ll now be able to see specific Edge tabs as snapping suggestions, so you can easily organize tabs into separate windows and view them all at once.

For emoji fans, this build also adds support for Emoji 14.0, the latest version of the Unicode standard, adding 37 new unique emoji, some of which include skin tone variations. On that note, the handshake emoji now lets you choose the skin tone for both hands, and there are a total of 112 new emoji when you include skin tone variations.

Other tweaks in this build include a new group policy setting for Windows Update notifications. Meanwhile, the search bar in File Explorer now includes OneDrive, the Downloads folder, and other indexed locations when searching from the Quick Access page. Additionally, files in Quick Access that aren’t saved locally can now show thumbnails and they’ll support OneDrive sharing.

Aside from all the new features and improvements, this build includes a handful of bug fixes, which you can see in full detail below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22563 [General] Improved login performance for a specific case where someone had a very large temp folder.

Fixed a few issues impacting explorer.exe reliability.

Updated the volume flyout when using the hardware keys on your keyboard to account for cases where there is no working audio. [Taskbar] The auto-hide taskbar will now stay expanded while you use Task View to switch Desktops.

When dragging a file or app to the taskbar, we’ve updated the message next to the mouse showing what is and is not supported to now respond to dark mode and contrast themes.

Fixed a cyclical explorer.exe crash that was happening for people using the French (Canada) display language, related to the battery icon tooltip.

Updated the mute icon in the taskbar so that the tooltip now gives a hint for the keyboard shortcut (WIN + Alt + K). [Tablet-optimized taskbar] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar is enabled on your device. Please see above for details on the tablet-optimized taskbar, which is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. The top border line of taskbar now extends across the entire taskbar instead of stopping just before the system tray area.

The button styling for the hidden icons flyout is now consistent with the design of the rest of the system tray buttons.

The taskbar should no longer flicker when switching input methods or during other scenarios where system tray icons are added and removed. [Start menu] Fixed an issue that was causing the Start menu to not open consistently with the new touch gesture where you swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

When recommended items are newly added or removed, their icons will now be animated to fade in and out.

The sleep icon in the power menu is no longer incorrectly showing as a bell.

Fixed an issue causing the apostrophe in the power button tooltip to not display correctly.

Names of apps in folders no longer appear blurred briefly when opening folders in Start.

Fixed a crash some people were encountering when trying to share an app from the All apps list. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where the OneDrive icon wouldn’t show up in the File Explorer command bar sometimes when it should have.

Removed a random white dot that was appearing in the context menu when right clicking on File Explorer’s title bar in dark mode. [Input] Made some improvements to the emoji search results based on feedback, including generally putting a stronger preference in the search results to the exact name match of emoji (for example, the balloon emoji first when searching for balloon) over the various other emoji that might be returned for those keywords.

Fixed an issue causing Insiders to not see the updated Korean IME design in the previous flight.

Fixed a couple issues with the coloring in the IME candidate window.

Mitigated a crash that was happening when attempting to access the Personalization > Text Input in Settings after upgrading if you had customized your touch keyboard appearance.

Addressed an explorer.exe crash that could happen when switching input methods.

Improved the performance of launching the input switcher for the first time.

If you have “Show accent color on Start and Taskbar” enabled in Color Settings, the input switcher background color will now follow that preference.

Fixed the Typing link name in the touch keyboard settings options, so it matches the Settings page that opens.

System > Clipboard in Settings now explains why the “Sync across your devices” option could be grayed out.

Added text to the emoji panel to help explain certain scenarios where emoji search results aren’t supported. [Search] We’ve done some more work to reduce the chance that the recent searches flyout could get stuck on the screen.

We’ve addressed an issue in recent Dev Channel builds leading to some Insiders experiencing an issue where search would open, but only show a magnifying glass in the window and not display any results. If you continue experiencing issues, please file feedback under Desktop Environment > Search with details about what exactly you are seeing. [Settings] Addressed an issue where pop up dialogs (for example, when adding an optional feature, or when configuring your IP address) in Settings were launching left aligned instead of centered.

Addressed an issue where RSAT: DNS Server Tools would show that it was installed in Optional Features if you attempted to install it but wouldn’t actually be installed.

Fixed an issue where Display settings might not show the option to change refresh rate when your PC was in portrait mode.

Settings should no longer crash when attempting to uninstall apps via Apps > Installed apps when your User Account Control settings are set to Always Notify.

Windows Update > Update History should show history for feature updates again with this build.

Mitigated an issue related to the Windows Update page that could make Settings hang.

The link to give feedback in Settings > System > Notifications will now take you directly to notifications feedback section in the Feedback Hub.

> > will now take you directly to notifications feedback section in the Feedback Hub. Fixed an issue preventing you from adding Bluetooth or Cast to the Quick Settings flyout.

The media controls above Quick Settings should now show when you open media or hide when you close media more reliably.

Fixed an issue where the number in the volume popup that opens when you use your hardware keys didn’t match the volume number in Quick Settings.

Improved the positioning of the Accessibility flyout above the button on the login screen.

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing certain Bluetooth devices to not auto-connect after powering on or resuming your PC from sleep/hibernate. [Widgets] With the taskbar left-aligned, information such as temperature is now shown.

Fixed an issue where Widgets weather info may have shown different information across a multi-monitor setup. [Task Manager] Did some work to help address an issue where the navigation bar in the updated Task Manager design was showing black glitches when you launched Task Manager from a minimized state. [Windowing] Fixed an issue that was preventing you from using the minimize, maximize, and close buttons on maximized apps (and other scenarios) because Notification Center had kept focus.

Did some work to improve the smoothness of the animation when invoking Task View using the 3-finger on screen gesture.

Improved general reliability of ALT + Tab to help address scenarios where it could get stuck.

Addressed an issue that was impacting the performance when using ALT + Tab, Task View or snap assist in recent builds.

Snap group titles should appear properly when using Windows with an Arabic or Hebrew display language now.

Made some refinements to the snap layouts invocation experience when moving a window to the top of the screen.

Fixed an issue where dragging a snapped window while snap assist is active would include a thumbnail of the dragged window.

When using the down arrow to navigate through app thumbnails in snap assist, it should cycle to the top now when you’ve reached the bottom row.

Fixed two crashes that could happen when using snap layouts on a secondary monitor or a portrait mode monitor.

Made the margins for snapping to the left and right side of the screen a little bigger.

Switching desktops using the keyboard shortcuts while the Start menu is open should no longer cause your desktop to unexpectedly switch back after closing Start. [Network] Added some text to show Disconnecting to communicate if work is in progress after you’ve clicked the Disconnect button in the VPN section of Quick Settings.

Fixed an issue where Managed VPN profiles with IPv4 routes specified might disconnect frequently. [Narrator] Narrator will no longer jump up to the search box in Start after using the power or account menus.

After switching to the All apps section of the Start menu, Narrator will now navigate to and read you app information correctly.

Narrator in Word online will now read the new line correctly when arrowing up and down between paragraphs.

Fixed an issue that was causing Narrator to stop reading or being able to move the cursor when entering tables in Microsoft Word.

Improved how Narrator reads content in the Accessibility flyout on the login screen. [Other] Fixed an issue that was causing the back button in the sign in window of certain apps to not to be visible when using a contrast theme.

And, of course, there are still some known issues to be wary of. That’s what you should expect with Insider builds.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22563 [General] Users running Windows 10 who try to upgrade directly to Build 22563 in the Dev Channel will encounter a hang at “0% Downloading” on Windows Update. To bypass, please join the Beta Channel, install the offered Windows 11 build there, and then switch to the Dev Channel to receive the Build 22563 update. This issue is understood and will be fixed in an upcoming build.

When going through the device setup experience (OOBE) on the Enterprise edition, the network add screen will be skipped on the first attempt. As a workaround, when users see the “name your computer” option, please reboot and re-start OOBE. The network add screen will now appear as expected.

Many users won’t hear the startup sound right now. [Taskbar] If you right click on the Start icon in this build or press WIN + X, explorer.exe will likely crash. Please use CTRL + Shift + Esc for the time being if you use this menu to launch Task Manager. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] Windows Insiders who have this feature enabled will not be able to use new touch gestures that start on the bottom of the screen announced in Build 22557 until they first remove or fold back their keyboard. Insiders with PCs such as laptops that cannot be used as tablets, and who have this feature enabled, will not be able to use the touch gestures that start on the bottom of the screen. This will be fixed in a future flight.

The taskbar doesn’t always automatically collapse after launching an app or tapping outside of the expanded taskbar on 2-in-1 devices.

Some areas of the OS are not yet tracking the height of the expanded taskbar on 2-in-1 devices so you may see overlapping components, such as Widgets overlapping with the taskbar.

Transition animations are still being tuned for going between expanded and collapsed taskbar on 2-in-1 devices. [File Explorer] The File Explorer search box may not work when typing and clicking a suggestion.

We’re working fixing issues regarding icon sizing, visual bugs, and text clipping in the flyout showing OneDrive storage. [Widgets] Sometimes when pinning from the Feed, the pinned widget is placed at the top instead of below other pinned widgets. If this happens this will autocorrect within 30 minutes, moving the recently pinned widget to the expected default location. Or you can sign out of your Widgets board and immediately signing back in should correct the problem.

After rearranging widgets in the widgets board, some users experience problems with widgets in the pinned section rendering incorrectly. If this happens, signing out of your widgets board and immediately signing back in should correct the problem. [Focus] The taskbar icon and tooltip may not match the focus state.

The Clock app does not yet update Windows Focus state when configuring focus sessions within the app. This will be addressed in a future app update. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

The very top of maximized apps (e.g., title bar window management buttons) can’t be reached with touch while live captions is positioned at the top. [Task Manager] We are aware that the Efficiency mode icon is missing on some child processes.

Some settings options are not preserved.

We are working on fixing issues regarding icon size, visual bugs and in most cases the workaround is to either resize Task Manager or lower the resolution settings from Settings > Display > Display resolution.

Microsoft recently shared some insight into what you can expect from the Windows Insider Program in 2022, and mentioned that you’ll soon have a window to switch to the Beta channel to avoid receiving builds with too many experimental features. Since we don’t know when that will happen yet, that seems to suggest all these improvements will be part of the next feature update for Windows 11, which we’re expecting later this year. We’ll have to wait for confirmation on that, however. As standard practice, features in the Dev channel are never guaranteed to make it to stable builds.

Source: Microsoft