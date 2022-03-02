Windows 11 build 22567 makes Windows Update more sustainable

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for Microsoft to release another build of Windows 11 for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. This week, we’re getting Windows 11 build 22567, and it comes with a handful if improvements, though arguably not as big as we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks.

One of the more notable changes is that Microsoft is making Windows Update more environment-friendly by leveraging clean energy. If you’re in a region with known carbon intensity data (specifically from electricityMap and WattTime), your computer will try to check for updates only at times when more clean energy is available. It’s a small step, but it’s interesting to see Microsoft do this at all. Of course, you can always check for updates manually if you don’t want to wait.

Still inside the Settings app, Microsoft is making some changes to the Your Microsoft account page that was recently rolled out to all Windows 11 users. You’ll now see more information about your current Microsoft 365 subscription (if you have one), including the ability to see and update your payment methods, the price you’re paying, and who you’re sharing the subscription with (in the case of Family subscriptions). Free users will also see a link to the web versions of Office apps.

A brand new feature in Windows 11 build 22567 is called Smart App Control. This is a security feature, meant to protect your PC from potentially dangerous and unknown applications. When you first enable it, SAC will try to learn your usage patterns to determine if it can be useful without getting in the way too frequently. If it can, it will stay enabled, if not, it will turn off automatically. If you want, you can enable it again. This feature is only available if you perform a clean install of this build, so you won’t get it if you’re upgrading normally.

This build with some smaller improvements. The new app picker we reported on last week is now available without requiring any tinkering, but it’s rolling out gradually. The new Task manager that was introduced with build 22557 is also now available to everyone in the Dev channel. Microsoft has also improved the animations for some touch gestures so that they follow your fingers more smoothly, such as when you minimize an app.

Aside from that, it’s mostly smaller stuff. If you use other Your Phone app, you’ll now be able to link your phone during the Windows 11 OOBE. You’ll also now see a small animation when you grad an icon over another in the Start menu, hinting that a folder will be created by doing so.

In addition to the new features and improvements, Windows 11 build 22567 includes the usual array of fixes, which should make for an overall better experience.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22567 [General] Fixed an issue where users weren’t hearing the startup sound. [Taskbar] Using the taskbar to bring an already running app to the foreground should work more reliably now.

Fixed an issue where if you changed time zone the calendar flyout wouldn’t update to reflect a date change.

Using Narrator key plus Enter or Narrator touch gestures should now work to activate items in the taskbar now.

Mitigated an issue that was causing windows to be able to draw on top of the taskbar after dismissing one of the taskbar flyouts. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar is enabled on your device, which is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. The taskbar setting has been changed to “Optimize taskbar for touch interactions when this device is used as a tablet”.

We have improved mouse click reliability of system tray icons. [Start menu] Fixed an issue affecting the reliability of the Start menu opening.

Fixed an issue where dragging a pinned app icon between pages of pinned apps wasn’t working.

Addressed an alignment issue with the More button. [File Explorer] Clicking the buttons in the new OneDrive flyout should now bring those objects into foreground focus.

Star rating supported files (for example mp4 files) should work again now.

Fixed an issue that could cause explorer.exe to crash when opening the context menu sometimes.

Improved the performance of displaying the content in the Recycle Bin in cases where there were many files.

Addressed an underlying crash that was happening when trying to start a search from File Explorer, impacting the ability to search.

Fixed a rare issue for people with small screens where the context menu in File Explorer would animate in downwards, disappear, then immediately reappear animating upwards. [Input] Improved input switching responsiveness when using WIN + Space.

Fixed an issue which was leading to some Insiders seeing black text on a dark background in the input switcher.

Addressed an issue where the Japanese IME toolbar could become transparent, and the IME candidate window clipped or not displayed at all.

If you’re using the Japanese IME with a vertical candidate list, the text should now appear written in the correct direction.

Updated the icon used for hiding key press visuals in the touch keyboard when focus is set to a password field to help make it easier to understand.

Fixed an issue where the new “Press Backspace” command when voice typing wasn’t working in Japanese.

Mitigated an issue that was causing Narrator focus to get stuck in the wrong place after inserting an emoji and dismissing the emoji panel. [Settings] Items in the app list under Apps > Installed apps should no longer overlap each other.

should no longer overlap each other. Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to select the restart now button in Settings > Windows Update using touch. [Windowing] exe shouldn’t crash anymore when dragging a window between monitors.

If you’re hovering over a Desktop thumbnail in Task View, the tooltip should now actually match the one you’re hovering over.

Fixed an issue where snap assist might unexpectedly trigger when you already had a window snapped in that area.

Improved reliability of invoking snap layouts at the top of the screen.

Task View should now successfully launch if you invoke it while the search flyout from the taskbar is open, rather than invoking and immediately dismissing. [Voice access] Fixed an issue that was causing Outlook to scroll to the beginning of your emails if you enabled voice access and started talking.

Button text in voice access will no longer be cut off when you’ve changed your text size.

Fixed an issue that was preventing voice access from launching on ARM64 devices.

Voice access will no longer turn on after you log in unless the voice access setting is also turned on. [Live captions] Live captions will now handle you switching audio devices more smoothly.

Changing the size of live captions will no longer cause white flashes in dark mode.

You can now search for live captions to find their page in Settings.

Accessibility home page in Settings now lists “live captions” under Captions.

Settings flyout can now be light-dismissed in the live captions window. [Narrator] Fixed an issue causing high CPU usage while using Narrator.

Narrator will now read out the theme as well as the selection state in Settings > Personalization > Text input > Theme .

> > > . When a dialog pops up, Narrator will now consistently announce that it’s reading from a dialog when reading its message.

When using Microsoft Edge’s History page, Narrator will now announce the name of the page and the focused element correctly.

Fixed an underlying issue which was impacting Narrator keyboard navigation in webview2 in certain apps.

Updated Braille display input and output table type dropdowns in Settings to have a default value now.

Fixed an issue that was causing Narrator to hang when using Norton Power Eraser.

If you Review > Check Accessibility in Excel, Narrator will now read the errors, warnings, tips & intelligent services section correctly. [Task Manager] The suspended and efficiency mode icons should no longer be clipped in Task Manager at high DPIs.

Fixed an issue where column preferences weren’t being preserved.

The default start page and always on top settings should work now.

When there’s nothing to show under the “…” menu, it won’t display now.

Mitigated a crash that was happening sometimes when trying to launch Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where Efficiency mode icons were missing on some child processes.

Fixed an issue where some settings options were not preserved.

Fixed an issue where Suspended and Efficiency mode icons were clipped when displayed on monitors with high DPI settings. [Lock screen and logging in] Fixed an issue causing the accessibility flyout on the Lock screen to flicker.

The accessibility flyout on the Lock screen’s location and spacing should now be centered and consistent with the design of other options on this screen.

Fixed the border of the accessibility flyout on the Lock screen to show correctly in high contrast mode.

Addressed an encoding issue in the message text when using a security key to login.

Mitigated an explorer.exe crash some Insiders were seeing when logging into their PC. [Other] Notification Center will now close when you start a focus session, and the focus timer opens instead of you having to dismiss it.

Fixed an issue which was impacting the ability of opening Quick Settings and Notification Center when animations were disabled.

Quick Settings and Notification Center should dismiss more reliably now if you had used a gesture to invoke them before trying to dismiss them.

Fixed an issue relating to the UiaDisconnectProvider API which was causing certain apps to crash.

Mitigated a bug check which was happening in the last few flights for Insiders with more than 8 monitors connected.

If you have pinned an app to the taskbar within Windows Sandbox, clicking the app to launch it will now actually work.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Windows Insider build without some known issues. It’s always a good idea to check them out before installing the build in case they affect your ability to use your PC.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22567 [General] Users running Windows 10 who try to upgrade directly to build 22563 or higher in the Dev Channel may encounter an install failure with error code 0x8007007f. To bypass, please join the Beta Channel, install the offered Windows 11 build there, and then switch to the Dev Channel to receive the current Dev Channel update. This issue is understood and will be fixed in an upcoming build.

When going through the device setup experience (OOBE) on the Enterprise edition, the network add screen will be skipped on the first attempt. As a workaround, when users see the “name your computer” option, please reboot and re-start OOBE. The network add screen will now appear as expected.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that Windows Mixed Reality is not working starting with the previous flight, due to repeated explorer.exe crashes.

Scroll bars are not rendering appropriately on some Win32 applications. This bug is visual only as users are still able to click/drag the scroll bar as expected. [Taskbar] If you right click on the Start icon in this build or press WIN + X, explorer.exe will likely crash. Please use CTRL + Shift + Esc for the time being if you use this menu to launch Task Manager. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar doesn’t always automatically collapse after launching an app or tapping outside of the expanded taskbar on 2-in-1 devices.

Some areas of the OS are not yet tracking the height of the expanded taskbar on 2-in-1 devices so you may see overlapping components, such as Widgets overlapping with the taskbar. [File Explorer] Opening suggested results shown while entering search terms in File Explorer’s search box may not work.

We’re working fixing issues regarding icon sizing, visual bugs, and text clipping in the flyout showing OneDrive storage. [Widgets] Sometimes when pinning from the Feed, the pinned widget is placed at the top instead of below other pinned widgets. If this happens this will autocorrect within 30 minutes, moving the recently pinned widget to the expected default location. Or you can sign out of your Widgets board and immediately signing back in should correct the problem.

After rearranging widgets in the widgets board, some users experience problems with widgets in the pinned section rendering incorrectly. If this happens, signing out of your widgets board and immediately signing back in should correct the problem. [Focus] The taskbar icon and tooltip may not match the focus state.

The Clock app does not yet update Windows Focus state when configuring focus sessions within the app. This will be addressed in a future app update. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is opened will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

The very top of maximized apps (e.g., title bar window management buttons) can’t be reached with touch while live captions is positioned at the top. [Task Manager] Some tooltips do not accurately display the preferred visual setting when Task Manager is configured for dark mode.

As per usual, you can get this build by simply checking for updates if you’re enrolled in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program. If you’d rather install it using an ISO, Microsoft says it will soon make new ISOs available for Insiders.

Source: Microsoft