Windows 11 build 22616 is out for Insiders with fixes

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22616 to the Dev and Beta channels. Unfortunately, there really isn’t anything of note that’s new. It contains some fixes, but that’s about it.

The big thing to talk about is that if you’re on the Dev channel, it’s still time to reconsider your channels. At some point, the Dev channel is going to get a build that the Beta channel doesn’t get, and then the only way to switch is going to be to do a factory reset on your PC. Right now, you can easily switch to Beta in Settings, and then switch back to Dev whenever you want to.

Here’s the full list of changes and improvements:

Windows 11 build 22616 changes and improvements [General] [REMINDER] The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done, and the watermark will return to Insiders in a future build. [Taskbar] As a result of feedback from Windows Insiders, we have decided to disable the changes to the system tray introduced in Build 22581 for now. The system tray and specifically the “Show hidden icons” flyout will now function the same way it did with the original release of Windows 11, including the ability to rearrange icons in the flyout. We hope to bring these changes back in the future after further refinement of the experience by addressing some of the feedback we have received. As we’ve mentioned previously, features we try out in the Dev or Beta Channels may not always ship. [Other] Previously, we shared new requirements for internet and MSA on the Windows 11 Pro edition. Today, Windows Insiders on Windows 11 Pro edition will now require MSA and internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only when setting up for personal use. If you choose to setup device for Work or School, there is no change, and it will work the same way as before. Fixes [General] We fixed an issue where performance and reliability of explorer.exe could degrade over time, eventually resulting in a bugcheck, in the recent Insider Preview builds. [Taskbar] We fixed the issue causing the “Show hidden icons” flyout in the system tray to disappear completely for some Insiders, even though it shows as “on” under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar and “Other system tray icons”. [Input] Fixed an issue which was leading to some apps crashing when pressing the half-width/full-width key while using the Japanese IME. [Widgets] Fixed an issue where if you tried to open the widgets board using a gesture from the side of the screen, you would see the widgets board open and then immediately close.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to use the swipe functionality to reliably invoke Widgets. [Settings] Fixed an issue that could cause Quick Settings to crash when projecting to certain wireless devices. [Windowing] Addressed an issue where using the 3-finger on-screen touch gesture for minimizing could cause animations to stop working across the system.

Fixed an issue impacting DWM reliability in recent flights.

Fixed an issue which was causing some apps like Settings to open blank if they were re-opened an upgrade or reboot. [Task Manager] We fixed an issue that was causing the process list to fluctuate between Apps & Background groups when clicking on Efficiency mode from the command bar [Windows Sandbox] Fixed an underlying issue which could cause some text in Windows Sandbox to appear as black boxes in certain cases. [Other] Fixed an issue leading to Windows Update notifications showing they were sent from “Windows.SystemToast.WindowsUpdate.MoNotification” instead of “Windows Update”.

The other thing that’s new is the Controller Bar. You don’t actually have to be on today’s build to get it. In fact, you won’t even get it by installing the build. In order to get the Controller Bar, you have to get the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Microsoft Store and enroll in the preview.

If you’re wondering what it is, it’s a version of the Xbox Game Bar that’s made for people using controllers. The regular Game Bar is aimed toward people using a mouse and keyboard, so this will be a bit more friendly. If you launch it, you’ll see six game shortcuts. If you launch it while you’re in a game, you’ll see your regular widgets.

Windows 11 build 22616 will arrive automatically if you’re on the Dev or Beta channel. If you’re not, you can always enroll in Settings.

Source: Microsoft