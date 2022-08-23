Windows 11 build 22621.457 comes to Release Preview with more fixes

Microsoft is releasing a new cumulative update for Windows Insiders running Windows 11 version 22H2 in the Release Preview channel, bring the build number to 22621.457. This update is mostly focused on fixing a wide range of issues, but there are some more notable improvements, too. These are largely based on what was in build 22621.450, which was released in the Beta channel in early August.

Among the new capabilities, there’s the ability to see the usage history for system resources, like the camera, microphone, phone calls, and so on, in the Settings app. You can find this in the Privacy & Security section of the Settings app, and it lets you see what apps accessed these resources over the past seven days, so you can stay on top of your privacy. Other improvements include a more effective Windows Defender for Endpoint, which should now do a better job at intercepting ransomware attacks, as well as an improvement to SMB compression, making it so that files are always compressed regardless of their size.

Aside from that, it’s mostly fixes in this build, and that’s to be expected. Last we heard, Microsoft is planning to release Windows 11 version 22H2 on September 20th, so time is running out to fix any issues that are still around ahead of the official release. You can find the full list of fixes below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22621.457 We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.

We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

We fixed an issue that might cause the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device performs a specific form of service for user (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service that runs as Network Service.

We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost . exe to use a high amount of the CPU.

. to use a high amount of the CPU. We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog. 40242609

We fixed an issue that causes the App-V client service to leak memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from opening a URL if the URL’s length is more than 2084 characters. This update supports a URL of up to 8192 characters.

We fixed an issue that prevents codecs from being updated from the Microsoft Store.

We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.

to be null in a few full configuration scenarios. We fixed an issue that sometimes prematurely interrupts the resizing operations of a Snap Assist area.

We fixed an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from reinstalling Universal Printers after you remov e them .

We fixed an issue that prevents non-Windows devices from authenticating when they connect to a Windows-based remote desktop and use a smart card as the authentication method.

We fixed an issue that causes the Settings app to stop working on server domain controllers (DCs) when accessing the Privacy > Activity history page .

> page We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.

We fixed an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing the inventory on servers that have many shares. Error event 2509 appears in Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage=”Invalid table id”).

We fixed an issue that affects the Sync across your devices option under Settings > System > Clipboard . The option will not remain enabled.

It’s also been reported that Microsoft is planning to release the first “moment” update for Windows 11 version 22H2 by the end of the year, and this seems to be currently in testing with Windows Insiders in the Beta channel. If you sign up to get Windows 11 build 22622, you can already have features like taskbar overflow. It seems like smaller features like this will be released in these “moment” updates, which are somewhat like Pixel feature drops in the Android world. That should hold us over until the next version of Windows, which we’re tentatively calling Windows 12.

Source: Microsoft