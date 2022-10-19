Windows 11 build 22621.754 makes the Task Manager more accessible

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Windows Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel, specifically those running Windows 11 version 22H2. Windows 11 build 22621.754 is now rolling out, and it brings a handful of improvements that have been available in different channels of the Insider program before.

One of the most notable changes in this release, however, is one Microsoft has mentioned a few times already. The company is rolling out an update to the taskbar, which adds the Task Manager back into the taskbar context menu, so you can quickly access it again. This was also mentioned in the feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2 earlier this week, as well as another Insider update for the initial release of Windows 11. In all of these cases, the change is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it right away.

Another change with Windows 11 build 22621.754 is an improvement to the Microsoft account management in the Settings app. Before, you could already manage your Microsoft 365 subscription from the Accounts section, but now, you can also manage things like your standalone OneDrive subscription.

There’s something else you might notice, too. In an attempt to make the search experience more discoverable, Microsoft is making some visual changes to the Search icon on the taskbar. The company hasn’t said what those changes are, but a few designs were tested a while back with Windows Insiders, including replacing the button with a small search bar. You can see those designs below.

On the privacy front, Microsoft has added a new consent form for users who have set up their devices to use Windows Hello. You now have the option to keep biometric data stored on your PC, or delete it if you haven’t used your face or fingerprint to login in for over a year. The full list of changes is very extensive, and it includes a lot of fixes, too. You can read the full list below if you’re interested.

We will not start daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022.

We fixed an issue that affects Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. We will automatically raise the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

We fixed an issue that affects the Windows Search service. Indexing progress is slow when you use the service.

We fixed an issue that affects cached credentials for security keys and Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentications. On hybrid domain-joined devices, the system removes these cached credentials.

We fixed an issue that might affect some types of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) connections. These connections might have handshake failures. For developers, the affected connections are likely to send multiple frames followed by a partial frame with a size of less than 5 bytes within a single input buffer. If the connection fails, your app will receive the error, “SEC_E_ILLEGAL_MESSAGE”.

We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

We fixed an issue that affects certificate mapping. When it fails, lsass.exe might stop working in schannel.dll .

might stop working in . We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. It stops you from opening webpages. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and you do not configure Network Isolation policies.

We fixed an issue that affects title bars when you use third-party tools to customize them. The title bars did not render. This update ensures that title bars render; however, we cannot guarantee all text customizations will work as before.

We fixed an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.

We fixed an issue that affects input method editors (IME) from Microsoft and third parties. They stop working when you close the IME window. This occurs if the IME uses Windows Text Services Framework (TSF) 1.0.

We fixed an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.

We updated DriverSiPolicy.p7b for the Windows kernel vulnerable driver blocklist. This update includes drivers that are vulnerable to Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

We extended original equipment manufacturer (OEM) control of Hypervisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI) enforcement for targeted hardware configurations.

We fixed an issue that affects File Explorer. It is less dependable when you browse for Microsoft OneDrive folders.

We fixed an issue that affects the button style BS_PUSHLIKE. Buttons that have this style are difficult to identify against a dark background.

We fixed an issue in that stops the credential UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

We fixed an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId.

We address an issue that affects the CopyFile function. It returns ERROR_INVALID_HANDLE instead of ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND when it is called with an invalid source file.

We fixed an issue that affects the Start menu. It stops working when you use keyboard commands to move pinned items to a folder at the end of a list.

If you’re a Windows Insider in the Release Preview channel, you can head into the Settings app to check for updates if you want to get Windows 11 build 22621.754. The update will eventually install automatically if you don’t do it yourself.

Source: Microsoft