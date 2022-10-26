Microsoft is rolling out yet another cumulative update for Windows 11 users, with a few new features being gradually enabled.

Microsoft has been releasing quite a lot of Windows updates over the past week or so, and there's another new one rolling out now. The company has released this month's optional update for Windows 11 users, both on the original release and Windows 11 version 22H2. This follows the first "moment" update - which you might call something of a feature drop - for Windows 11 version 22H2, which was released just last week with big features like File Explorer tabs.

The two updates have a lot in common, but the main shared element is the addition of a Task Manager button to the context menu that appears when you right-click the taskbar. This was present in many builds that were released to Windows Insiders last week, and now it's available to general users. The taskbar was the easiest way to access the context menu in Windows 10, but that option was removed with Windows 11, so it's great to see it back.

Aside from that, each update packs different changes, though users on Windows 11 version 22H2 are getting the bulk of the news. Those users can install the update labeled KB5018496, which can be downloaded manually here. This brings the build number up to 22621.755. The highlights of this update include some visual changes to the search experience and the Windows backup settings. Here's a breakdown of the bigger changes:

New! It enhances search visual treatments on the taskbar to improve discoverability. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow. Some devices might notice different visual treatments as we gather feedback. To learn more about why you might be seeing these changes, see Search for anything, anywhere.

New! It enhances the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

It adds improvements to the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For instance, you can manage your Microsoft OneDrive subscription and related storage alerts.

New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.

It addresses an issue in that stops the credential UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It addresses an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It is less dependable when you browse for Microsoft OneDrive folders.

It addresses an issue that affects the Start menu. It stops working when you use keyboard commands to move pinned items to a folder at the end of a list.

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

If you want to get the full scope of what's changed, you can find that below:

New! It enhances the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

It addresses an issue that affects Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. It automatically raises the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

It addresses an issue that affects the Windows Search service. Indexing progress is slow when you use the service.

It addresses an issue that affects cached credentials for security keys and Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentications. On hybrid domain-joined devices, the system removes these cached credentials.

It addresses an issue that might affect some types of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) connections. These connections might have handshake failures. For developers, the affected connections are likely to send multiple frames followed by a partial frame with a size of less than 5 bytes within a single input buffer. If the connection fails, your app will receive the error, “SEC_E_ILLEGAL_MESSAGE”.

It addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

It addresses an issue that affects certificate mapping. When it fails, lsass.exe might stop working in schannel.dll .

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. It stops you from opening webpages. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and you do not configure Network Isolation policies.

It addresses an issue that affects title bars when you use third-party tools to customize them. The title bars did not render. This update ensures that title bars render; however, we cannot guarantee all text customizations will work as before.

It addresses an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.

It addresses an issue that affects input method editors (IME) from Microsoft and third parties. They stop working when you close the IME window. This occurs if the IME uses Windows Text Services Framework (TSF) 1.0.

It addresses an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.

It updates the Windows kernel vulnerable driver blocklist that is in the DriverSiPolicy.p7b file. This update also ensures that the blocklist is the same across Windows 10 and Windows 11. For more information, see KB5020779.

It extends original equipment manufacturer (OEM) control of Hypervisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI) enforcement for targeted hardware configurations.

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It is less dependable when you browse for Microsoft OneDrive folders.

It addresses an issue that affects the button style BS_PUSHLIKE. Buttons that have this style are difficult to identify against a dark background.

It addresses an issue in that stops the credential UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It addresses an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId. For more information, see KB5018898.

It addresses an issue that affects the CopyFile function. It returns ERROR_INVALID_HANDLE instead of ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND when it is called with an invalid source file.

It addresses an issue that affects the Start menu. It stops working when you use keyboard commands to move pinned items to a folder at the end of a list. READ MORE

As for users on the initial release of Windows 11, they're getting the update labeled as KB501848, which gets them build 22000.1165. The update can be downloaded manually here, and side from the Task Manager option in the taskbar, the only other major addition is improved performance for Windows search. Here are the highlights:

New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It addresses an issue that affects a task you schedule to run every two weeks. It runs every week instead.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.

It addresses an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.

It addresses graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphic editing program.

It addresses an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.

on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work. It addresses an issue in that stops the credentials UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone

You can read the full changelog below if you want all the details:

It addresses a DCOM issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service ( rpcss.exe ). It raises the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified.

). It raises the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified. It addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

It addresses an issue that affects scheduled Native Image Generator ( Ngen.exe ) tasks on devices that have certain processors.

) tasks on devices that have certain processors. It addresses an issue that affects certificate mapping. When it fails, lsass.exe might stop working in schannel.dll .

might stop working in . It addresses an issue that causes an OS upgrade to stop responding, and then it fails.

It addresses an issue that affects a task you schedule to run every two weeks. It runs every week instead.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.

It addresses an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.

It addresses graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. It stops you from opening webpages. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and you do not configure Network Isolation policies.

It address an issue that affects input method editors (IME) from Microsoft and third parties. They stop working when you close the IME window. This occurs if the IME uses Windows Text Services Framework (TSF) 1.0.

It addresses an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphic editing program.

It addresses an issue that affects a universal printer. You cannot reinstall it after you remove it.

It addresses an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. Because of this, the original print queue stops working.

It addresses an issue that affects some drivers. They use more power when you play hardware-protected digital rights management (DRM) content.

It addresses an issue that affects driver installation on certain hardware. You cannot see the display of the progress of the installation.

It addresses an issue that affects the Clipchamp application that is in the Windows 11 SE edition. Clipchamp will not run.

It addresses an issue that affects .msi files. Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) will ignore them when you disable script enforcement.

It addresses an issue that affects a remote desktop virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) scenario. The session might use the wrong time zone.

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer on a remote desktop (RD) session host. File Explorer stops working. This occurs when a non-Windows client connects to a Windows 11 RD session host, and you enable the Time Zone Redirection policy.

It addresses an issue that affects the button style BS_PUSHLIKE. Buttons that have this style are difficult to identify against a dark background.

It addresses an issue in that stops the credentials UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It addresses an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.

on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work. It addresses an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId. For more information, see KB5018898.

It updates the Windows kernel vulnerable driver blocklist that is in the DriverSiPolicy.p7b file. This update also ensures that the blocklist is the same across Windows 10 and Windows 11. For more information, see KB5020779.

It makes Microsoft compliant with US Government (USG) version 6 revision 1 (USGv6-r1).

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone. READ MORE

As per usual, these updates are optional, so they won't be installed automatically. However, these changes will be rolled into the next Patch Tuesday update on November 8th, along with any other changes Microsoft makes until then. That update will be mandatory so everyone will get these changes sooner or later.