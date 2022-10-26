Microsoft has been releasing quite a lot of Windows updates over the past week or so, and there's another new one rolling out now. The company has released this month's optional update for Windows 11 users, both on the original release and Windows 11 version 22H2. This follows the first "moment" update - which you might call something of a feature drop - for Windows 11 version 22H2, which was released just last week with big features like File Explorer tabs.

The two updates have a lot in common, but the main shared element is the addition of a Task Manager button to the context menu that appears when you right-click the taskbar. This was present in many builds that were released to Windows Insiders last week, and now it's available to general users. The taskbar was the easiest way to access the context menu in Windows 10, but that option was removed with Windows 11, so it's great to see it back.

Aside from that, each update packs different changes, though users on Windows 11 version 22H2 are getting the bulk of the news. Those users can install the update labeled KB5018496, which can be downloaded manually here. This brings the build number up to 22621.755. The highlights of this update include some visual changes to the search experience and the Windows backup settings. Here's a breakdown of the bigger changes:

  • New! It enhances search visual treatments on the taskbar to improve discoverability. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow. Some devices might notice different visual treatments as we gather feedback. To learn more about why you might be seeing these changes, see Search for anything, anywhere.
  • New! It enhances the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.
  • New! It adds improvements to the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For instance, you can manage your Microsoft OneDrive subscription and related storage alerts.
  • New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.
  • It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.
  • It addresses an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.
  • It addresses an issue in that stops the credential UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.
  • It addresses an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.
  • It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It is less dependable when you browse for Microsoft OneDrive folders.
  • It addresses an issue that affects the Start menu. It stops working when you use keyboard commands to move pinned items to a folder at the end of a list.
  • It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

If you want to get the full scope of what's changed, you can find that below:

As for users on the initial release of Windows 11, they're getting the update labeled as KB501848, which gets them build 22000.1165. The update can be downloaded manually here, and side from the Task Manager option in the taskbar, the only other major addition is improved performance for Windows search. Here are the highlights:

  • New! It adds improvements to Windows search results and performance.
  • New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.
  • It addresses an issue that causes an OS upgrade to stop responding, and then it fails.
  • It addresses an issue that affects a task you schedule to run every two weeks. It runs every week instead.
  • It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.
  • It addresses an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.
  • It addresses graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.
  • It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.
  • It addresses an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphic editing program.
  • It addresses an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.
  • It addresses an issue in that stops the credentials UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.
  • It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone

You can read the full changelog below if you want all the details:

As per usual, these updates are optional, so they won't be installed automatically. However, these changes will be rolled into the next Patch Tuesday update on November 8th, along with any other changes Microsoft makes until then. That update will be mandatory so everyone will get these changes sooner or later.