Windows 11 build 22622.436 rolls out with new sharing features

Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel. Strictly speaking, there are two new builds rolling out – build 22621.436 and build 22622.436. Underneath, these updates are the same, but those with the higher build number are getting new features enabled by default, while others have them turned off. For users running Windows 11 build 22622.436, the new features in this build have mostly to do with sharing.

There are two key improvements in this area. First, nearby sharing now includes sharing to PCs connected over UDP. This means that instead of just using Bluetooth, nearby sharing can be used to send files to PCs on the same network, as long as that network is set to private. The other big change is that you’ll now see OneDrive as a share target in the Windows 11 share panel. When you try to share a file stored locally on your computer, you can send it to OneDrive from the share panel, which makes it easier to share with others and also backs it up in the cloud.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

A smaller change that’s been in the works for a while is that Windows Terminal is now the default terminal app in Windows 11. As such, when you try to open Command prompt or PowerShell, those tools will open inside Windows Terminal. You can go to the Settings app to disable this if you’d rather open those apps in their usual independent windows.

Aside from the more significant changes, Windows 11 build 22622.436 also includes a handful of fixes and improvements that are exclusive to it. You can find those below.

Windows 11 build 22622.436 fixes and improvements [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where the tab order when using CTRL + Tab would be wrong if you’d rearranged the tabs in File Explorer.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash when dragging tabs around.

If “Show all folders” is enabled, the dividers in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer show. With this change, it should also address the issues where dividers were unexpectedly showing in some other folder pickers.

Opening a zipped folder in a new tab should no longer have a blank tab name.

Removable drives should no longer unexpectedly be displayed in a section by themselves in the navigation pane, which was breaking up the section with This PC and Network.

Fixed an issue where the add new tab button wasn’t clearly visible when using Aquatic or Desert contrast themes.

A faint line should no longer display between the current tab and the command bar.

Updated the tooltip when hovering over a tab to suggest using CTRL + W to close the tab (rather than CTRL + F4, which didn’t work).

If focus is on the tab row, CTRL + W will no longer unexpectedly close two tabs instead of just the tab in focus.

Fixed an issue where the tab row might unexpectedly expand vertically, covering the command bar contents. [Start] Fixed a Start crash which was impacting some Insiders on Build 22622.160.

Meanwhile, there are some fixes that apply to both Windows 11 build 22622.436 and build 22621.436. Those are the following:

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22621.436 and 22622.436 This update includes the following improvements: We fixed an issue that prevents troubleshooters from opening.

We fixed an issue that causes the Smart App Control to block catalog-signed files.

We fixed an issue that might highly distort photos you take using the Camera app. This issue occurs when using certain cameras under certain low light conditions.

We fixed an issue that throws an exception when you debug drivers using Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2 or later.

We fixed an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

We fixed an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Office applications from opening or causes them to stop responding. [General] We fixed an issue resulting in a small number of Insiders in the Beta Channel experiencing cyclical crashes in Explorer.exe and other Windows UI components, making the screen look like it’s flickering. Please note, this fix should stop more Insiders from being newly impacted, however if you are already impacted by this, you will need to run the following command in PowerShell to resolve it: Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS_8wekyb3d8bbwe\AppxManifest.xml -DisableDevelopmentMode -ForceApplicationShutdown

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders on the previous Beta Channel flight to have their PCs stuck on a black screen after waking from sleep.

Fixed an issue which would lead to losing network connectivity after turning on mobile hotspot.

Fixed an issue causing Build 22621.290 / 22622.290 to fail to install with error 0x800f081f for some Insiders.

The updates also come with a known issue where the up arrow is misaligned in the File Explorer window if you have tabs enabled.

The latest build is available as a regular update if you’re in the Windows Insider Beta channel, and it brings us one step closer to the official release of Windows 11 version 22H2. Microsoft will be holding a Bug Bash this week to encourage Insiders to try and find issues that need fixing with this update. However, we still don’t know when Microsoft plans to launch it and if all these new features will be included at launch.

Source: Microsoft