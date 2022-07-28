Windows 11 build 22622.440 gets a new Open with menu and taskbar overflow

Microsoft is on a roll today with new updates for Windows Insiders, and those running Windows 11 in the Beta channel are getting some fairly significant updates today. Windows 11 build 22622.440 and build 22621.440 are now rolling out, and both include a handful of new features. As per usual, the build starting with 22622 has some additional features enabled, while the build starting with 22621 has those features turned off.

Windows 11 build 22622.440 has two exclusive changes. First, there’s the new taskbar overflow menu, which debuted in the Dev channel just last week. This makes it possible to see all of your pinned and open apps on the taskbar, even when you run out of space for them on a single screen. This should make it easier to switch apps and stay on top of everything you have open. Microsoft says this isn’t available to everyone just yet, so if you don’t see it, don’t be too surprised.

The other noteworthy change isn’t entirely new, but it’s still nice to see. Earlier in the year, Microsoft was testing a new “Open with” menu with an updated Fluent design and rounded corners. This was eventually pulled from Insider builds, but now, it’s being re-added, so you can enjoy a bit more visual consistency.

There’s one more change that’s available in both Windows 11 build 22622.440 and 22621.440, and that’s dynamic widgets content on the taskbar. Now, in addition to weather information, the Widgets icon can change to show information from other widgets, such as finance or sports. You’ll occasionally get updates about sports scores or stock price changes, as well as breaking news. After a few seconds, it will go back to the weather, unless you interact with it.

Microsoft has also made updates to the handwriting model for US English so it’s faster and more accurate. Plus, the Settings app can now manage certain apps that have inter-dependencies, such as Steam and games installed through Steam. These apps could only be managed via the old Control Panel before.

As with any build. there’s also the usual slew of fixes and known issues in Windows 11 build 22622.440. You can check those out below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22622.440 [General] Fixed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing explorer.exe crashes when docking and undocking monitors in Build 22622.436. [File Explorer] Did some work to fix a memory leak when using tabs with File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the titles of tabs as focus moved through them.

Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnail for File Explorer in the taskbar, ALT + Tab, and Task View might show the title of an adjacent tab and not the currently selected one.

The add new tab button shouldn’t overlap with the minimize button in the title bar when using text scaling with a lot of tabs open anymore. [Suggested Actions] Fixed an issue which was leading to certain apps freezing after a copy action if Suggested Actions was enabled.

Fixed a high hitting crash impacting Suggested Actions reliability.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22622.440 [General] [NEW] There is an issue in the recent Beta Channel updates that is causing the Photos app to crash, and a fix will be rolling out soon via a Photos app update via the Store.

There is an issue in the recent Beta Channel updates that is causing the Photos app to crash, and a fix will be rolling out soon via a Photos app update via the Store. [NEW] We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders. [File Explorer] [NEW] The left-half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch.

The left-half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch. [NEW] We’re working on a fix to address reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode.

We’re working on a fix to address reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

If you’re enrolled in the Beta channel, you can find the latest build by checking for updates in the Windows Update section of the Settings app, though it should also install automatically sooner or later. These features should be part of Windows 11 version 22H2, which is expected to be available to all Windows 11 users sometime in September. Meanwhile, Insiders in the Dev channel got Windows 11 build 25169 today, and if you’re still on Windows 10, the Release Preview channel can now test Windows 10 version 22H2.

