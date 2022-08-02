Windows 11 build 22622.450 rolls out to the Beta channel with fixes

Microsoft is rolling out the first Windows 11 build of the week for Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel. Today, Windows 11 builds 22622.450 and 22621.450 are rolling out, and they’re mostly focused on fixes, following a packed release last Thursday, when the beta channel got build 22622.440.

Windows 11 build 22622.450 and 22621.450 are essentially the same, so but the former has some features enabled, while the latter has them disabled. Since this build is focused entirely on fixes, the changelog is exactly the same for both. There are also some improvements to SMB compression and security with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Here’s the full changelog:

New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks. New! We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.

We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression. New! We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).

We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN). We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.

We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

We fixed a token leak issue in the LsapGetClientInfoEx

We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost.exe to use a high amount of the CPU.

to use a high amount of the CPU. We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

As we approach the expected launch date of Windows 11 version 22H2, it’s natural to see a bigger focus on fixes with these updates, as Microsoft tries to iron out any major issues ahead of release. With that said, this build still isn’t perfect, and there are a few known issues yet to be fixed, which you can check out below.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22622.450 There is an issue in the recent Beta Channel updates that is causing the Photos app to crash, and a fix will be rolling out soon via a Photos app update via the Store.

We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders.

[NEW] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to Build 22622.440. [File Explorer] The left-half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch.

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

If you’re more interested on the bleeding edge of Windows development, there should be a new build for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel later this week, too. Recent reports suggest the next version of Windows may actually be Windows 12, not another annual update like the upcoming version 22H2. However, there aren’t a ton of new features being tested with Insiders right now.

