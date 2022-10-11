Windows 11 build 22623.741 brings more fixes to the tablet taskbar

MicrosoMicrosoft has released a new cumulative update for Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel. As per usual, there are two subsets to these updates – one with new features enabled, which is build 22623.741, and one with those new features disabled by default, build 22621.741.

For Insiders running build 22623.741, the new fixes are all related to the new tablet-optimized taskbar and the redesigned system tray, which are still only being tested with a subset of users. Microsoft is working on improving these experiences after they had to be scrapped earlier this year. Here are all the fixes in Windows 11 build 22623.741 if you already have these features enabled:

We fixed the issue causing the taskbar to sometimes collapse when it should be expanded if there are no running windows on the desktop.

We fixed an issue that would occur when using the left or right edge gestures resulting in the Widgets or Notification Center (respectively) to overlap with or look truncated by the taskbar.

Fixed an issue that was causing the tablet-optimized taskbar to crash explorer.exe if you entered the overflow flyout.

Fixed an issue so that Quick Settings items can now be rearranged with touch again.

Even if you’re not trying the new features, there are still a couple if smaller fixes in this update for both Windows 11 build 22621.741 and 22623.741. Those are as follows:

We fixed an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId.

We fixed localization issues for some setup files. These issues might stop you from creating installation media for non-English languages.

All things considered, this is a fairly small update, and that’s usually to be expected as Microsoft is trying to iron out any problems so these features can be ready as soon as possible. With that being said, there are still some known issues in this build, which you can find below:

Known issues in Windows 11 builds 22621.741 and 22623.741 [General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state.

As for when you can expect the new tablet-optimized taskbar and system tray updates to be available to the general public, it may be a few more months. Microsoft is releasing these improvements as feature drops for Windows 11 version 22H2 every few months, and the first one is coming later this month, with things like File Explorer tabs. The tablet-optimized taskbar won’t arrive with this update, so it seems like it might happen in early 2023.

Source: Microsoft