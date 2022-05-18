Windows 11 build 25120 is the first step toward a possible future with widgets on the desktop

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25120 to the Dev channel. There isn’t a whole lot that’s different, but there is one notable change: a search box on top of the desktop.

As noted in the blog post, the Dev channel is about testing new features, so this might not ever ship. But there’s an idea here that’s broader than just quicker access to search. It’s about adding lightweight, interactive content to the desktop, something that, as of right now, is confined to the widgets panel.

In order to test it out, you’ll need to reboot your PC after installing build 25120. However, unsurprisingly, not everyong is going to get this feature anyway. If you get it and you hate it, you can right-click on the desktop and uncheck ‘Show search’.

Again, this really feels more like a concept than a feature that’s definitely going to ship. If you get it and you do love it, you should file feedback in the Feedback Hub to tell Microsoft.

There are some other things to note. First of all, the last Dev channel build didn’t support ARM64 PCs, and that’s resolved for this build. There are also new ISOs, so if you want to do a clean installation, you can do that.

And of course, there are a whole bunch of fixes and known issues.

Windows 11 build 25120 Fixes [Suggested Actions] Suggested actions should appear for more date and time formats now.

Addressed some issues with certain formats when copying a date and/or time.

Improved overall performance and reliability of the feature. [Settings] Fixed an issue that could crash Settings when opening and looking at the battery usage graph.

Improved performance of displaying Wi-Fi networks after enabling Wi-Fi from the Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings. [Task Manager] Addressed an issue leading to some unreadable text in the Performance page when a contrast theme was enabled. [Other] Fixed an issue which could cause Windows Update to stall and roll back updates for WSA users.

Did some work to address a stutter in the progress wheel animation when upgrading to a new build. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 build 25120 Known Issues [General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

As usual, you can get today’s build via Windows Update. If you’re not on the Dev channel yet, you can enroll by heading to Settings -> Windows Update -> Windows Insider Program.

Source: Microsoft