Windows 11 build 25126 puts better subscription management in settings

Today, Microsoft is releasing this week’s Windows 11 Insider Preview build to the Dev channel. The big new feature in Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25126 is an improved subscription management page in Settings.

In fact, the specific improvement being made has nothing to do with subscriptions at all. It’s quite the opposite, in fact. Microsoft is adding Office perpetual licenses that are tied to your Microsoft account to that page. That means that if you own products like Office 2019 or Office 2021, you’ll see them there. You’ll also see a ‘View Details’ button that will let you install the product.

That’s actually about it. Aside from that, Windows 11 build 25126 has a range of fixes.

Windows 11 build 21256 Fixes [General] We fixed the issue causing some Insiders to experience a bugcheck with error DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL in pci.sys causing a rollback trying to install the latest builds in the Dev Channel.

We did work to mitigate the issue causing the Program Compatibility Assistant Service to use an unexpectedly large amount of CPU for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel. [Start menu] If the touch keyboard is docked it should no longer unexpectedly dismiss when trying to edit the name of a folder in Start. [Search] Fixed a high hitting explorer.exe crash that could happen when using Search. [Settings] The preview image under Personalization > Lock Screen should no longer be backwards when using an Arabic or Hebrew display language. [Task Manager] If explorer.exe has hung, that should no longer hang Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where the context menus weren’t following the same mode (light or dark) as Task Manager itself for some Insiders.

Fixed a typo in the “Minimize on use” tooltip.

If you’ve hidden the graphs on the side of the Performance page, the color of the circles used instead should now match the graph in the summary view.

Addressed an issue where the Not Responding status for certain apps wasn’t being reflected on the Processes page. [Windows Sandbox] Removed the Lock option in Start menu as it didn’t work. [Other] Fixed an issue where using “Open All Active Printers” from the printer icon in the system tray would unexpectedly open File Explorer when there were no active queues. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

It’s always worth noting that the Dev channel is for testing out new features, and these builds aren’t tied to a specific release of Windows 11. It’s recommended that you don’t run these builds on your main machine, and that there are actual features you want to test available, before you put stability of your PC at risk.

The Beta channel is always a little bit more safe, as it tends to be more stable, with previews of actual feature updates. Right now, the Beta channel is actually very close to offering an RTM build of Windows 11 version 22H2, if the existing build isn’t the one that got signed off. We should be hearing more about that soon, and then it will be serviced with cumulative updates until this fall.

If you’re on the Dev channel, you can get today’s build via Windows Update. If you’re not, you can enroll by going to the Windows Insider Program tab in Settings.

Source: Microsoft