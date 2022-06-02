Windows 11 build 25131 comes with a bunch of fixes

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25131 to the Dev channel. That’s pretty much the whole story. With this build, there are no new front-facing features for testers to play around with. Instead, there’s much more of a focus on fixes.

One thing that’s new is an updated Microsoft Store, although that’s independent of the actual build. For one thing, Microsoft is finally offering native Arm64 support for the app, meaning that you’ll see better performance on Windows on Arm devices. Previously, the only Arm-native options were 32-bit.

There are other improvements, such as better app automatic app updates. Microsoft has finally figured out how to not automatically update apps that you’re using, so they won’t close and reopen. Android app support is getting better too, at least in relation to the Microsoft Store. They’ll be supported by the new pop-up web experience, which lets you easily download apps from web advertisements.

As mentioned above, there are a whole bunch of fixes, and there are also a couple of known issues.

Windows 11 build 25131 Fixes [General] Fixed an issue causing some Insider PCs with certain AMD processors to bugcheck and roll back when attempting to upgrade to last week’s flight. This issue is also believed to be the cause of some Insiders experiencing a bugcheck after enabling SVM in the bios on their PCs in the last build.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders with secondary accounts on their PC to not be able to upgrade to the latest builds. [File Explorer] The new folder icon used in the command bar should be consistent with the one used in the context menu now.

Fixed an issue which could lead to File Explorer hanging when browsing folders with lots of .mkv files.

Fixed an issue which was causing searching from Home to not return any results sometimes from the Open or Save dialog (when doing it from File Explorer returned results). [Search] Searching for something like %appdata% should now show a proper folder icon and not just a blank square.

When selecting “Open file location” for a search result, it should now select the file in the folder again now, and not just open the folder. [Settings] Searching for “default” will now return the default apps Settings page as the first result, and not require you to click “show all results” in order to see it.

Fixed an issue where the “Listen to this device” audio option would stop working after a reboot until being unchecked and rechecked.

Narrator will now read out the position of the radio buttons in the Settings > Accessibility > Color filters page to make it easier to navigate. [Other] Hovering over “Do you like what you see?” when using Windows Spotlight on the lock screen should no longer display a shadow which extends to the bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue which was leading to certain frame rate monitoring applications impacting game performance.

Fixed an issue that could cause rounded corners to unexpectedly become pixelated at certain scale factors. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 build 25131 Known Issues [General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

[NEW] We’re investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

Microsoft tends to release new Windows 11 builds to the Dev channel on a weekly basis, so if you’re looking to test out new stuff, you’ll probably see some next week. In the meantime, you can install this one by going to Windows Update. If you’re not on the Dev channel, you can go to Settings -> Windows Update -> Windows Insider Program.

Source: Microsoft