Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 25140 in the Dev channel with fixes

Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 for Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, bringing the build number up to 25140. After last week’s build introduced tabs in File Explorer, this update is far tamer, focusing on fixes for various issues.

There is a more visible improvement, and it has to do with the Euphemia typeface, which includes some languages that uses the Canadian Syllabic script, such as Inuktitut. The upgraded typeface makes over 200 characters more legibible and improves screen rendering for them, plus it supports new characters that are part of the Unicode 14 standard.

Aside from that, it’s all fixes, including some focused on File Explorer tabs. Oddly enough, this feature is still not fully rolled out to Insiders in the Dev channel, even though some users in the Beta channel can also try it already. This is in line with Microsoft’s guidance for the Insider program, but it’s still odd that users that specifically enroll to try the latest features still have to wait for them to be enabled, while other users can try them already.

There are also some known issues with this build, including one problem that might cause games using Easy Anti-Cheat technology to crash. Problems like this are a constant in the Dev channel, since it’s almost always being used to test builds in the very early stages of development. At this time, there’s really no reason for most people to join this channel, seeing as they’ll be stuck in unstable builds for a while and there aren’t many noteworthy features exclusive to the Dev channel. You can see the full list of fixes and known issues below.

Windows 11 build 25140 fixes [File Explorer] Fixed an issue which was leading some people to unexpectedly see error 0x80070026 when copying files from network drives.

Fixed an issue where the active tab color didn’t match the command bar below it.

Fixed an issue where dragging to rearrange tabs wasn’t working sometimes.

Fixed an issue which could cause artifacts in the windows thumbnail preview in the taskbar if File Explorer was maximized and you used WIN + M to minimize it. [Settings] If you go to rename a drive label in System > Storage > Disks & Volumes, the current drive name will now be prepopulated in the dialog. [Input] Fixed an issue where selecting English (New Zealand) in OOBE was unexpectedly leading to the Arabic (101) keyboard getting selected.

Setting language bar hotkeys for switching input directly to specific non-IME input method should work now.

Some languages don’t support text-to-speech. When an admin user tried to install one of those languages using the new Install-Language CopyToSettings command, some settings such as new user account locale, Input (Keyboard), and UPLL (User Preferred Language List) were not getting updated. This issue has now been fixed.

Fixed an issue causing Batang, BatangChe, Gungsuh, and GungsuhChe fonts to not render Korean correctly when using Office online apps when these fonts were not locally present on your PC. [Task Manager] Fixed a crash that could happen when switching modes in pages other than the Processes page.

We made a small adjustment to the intensity of the colors used in the heatmap on the Processes page. [Other] Fixed an issue where calls to CopyAcceleratorTable and CreateAcceleratorTable would fail if the LPACCEL parameter was the address of an odd numbered index into an array of ACCEL structs.

Fixed an issue with x64 emulation on ARM64 which could result in certain apps crashing on launch with error code 0xc0000409.

Fixed an issue causing audio to stop playing in certain apps after a minute.

Windows 11 build 25140 known issues [General] Windows Insiders on Surface Pro X devices will hit a black screen attempting to resume from hibernate on this build. You will need to power cycle (long power button shutdown) to get back into the device. It is recommended Insiders on these devices pause flighting until we release a build with this fix.

We are investigating reports that the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect is not rendering correct in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center and other areas.

We’re investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead.

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

[NEW] We’re investigating reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. [Widgets] [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly reset to default. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

If you’re looking forward to what’s next in Windows 11, the Beta and Release Preview channels are currently testing Windows 11 version 22H2, with the Beta channel specifically also having access to File Explorer tabs. It’s not completely clear yet whether this feature will be part of Windows 11 version 22H2 when it launches officially, but it seems likely that’s the case.

Source: Microsoft