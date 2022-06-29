Windows 11 build 25151 rolls out in the Dev channel with fixes

Microsoft is once again rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, this time being build 25151. As with the previous builds in the Dev channel, this one is part of the next development cycle for Windows 11 after the upcoming version 22H2 update. Because we’re still early in the early stages of development (version 22H2 isn’t even available publicly yet), there aren’t a ton of new features yet, and this build is focused entirely on fixes.

In fact, even the list of fixes is relatively short this time around. Some issues with File Explorer tabs have been fixed, such as tabs appearing too large for some users. Here’s the full list:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

[File Explorer]

Fixed a scaling issue which could result in the tabs being unexpectedly large.

Right clicking a tab and then clicking somewhere else in File Explorer should dismiss the context menu more reliably now.

[Other]

We believe an underlying fix in Build 25145 addressed the recent issue where shutting down via the Start menu wasn’t working for some Insiders (unexpectedly rebooting instead), and as such are removing this from the known issues list. If you are continuing to encounter this issue with the latest updates, please report it in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed a high hitting Windows Security app crash.

Updated the Exclusions page in the Windows Security app so that file paths now make better use of the available space rather than truncating when space is still available.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing a crash when trying to delete ports in printui /s.

Fixed an issue causing printing to not work from UWP apps for some Insiders in the last 2 flights.

Despite focusing on fixes, Windows 11 build 25151 still comes with a few known issues, which you can find below.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 25151 [General] We are working on a fix to address reports that the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect is not rendering correct in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center and other areas.

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing bugchecks with error message KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED in NetAdapterCx.sys starting with Build 25145. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

We’re investigating reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. [Widgets] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

The most exciting thing on the horizon for Windows 11 right now is the update to version 22H2, which is currently being tested with Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channels. This one should be rolling out publicly in the coming months, and it packs a ton of improvements, including Start menu folders, new touch gestures, and more.

Currently, there are only a few things exclusive to the Dev channel, which include a search bar on the desktop and some improvements to subscription management in the Settings app. Still, if you’re already enrolled in this channel, you can grab Windows 11 build 25151 from Windows Update to get the fixes above. We should also see a lot more features and changes over the next year or so.

Source: Microsoft