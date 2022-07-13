Windows 11 build 25158 brings even more dynamic widget content

Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 for Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, that being build 25158. The main new addition in this build is expanding on the dynamic widget content Microsoft introduced in build 25136.

Now, the Widgets button on the taskbar can display a notification badge to warn you about breaking news or other content from your widgets. When you open the Widgets panel, you’ll also see a banner at the top highlighting the content that caused the notification to be displayed.

In a previous build, Microsoft had already made it possible for the button to display different kinds of content, such as updates on sports scores if you have the sports widget.

Another change Microsoft is making with Windows 11 build 25158 has to do with the search button on the taskbar. Select Windows Insiders will see different visual experiences for how search is displayed – some will continue to see a button, while others might see a bar that says “Search” or “Search the web”. Presumably, Microsoft is testing how these different approaches change engagement with Windows Search.

This replaces the search bar Microsoft has previously placed directly on the desktop, which is no longer available starting with this build. Other improvements available in this build include the ability to test DNS over TLS, and an updated Nyala font that supports syllables for the Gurage language orthography.

Aside from that, this build is mostly about fixes, and the full list of them is below:

Fixes in Windows 11 build 25158 [General] Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience bugchecks with error message KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED in NetAdapterCx.sys in recent flights.

Fixed an issue which was leading some PCs hanging at black screen when resuming from a low power state in recent flights.

Fixed an issue believed to generally be impacting performance across Windows shell experiences in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue where the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect was rendering incorrectly in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center and other areas sometimes in recent flights. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where closing command bar flyouts could in some rare cases crash explorer.exe.

Fixed an issue which could lead to explorer.exe crashing when navigating through File Explorer with OneDrive enabled.

CTRL + F4 should work to close the current tab now.

Opening a zipped folder in a new tab should no longer have a blank tab name.

If focus is on the tab row, CTRL + W will no longer unexpectedly close two tabs instead of just the tab in focus.

Fixed an issue where CTRL + Tab wouldn’t cycle in the correct order after rearranging tabs.

We made some adjustments so when using “Show full path in title”, the folder name is always visible in the tab at the top of File Explorer. [Taskbar] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to pinned app icons getting stuck on the taskbar after uninstalling the app in recent flights.

Fixed a high hitting explorer.exe crash in the last few flights related to loading Widgets. [Start] Start shouldn’t crash anymore when using CTRL + Shift + Right Arrow to move a pinned app into a folder that’s the last item in Start.

Fixed a crash some Insiders were experiencing when opening Start.

Narrator will now read the prompt that opens when trying to uninstall an app from Start correctly. [Search] Fixed an issue when using IRowsetPriorititization where setting the scope priority for a query rowset did not properly alter the indexing speed of the rowset, resulting in slower indexing overall.

Searching for “power mode” should now return an entry for power modes in Settings. [Settings] Updated the “System” entry under Network & Internet > Advanced network settings > Data Usage, to now be called “System and Windows Update” to help make it more clear.

Made another fix to address an issue where the “Listen to this device” option for audio devices would stop working after a reboot.

Fixed a crash some Insiders were seeing when navigating Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners.

Fixed an issue where the “Allow Bluetooth devices to find this PC” checkbox under Bluetooth & Devices > Devices > More Bluetooth Settings wouldn’t display the correct state sometimes.

Fixed an issue which was causing Quick Settings to crash for ARM64 PCs when attempting to use the Cast section to cast to certain devices.

Fixed an issue that could cause the eye icon beside the Wi-Fi password box in Quick Settings to disappear after its first use. [Input] Fixed a crash in textinputhost.exe initialization which was happening in some cases in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where the “Sync across your devices” option under Settings > System > Clipboard wouldn’t stay enabled.

Updated the Times New Roman font family so it includes U+061D / ARABIC END OF TEXT MARK. [Windowing] We made some improvements to help with the performance of opening Task View. [Narrator] Made a fix so the two-finger triple tap touch gesture to dismiss context menus with Narrator is working correctly again. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where some services were being unexpectedly grouped under Microsoft Edge when they weren’t actually child processes. [Other] Fixed an issue which would lead to losing network connectivity after turning on mobile hotspot.

Addressed an issue that could result in the mobile hotspot button getting unexpectedly stuck in a greyed out state in certain cases.

Fixed an underlying issue which was leading to Your Phone crashes in certain cases.

Fixed an underlying issue where Microsoft Defender Application Guard windows weren’t visible in the last few flights.

Fixed a crash that could happen when using suggested actions.

Fixed an underlying issue when recording game clips using the Xbox Game Bar, which could lead to the resulting saved video not displaying correctly when viewed later on an iOS device.

Made some improvements to help address an issue resulting in apps in the Microsoft Store failing to download with error 0x80080204.

Addressed an underlying issue leading to Microsoft Store app remediation failures with error 0x803FB004.

Did some work to address an issue where the print dialog wasn’t launching centered in the application (for example, in Notepad).

Despite the long list of fixes, there are still a few known issues with this build. You can check them out below in case you want to be prepared>

Known issues in Windows 11 build 25158 [General] [NEW] We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders.

We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders. Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

We’re working on a fix to address reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. [Widgets] [NEW] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar. [NEW] In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board. We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

Something else that’s worth noting with this release is that Windows 11 build 25158 is also available as an ISO file, so if you want to get the latest bits through a clean install, you can grab it from the Windows Insider downloads page. This build is part of an active development cycle, and while features being added now should make it to public releases of Windows, that isn’t guaranteed, and they make take over a year to show up if they do.