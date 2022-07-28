Windows 11 build 25169 adds a kiosk mode for IT admins

Microsoft has released the latest build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, this time bringing us build 25169. As we’ve seen for the past few weeks, this build doesn’t bring a ton of changes, but there’s a pretty major addition for IT administrators. It’s now possible to create a multi-app kiosk mode on Windows 11, which is meant for display units or public-use devices.

A multi-app kiosk allows administrators to lock down a PC to only be able to run specific apps. For example, you may want to allow a PC to only be used for browsing the web, so only Microsoft Edge can run. Or you may want to enable specific workloads that require a specific set of apps, and this lets you do that. This has been a feature in previous versions of Windows, including Windows 10, but it’s only now in Windows 11. This should also be a major step toward making the operating system more usable in business scenarios.

Aside from that, Microsoft has added a new Windows Spotlight theme to the Settings app. Windows Spotlight is a feature that allows your PC to rotate through different images every day, so your PC never looks quite the same. It was already possible to set Windows Spotlight images as your background, but this new theme makes the option accessible directly in the Personalization app of the Settings app, without having to open the Background page. You’ll see it next to the other themes, with an icon indicating that the theme includes rotating images.

Microsoft has also taken one more step away from the classic Control Panel, as the Settings app can now support managing certain apps that have inter-dependencies, such as Steam and games installed from Steam. Additionally, the handwriting model for US English has been updated to be faster and more accurate, so if you usually write with a pen on your laptop, this may be a useful update.

The rest of the news is mostly fixes and known issues, which you can find those below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 25169 [File Explorer] Fixed an issue leading to the Azure Information Protection context menu entry unexpectedly showing with the name Microsoft.Azip.RightClick after an upgrade. [Taskbar] Fixed an explorer.exe crash that was preventing taskbar from loading when launching Microsoft Teams meetings sometimes.

Fixed a couple explorer.exe crashes some Insiders were experiencing related to taskbar overflow. [Start] Fixed an issue that was removing the “More” button in Start’s Recommended section. [Settings] Fixed an issue where after using the reveal password button in the Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings, the text field might unexpectedly lose focus. [Input] We made a small tweak to improve the key repeat rate for the traditional touch keyboard layout, as well as the default touch keyboard layout, so it feels more responsive. Now it has the rate of 20 keys per second (for example, when holding down the delete key). [Other] Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of some Insiders experiencing bug checks when opening and copying files from network locations recently.

Fixed an issue which could cause desynced audio when recording game play with the Xbox Game Bar.

Fixed an issue leading to error code 0x80004005 when using the network troubleshooter.

Made some adjustments to fix an issue where the scrollbar in certain places (like File Explorer) was unexpectedly wide when using high DPI scaling.

Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of Windows Security saying standard hardware security wasn’t supported on devices where it was actually supported, as well as showing a warning in the taskbar but not showing any issues when Windows Security was launched. Please note, due to timing of the payload, these issues may come back after the next Windows Security update. It will go away again after a future Windows Security update.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 25169 [General] We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders.

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

We’re working on a fix to address reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. [Widgets] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default.

As a reminder, any changes made in the Dev channel are part of an ongoing development cycle, and they may or may not make their way to the general public soon. Recent reports indicate that Microsoft is already working on Windows 12 for a release in 2024, so it may be a while before any of these changes become public. In the meantime, if you want to try them out, check out our explainer of the Windows Insider channels to know what your options are.

