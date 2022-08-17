Windows 11 build 25182 arrives along with native Arm64 support for the Camera app

With another Wednesday comes another build of Windows 11 for Dev channel Insiders, and this time, we’re getting build 25182. This build is mostly focused on fixes, but it also comes alongside a couple of app updates for those enrolled in the Dev channel.

These app updates aren’t tied to the new build, but they’re probably the most interesting of today’s news. First off, the Windows 11 Camera app – which was recently redesigned – now comes with native support for Arm64 devices, so things should run a bit more smoothly and efficiently overall. Additionally, the app can now detect if your laptop has a privacy shutter or some kind of mechanism that might disable the webcam. If your camera is blocked, the app will warn you to either flick a switch or move the shutter blocking the way.

Another app update is also coming to the Microsoft Store with a couple of major improvements. One is the ability to see screenshots for apps directly in search results, so you can more easily see whether an app does what you want. Another big update is the ability to install games directly from the Store app. In the past, if you wanted to install a game such as Halo Infinite, the Microsoft Store would direct you to the Xbox app, where you could install the game – even though the same backend is used and you could still see the download progress in the Store app. Now, the process isn’t as convoluted, which is a welcome change.

As for what’s actually part of Windows 11 build 25182, it’s all about some smaller fixes. There’s a fix for an issue where some games might inadvertently run on the wrong GPU, resulting in poor performance, for instance. This build should also remove the limitation some users faced last week, where having low disk space would prevent them from installing the latest build. The full list of fixes is below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 25182 [General] We fixed the issue that was causing devices with low disk space to receive download error 0x80070001 in Windows Update trying to install the latest Dev Channel build.

Fixed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a decrease in FPS when playing certain games in recent flights due to the wrong graphics card being used. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar overflow flyout unexpectedly appearing on the opposite side of the screen. This was incorrectly noted as fixed in Build 25179.

We fixed an issue that was causing the animation on the taskbar that plays when a user switches from using a device in tablet posture to desktop while in overflow to incorrectly show when logging in.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash which could happen when determining if the taskbar overflow should display. This could happen when switching out of a full screen game. [Start] Fixed a Start menu crash that could prevent apps from launching from Start. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing the left-half of the File Explorer title bar to not be draggable via mouse or touch for some Insiders.

We fixed an issue causing Home, Documents, Pictures, and potentially other folders to become unexpectedly duplicated in File Explorer’s navigation pane or appear on the desktop.

Selecting multiple folders and then using the context menu option to open them in a new tab will now actually do that, rather than opening the first folder in a new tab and all the others in a new window.

Updated the logic for Narrator so that if you navigate to a OneDrive folder using the navigation pane in File Explorer, Narrator will now explicitly say it’s a OneDrive folder, and not just something like “YourName – Personal”. [Other] Fixed an issue which could cause the camera light on a laptop to get stuck on after logging into your PC.

Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of some Insiders seeing bugchecks when opening and copying files from network locations.

Even with those, there are a few known issues in this build, including one that’s been around for a while where your PC may be unable to play audio. Here’s the list:

Known isses in Windows 11 build 25182 [General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the last flight.

We’re investigating reports of a few different apps having started crashing in recent builds.

[NEW] A small percentage of Insiders are experiencing repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on your system on Builds 25179+. Insiders who have the Xbox Dev Kit installed will hit this. We’re working on a fix for this in a future flight. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

We’re working on the fix for an issue where the search box background in File Explorer might be the opposite color of your current mode.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing the delete key to unexpectedly not work on files in File Explorer. If you encounter this, you should still be able to use the context menu to delete.

We’re working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar isn’t able to display if File Explorer is maximized and you have the taskbar set to auto-hide. [Widgets] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board. [Printing] We’re working on the fix for an issue in recent Dev Channel flights causing lines to not be included when printing tables from certain apps.

If you’re in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program, you’ll get the update automatically sooner or later, unless you change channels to stop getting new builds. If you’re not already enrolled, there’s probably not much reason for most people to do it right now. Most of the upcoming exciting features are part of Windows 11 version 22H2, which you can test in the Beta or Release Preview channels.

