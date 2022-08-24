Windows 11 build 25188 includes improvements to touch keyboard settings

Microsoft is rolling out its weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and this time, we’re getting build 25188. As per usual with a lot of these Dev channel builds in the past few weeks, there isn’t a whole lot that’s new, but there are some nice improvements.

The highlight is a new option related to the touch keyboard, meaning you can set the touch keyboard to never appear, to appear only when no physical keyboard is connected, or to always appear. Currently, the Settings app on Windows 11 only gives you the option to either always show it or to show it when there’s no physical keyboard, but now you’ll have the option to never see it pop up automatically. Of course, if you use that option and you have no physical keyboard, you’ll probably want to add the touch keyboard button to your taskbar, so you can open it whenever you actually want it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Aside from that, it’s mostly minor improvements and changes. Windows Terminal is now the default console for Windows 11, meaning any actions that open in PowerShell or the Command Prompt will redirect you to open in Windows Terminal instead. This is something Microsoft has been teasing for a while, and you could already change the default terminal manually, but now, it’s done by default. There’s also a change in the pages for WI-Fi and VPN properties, adding links to the advanced properties for those features.

The rest of the build mostly consists of fixes, which you can find below.

Changes and improvements in Windows 11 build 25188 [Taskbar] Fixed an issue related to the taskbar overflow which was impacting explorer.exe reliability. [Start] Fixed an issue that was causing Start’s recommended to only show one column instead of two.

Made a fix for Narrator mistakenly reading out the search box in Start twice.

Fixed an issue where the access keys (underlined letters) in WIN + X had duplicate definitions when an update was pending reboot. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing a small percentage of Insiders to experience repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on their systems in the last couple Dev Channel builds.

Fixed a recent issue where if File Explorer was open when you switched between light and dark mode, you could end up with some unreadable text / UI showing the wrong color.

Fixed an issue that was causing explorer.exe to crash when opening folders with certain images.

The up arrow should no longer be misaligned in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue which could lead to not being able to unpin Desktop, Pictures, or Documents folders from Quick access.

Fixed an underlying explorer.exe crash which could happen when File Explorer launch was aborted, for example if you were attempting to access a network share from the Run dialog, were prompted for credentials, and then clicked cancel instead of entering them.

If the tab title is too long to display completely in the available space, hovering your mouse over it will now show a tooltip with the full name.

Fixed an issue which could lead to explorer.exe crashing when File Explorer was closed.

Fixed an issue causing the delete key to unexpectedly not work on files in File Explorer sometimes.

Removed the toolbar some people were unexpectedly seeing (with View / Edit / etc) after the introduction of tabs in File Explorer. As part of this, the “always show menus” option in Folder Options was also removed which didn’t do anything. [Search] Fixed an underlying crash which could lead to search not launching.

Searching for “detect displays” will now return Display Settings. [Input] Made a number of updates to emoji keywords based on feedback, including fixing that searching for apple didn’t return the red apple emoji in Korean or Polish (in the respective languages), searching for trash or garbage in English should now return the wastebasket emoji, searching for roger in English should now return the saluting face emoji, and searching for bug will now return the ladybug emoji. Please continue sharing feedback about emoji search results under Input & Language > Emoji Panel in the Feedback Hub! [Settings] Fixed an issue where in certain cases removing a printer from Settings wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue where the DNS suffix search list entry wasn’t displaying correctly in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the buttons for changing current view in Settings > Apps > Installed apps might unexpectedly show arrows overlaid on top. [Task Manager] Updated the positioning of the View button tooltip position so it shouldn’t block the close button in the title bar anymore.

The arrow shown when sorting processes by CPU should no longer be black on black in certain cases when using dark mode.

Updated the selection highlight color when you select rows on the Details or Services page to be less bright and more aligned with the other colors used with the updated Task Manager design. [Other] Fixed an issue leading to missing / broken characters on the Bitlocker screen when using the Japanese display language.

Fixed an issue where the Advanced Settings of an application pool on a remote IIS server would display a blank screen.

Fixed an issue where Steps Recorder wouldn’t close when you pressed ALT + F4.

Even with those fixes, of course, there are some known issues, as you’d expect with a Dev channel build. Thankfully, the list is relatively short right now.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 25188 [General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the last flight.

We’re investigating reports of a few different apps having started crashing in recent builds.

[NEW] Enabling .NET Framework 3.5 from the Windows Features dialog will not work in this build. If you had it enabled prior to upgrading, it may become disabled. This will potentially lead to issues with apps that rely on these components. We’re working on a fix. [File Explorer] We’re working on the fix for an issue where the search box background in File Explorer might be the opposite color of your current mode.

We’re working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar isn’t able to display if File Explorer is maximized and you have the taskbar set to auto-hide.

[NEW] A fix for File Explorer appearing to open and close before finally finishing drawing when launched from certain locations will be available in a future flight. [Widgets] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board. [Printing] We’re working on the fix for an issue in recent Dev Channel flights causing lines to not be included when printing tables from certain apps.

Of course, just because there aren’t a ton of issues in this build, it doesn’t mean you should go ahead and install it on your PC. The Dev channel is an ongoing development cycle, and issues will pop up with every new build. Right now, there isn’t much you get in return, as the bulk of the new features being worked on are currently in the Beta channel, which is significantly more stable. Those are changes you can expect to see in Windows 11 version 22H2, which is slated to release in the next couple of months.

Regardless, if you’re already in the Dev channel, there’s no reason not to grab Windows 11 build 28188 and get some more fixes.

Source: Microsoft