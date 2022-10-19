Windows 11 build 25227 redesigns the Widgets panel and improves update management

Microsoft is rolling out its weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and this time, we’re getting build 25227. This new build comes with a handful of noteworthy changes, though most of them aren’t necessarily ground-breaking.

For starters, Microsoft has made some changes to the update management, particularly for managed enterprise devices. The deadline for installing a new update is now calculated differently, so it’s determined based on the initial time when the client device scanned for updates and detected said update, and that goes for both cumulative updates and feature updates. Microsoft has also split the deadline group policies for feature updates and quality updates. This way, IT admins can set different deadlines for installing quality (cumulative) updates or feature updates such as Windows 11 version 22H2. Previously, there was a single policy for both types of updates.

In more user-facing news, Microsoft is now testing a redesigned Widgets panel, with two designs being tested. Some users may see a banner on the top of the panel, while others will see a small side bar on the left side. This new menu features different icons to allow you to see specific content, in addition to links to the Widgets board settings.

The Start menu is also getting a small change for some Insiders, where you might see a notification badge on your profile picture if there’s something that needs your attention. Microsoft is also making it possible to sync your voice typing settings across devices, and you can now choose to send your voice clips to Microsoft to improve accuracy, even if you’re using on-device speech recognition. Additionally, the ability to use the clipboard history in password fields is now available to everyone in the Dev channel after a gradual rollout starting in build 25206.

Finally, Microsoft has updated the Wi’Fi and Ethernet settings pages to display gateway information in the summary page. In the storage settings, you’ll also now see a warning when you try to change the partition style of your drives, letting you know you might lose data on that drive.

In addition to all these changes, Windows 11 build 25227 includes a long list of fixes for various aspects of the experience. That includes an issue where you may not have been able to upgrade to the latest build. The full list is below:

Fixes in Windows 11 build 25227 [General] Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to not be able to upgrade to recent Dev Channel builds, with error 0xC1900101. As a reminder, this is a generic rollback error code, so if you are continuing to see this error after today’s update you may be encountering a different issue. If you do, please file feedback about it under Install and Update > Downloading, installing, and configuring Windows Update in the Feedback Hub. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar (documented here) is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue that was causing explorer.exe to crash while switching between apps on the tablet-optimized taskbar.

Start’s touch gesture should now follow your finger correctly with the tablet-optimized taskbar.

Improved how touch gestures and their animations with the tablet-optimized taskbar work with the touch keyboard.

You can now swipe up from within the taskbar with a pen to expand the tablet-optimized taskbar. [System Tray Updates] NOTE: These fixes will only show if System Tray Updates (documented here) is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue causing explorer.exe to crash when dragging icons in the system tray.

Right-clicking system tray icons should no longer cause the auto-hidden taskbar to hide incorrectly.

The show hidden icons panel in the system tray should no longer block context menus opened after it.

Fixed an issue where the first time you tried to open Quick Settings from the system tray it wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue that was preventing system tray icons from updating in real time. [File Explorer] When you scroll to the bottom of the navigation pane using a mouse wheel and try to scroll back up it should no longer get stuck at the bottom.

Fixed an issue which could cause certain apps to hang when opening the Open File Dialog or Save File Dialog.

Made another fix for a case which could lead to people seeing divider lines overlapping entries in the navigation pane. [Start menu] Fixed an issue where dragging content across an open Start menu folder could cause a crash. [Search] Made a fix to help address an issue where Search might not respond when clicking on the search icon in the taskbar.

Opening images from search should no longer unexpectedly open them in Print. [Input] Fixed an issue where over time you might lose the ability to interact with certain games using the mouse.

Fixed an issue where the multiplication sign (×, U+00D7) wasn’t displaying correctly in the Yu Gothic font family for people with high resolution screens. [Settings] The size of UWP app icons under Apps > Startup shouldn’t be so small now. [Task Manager] Dragging Task Manager from the bottom area of the title bar to move the window should work now. [Other] Fixed a couple issues causing certain apps to crash in recent builds, including OneNote. We are continuing to investigate feedback in this space.

Made a change to address an issue which could lead to performance degradation when using performance monitoring tools which leveraged the Microsoft-Windows-DxgKrnl ETW provider. This also impacted performance for Windows Mixed Reality. As a reminder, if you’re experiencing performance issues, please see here for steps on filing actionable performance feedback.

Fixed an issue where recording devices with “Listen to this device” enabled might not show in the volume mixer when they were playing sound.

If you reset your PC, the screen displayed while it’s resetting will now be black so it’s consistent with the upgrade screens.

If you were experiencing Gaming Services crashes while trying to play certain games in the previous Dev Channel flight, please check the Microsoft Store for Gaming Servicing updates, it should be resolved now.

Fixed an issue which was causing certain PCs to unexpectedly bugcheck on upgrade to the latest builds, with the error message saying “MULTIPROCESSOR_CONFIGURATION_NOT_SUPPORTED”.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight which could cause Miracast to unexpectedly not be able to connect.

And, as usual, there are some known issues to look out for with build 25227 of Windows 11. That list is noticeably shorter, however, and you can find it below.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 25227 [General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest flights.

We’re investigating reports of crashes with a few different apps and games in recent builds.

We’re investigating reports that various UI elements in apps appear to be disappearing and reappearing sometimes in recent builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state. [Input] We’re investigating reports that the text cursor becomes white on white when hovering over text fields, making it difficult to see. [Widgets] In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, content animates out of view before the widgets board resizes when clicking to expanded view of the widgets board.

As per usual, the easiest way to get build 25227 is to head into the Settings app on Windows 11 and check for updates. The build should install automatically sooner or later, so it may be best to be proactive so you don’t get interrupted later.

While it’s not tied to this build, Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store in the Dev channel. This update adds pop-up trailers for videogames and movies, so you can see the trailer by hovering the mouse cursor over a product listing, without having to open the full product page.

If you’re not a Windows Insider, Microsoft began rolling out the first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2 earlier this week, including things like File Explorer tabs.

Source: Microsoft