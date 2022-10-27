As per usual, Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel this week, and this time, we're getting build 25231. This feature doesn't include big brand-new changes, but it does finally make some features available to everyone in the Dev channel, whereas they were previously being tested with a limited subset of users.

One of those features is the new touch-optimized taskbar, which makes it so that the taskbar collapses to a smaller size if you have a touchscreen device and there's no keyboard or mouse attached, optimizing the experience for touch input. Additionally, the new system tray experience is now available for everyone as well, with some slight tweaks to the design and usability.

Another new feature that's now fully available is a language-neutral word suggestion list, which means when you type using the touch keyboard and you have multiple languages installed on your PC, you can now see word suggestions for all your installed languages, rather than being limited to the current active language. Microsoft has also fully tolled out the new cloud suggestion capability for the Chinese input method Editor.

Aside from making all these features finally available to everyone in the Dev channel, Windows 11 build 25231 is mostly focused on fixes, so there isn't a whole lot of fun stuff to go over. Even then, the list of fixes is relatively small this time around. You can find it below:

There's also a list of known issues for Windows 11 build 25231, which is a bit more extensive. Those are as follows:

If you're enrolled in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program, this build should download sooner rather than later for you. You can always check for updates manually in Windows Update if you want to get it a little faster.

While it's not necessarily part of this build, Microsoft is also rolling out an update to Windows Insiders running Windows 11 build 22621 or higher, which adds the ability to turn on the mobile hotspot on select Samsung phones using the Phone Link app. This way, you can enable a hotspot and connect to it from your PC without ever having to touch your phone. This also requires your phone to be running OneUI 4.1.1 or higher, as well as version 1.22082.142.0 or higher of the Link to Windows app on your phone. The app is preinstalled, so you only need to make sure you have the latest updates installed.

Source: Microsoft