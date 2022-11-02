Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft is rolling out a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, as it tends to do almost every week. This time, we're getting Windows 11 build 25236, and the focus seems to be more so on fixes rather than any significant additions or changes to the experience.

One thing Microsoft does mention is that some users, specifically those with the language set to US English, may start seeing pop-ups near the Search button on the taskbar, letting them know of other ways to use Windows Search. This is an attempt to "reduce friction" in the search experience, according to Microsoft.

Aside from that, this week is all about fixes for known issues. This includes a fix for situations where the Narrator may not speak when using certain voices, among a long list of fixes for the taskbar and system tray. Here's the full list:

Even with all those fixes, though, there are still a few known issues in this release. Those are as follows:

That's pretty much all there is to Windows 11 build 25236, but there's also an app update rolling out to Windows Insiders. If you're running version 22210.1401.x of the Microsoft Store, you might notice that the search results page now has improved performance while scrolling through results, particularly on lower-end devices. Additionally, Microsoft has made it easier to find apps and other offers included with your PC, such as Game Pass subscriptions.

If you want to grab the latest build, you can simply check for updates in the Settings app if you're enrolled in the Dev channel. The update should also install automatically sooner rather than later.

