Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Microsoft is closing out the week with a new build for Windows Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and it's a fairly big one. After two weeks without a new build, Windows 11 build 25427 is now rolling out, and it includes a lot of improvements, including a few that appeared first on the Beta and Release Preview channels. However, some things are entirely new.

Starting with what's completely new, this build comes with a new way to search. If you're not familiar, suggested actions are prompts that show up when you copy text, and the current implementation has options to call a phone number using Teams or to add an event to your Outlook calendar when you copy a date. The latest addition lets you search for text you've copied. However, the search will be done in Microsoft Edge, which may make this feature less useful for some users. Like other suggested actions, this one is initially only available to users in the United States.

Screenshot of the Notepad in Windows 11 showing a suggested action to search for text that's been copied

Another brand-new addition in this build is in the Start menu. Now, the Recommended section is going to start showing actual recommended content, specifically websites. Microsoft will start promoting popular websites in your region so you can quickly access them from the Start menu. Only a few Insiders will see this initially, and they'll be able to turn off recommendations entirely if they're not interested.

Screenshot of the Windows 11 Start menu showing recommended websites

Microsoft is also responding to user feedback and adding the ability to view the seconds in the clock on the bottom right corner of your taskbar. There were a few tools available to add seconds to the clock in Windows 11, which suggests it was a feature many users missed, so it's good that Microsoft is addressing that.

Screenshot of Windows 11 Taskbar settings with the ability to show seconds in the taskbar clock

Other additions in this build have already been seen in other Windows Insider channels. The first of those updates is the ability to use Windows Studio Effects directly in the Quick Settings panel. Windows Studio Effects are AI-powered effects for video calls, which can blur your background, remove background noise, and more. Previously, you'd have to open the Settings app to use them, but now you can access them more quickly. Windows Studio Effects are only available in devices that have NPUs, however, meaning you need an Arm-based processor like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

Animation showing Windows Studio settings in Quick Settings

Something else you may already be familiar with is the Energy recommendations page in the Settings app. This essentially shows you tips for how you can save power on your device, such as by changing the screen timeout timers, enabling dark mode, and so on.

Microsoft has also made improvements to the Task Manager, so there's now a search bar to make it easier to find the process you're looking for by searching for it directly. Microsoft has also modernized dialogs in the Task Manager to follow the Windows 11 design language, and if you use efficiency mode for your apps, there's now an option to prevent the efficiency mode warning from appearing again.

In the Settings app, you'll also now see a redesigned cloud storage banner. The storage banner will now show your available storage across different Microsoft products, which is preparing for an upcoming change to the way Microsoft is handling cloud storage. Essentially, storage taken up by your Outlook email will start being counted towards your total storage limit, together with OneDrive, and this updated design will let you see how much space is being taken by either of those things.

Screenshot of Windows 11 account settings showing a cloud storage limit warning and storage usage across the user's Microsoft account

Aside from these additions, there are some smaller improvements in this build. Microsoft says it's improved the performance of the Windows search box on the taskbar, allowing for more content to show up in the search results. In the Settings app, there's a change to the way you can enable the touch keyboard icon, so you'll now see a dropdown menu where you can select Never, Always, or When no keyboard attached. Microsoft is also adding support for two new French keyboard layouts, including the new AZERTY layout and the BÉPO layout. There are also improvements to the emoji search in Japanese or simplified Chinese.

While it's not tied to this build specifically, Microsoft is also highlighting a recent Microsoft Store update, which adds support for jump lists on the taskbar. That means you can more easily jump straight into one of the department pages in the Store or visit a product listing you recently opened directly from the taskbar.

Screenshot of Windows 11 Microsoft Store jump lists

As per usual, this build also includes a long list of fixes, which you can find below.

Of course, there are still a lot of known issues in this build, and you can check those out below.

If you're interested in getting Windows 11 build 25427, you should be able to download it from Windows Update if you're enrolled in the Dev channel of the Insider program. Otherwise, Microsoft has also released ISOs for this build, so you can download it from the Windows Insider downloads page and install it manually if you want to.

Source: Microsoft