Windows 11 build 25247 is now available in the Dev channel with a new search feature, plus the ability to add seconds to the taskbar clock.

Microsoft is closing out the week with a new build for Windows Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and it's a fairly big one. After two weeks without a new build, Windows 11 build 25427 is now rolling out, and it includes a lot of improvements, including a few that appeared first on the Beta and Release Preview channels. However, some things are entirely new.

Starting with what's completely new, this build comes with a new way to search. If you're not familiar, suggested actions are prompts that show up when you copy text, and the current implementation has options to call a phone number using Teams or to add an event to your Outlook calendar when you copy a date. The latest addition lets you search for text you've copied. However, the search will be done in Microsoft Edge, which may make this feature less useful for some users. Like other suggested actions, this one is initially only available to users in the United States.

Another brand-new addition in this build is in the Start menu. Now, the Recommended section is going to start showing actual recommended content, specifically websites. Microsoft will start promoting popular websites in your region so you can quickly access them from the Start menu. Only a few Insiders will see this initially, and they'll be able to turn off recommendations entirely if they're not interested.

Microsoft is also responding to user feedback and adding the ability to view the seconds in the clock on the bottom right corner of your taskbar. There were a few tools available to add seconds to the clock in Windows 11, which suggests it was a feature many users missed, so it's good that Microsoft is addressing that.

Other additions in this build have already been seen in other Windows Insider channels. The first of those updates is the ability to use Windows Studio Effects directly in the Quick Settings panel. Windows Studio Effects are AI-powered effects for video calls, which can blur your background, remove background noise, and more. Previously, you'd have to open the Settings app to use them, but now you can access them more quickly. Windows Studio Effects are only available in devices that have NPUs, however, meaning you need an Arm-based processor like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

Something else you may already be familiar with is the Energy recommendations page in the Settings app. This essentially shows you tips for how you can save power on your device, such as by changing the screen timeout timers, enabling dark mode, and so on.

Microsoft has also made improvements to the Task Manager, so there's now a search bar to make it easier to find the process you're looking for by searching for it directly. Microsoft has also modernized dialogs in the Task Manager to follow the Windows 11 design language, and if you use efficiency mode for your apps, there's now an option to prevent the efficiency mode warning from appearing again.

In the Settings app, you'll also now see a redesigned cloud storage banner. The storage banner will now show your available storage across different Microsoft products, which is preparing for an upcoming change to the way Microsoft is handling cloud storage. Essentially, storage taken up by your Outlook email will start being counted towards your total storage limit, together with OneDrive, and this updated design will let you see how much space is being taken by either of those things.

Aside from these additions, there are some smaller improvements in this build. Microsoft says it's improved the performance of the Windows search box on the taskbar, allowing for more content to show up in the search results. In the Settings app, there's a change to the way you can enable the touch keyboard icon, so you'll now see a dropdown menu where you can select Never, Always, or When no keyboard attached. Microsoft is also adding support for two new French keyboard layouts, including the new AZERTY layout and the BÉPO layout. There are also improvements to the emoji search in Japanese or simplified Chinese.

While it's not tied to this build specifically, Microsoft is also highlighting a recent Microsoft Store update, which adds support for jump lists on the taskbar. That means you can more easily jump straight into one of the department pages in the Store or visit a product listing you recently opened directly from the taskbar.

As per usual, this build also includes a long list of fixes, which you can find below.

[General] Fixed a bug causing some users to receive a SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION bugcheck citing an error with win32kfull.sys when installing via the Build 25227 Dev Channel ISO. Today’s release of the Build 25247 ISO should not exhibit this bug.

We fixed the issue causing pseudolocalized text to unexpectedly appear across the system for Insiders, leading to (amongst other things) what appeared to be garbled text in the navigation headings of Start’s all apps list for Chinese users. [Taskbar & System Tray] When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the tablet-optimized taskbar will no longer be stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state.

Fixed multiple explorer.exe crashes impacting taskbar performance.

Fixed the issue where certain chat apps (that supported it) weren’t flashing with new messages or opening a preview on hover in the system tray.

The new show hidden icons flyout’s animation should now be consistent with other taskbar flyouts and the arrow will now rotate when open versus closed.

Fixed an issue causing the do not disturb icon to disappear while in do not disturb mode.

Fixed an issue where invoking the context menu for items in the system tray might not put the context menu in the foreground and it would get stuck behind the taskbar.

The pin/unpin visual will now display when dragging system tray icons to any position along the system tray, and not only when hovering over the show hidden icons button.

The show hidden icons flyout background color should now align with your accent color if “Show accent color on Start and taskbar” is enabled in Settings > Personalization > Colors.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar was sometimes flashing when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

Fixed an issue which was causing certain third-party app icons in the system tray to be unresponsive after the latest system tray changes.

The Windows Update icon in the system tray should no longer look pixelated after changing between light and dark mode.

Fixed an issue that was causing the NVIDIA icon in the system tray to show empty notifications.

Fixed an issue where the weak charger warning (a warning icon on the battery icon) in some cases was not displaying when it should have been. [Input] Fixed a bug that caused the text cursor to become white on white when hovering over text fields, making it difficult to see.

Fixed an issue which could result in the touch keyboard / PIN entry keyboard being unable to input text on the login screen.

Fixed a recent issue where the Japanese IME candidate window might fail to display proper candidates when using reconversion in certain edit controls.

We’re rolling out changes to improve the reliability of the touch keyboard, IME candidate window, and IME toolbar. It includes fixes for an issue where the IME candidate window and IME toolbar weren’t shown or cropped sometimes and an issue where a blank window titled “Windows Input Experience” appeared sometimes after resuming from the sleep.

We addressed a rare issue which could lead to certain apps crashing after interacting with incorrectly spelled words that were flagged by the spellchecker. [File Explorer] Fixed a GDI handle leak when opening Show More Options in the context menu, which could lead to graphical issues and an explorer.exe crash over time if you used this a lot.

Fixed an issue for Insiders using the Arabic or Hebrew display language which was leading to text not displaying in the context menu when selecting Show More Options.

Fixes a bug that was preventing certain phones from showing up in File Explorer when connected via USB in the last 2 Dev Channel flights.

When connecting an iPhone via USB, iPhone photos will now be transferred in HEIF format instead of JPEG if the HEVC extension is installed.

Fixed an issue which was causing .dotx Word templates to open as new documents instead of a template when you right clicked them and selected Open in File Explorer. [Settings] Fixed an issue which was causing Settings to crash sometimes when connecting and disconnecting Bluetooth devices. [Windowing] Fixed an issue where if you maximized a window and then dragged it along the top of the screen into the corner could result in the app getting stuck not being able to resize.

Apps like Microsoft Edge should no longer unexpectedly show thick lines on the side of the windows.

Fixed a DWM crash which was introduced in the latest Dev Channel flights.

If you have two monitors on top of each other, the Desktops list in Task View should no longer appear to be floating in the middle of Task View. [Other] Switching projection modes using WIN + P / the Project section of Quick Settings should work again now.

Fixed a high hitting displayswitch.exe crash in recent Dev Channel builds.

If memory integrity in the Windows Security app cannot be enabled due to incompatible drivers, the information about which drivers are incompatible is now selectable so you can copy it if needed.

Fixed an issue where the dismiss button for alerts in the Windows Security app might not work.

Fixed a rare issue which could lead to a DWM.exe crash when taking screenshots using the Xbox Game Bar.

Fixed an issue where if you booted from an ISO to install Windows, the Windows Setup dialog would just show the text “Status” rather than actually displaying helpful text about the current status.

Addressed a few issues when booting from an ISO to install Windows, where various items in the Windows Setup dialog weren’t being read out correctly by Narrator.

Fixed issue where users sometimes could not use FIDO keys to log onto your PC when a full-screen logon message was displayed.

Fixed a background crash for Windows Hello which was impacting setup and usage.

Improved the experience on logon after booting up by reducing the performance impact of startup apps.

Made a change to address a date formatting interoperability issue which was leading to domain login issues on some network shares.

Did some work to fix an issue causing VmmemWSL to sometimes use an unexpectedly large amount of CPU and lead to freezing on ARM64 PCs over time.

We fixed a bug which could cause your wallpaper to render only a partial section at the top sometimes.

Fixed an issue what could lead MSTSC to stop responding when connecting to a RemoteApp or remote desktop.

Fixed an issue which was causing the runas command to unexpectedly fail in certain cases with error 87 saying the parameter was incorrect (when it wasn’t).

Fixed the Windows version name written in Microsoft Management Console’s help section. READ MORE

Of course, there are still a lot of known issues in this build, and you can check those out below.

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest flights.

We’re investigating reports of crashes with a few different apps and games in recent builds.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing various UI elements in apps appear to disappear and reappear sometimes in recent builds. [Taskbar & System Tray] [NEW] The taskbar is sometimes cropped in half when using the tablet-optimized taskbar. [Start menu] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing folders in Start menu to not open on the first try. [Search on the Taskbar] [NEW] For certain files ending with .cmd, .exe or .bat you will need to press backspace after typing before you will see results. [Settings] [NEW] We are aware that the messaging for OneDrive storage is not the same between the System settings page and the Accounts settings page and will be resolved in a future update. [Task Manager] [NEW] Filtering by publisher name does not match correctly on the Processes page.

Filtering by publisher name does not match correctly on the Processes page. [NEW] Some services may not show in the Services page after filtering is applied.

Some services may not show in the Services page after filtering is applied. [NEW] If a new process is starting while a filter is set, then that process may appear for a split second in the filtered list.

If a new process is starting while a filter is set, then that process may appear for a split second in the filtered list. [NEW] Some dialogs may not render in the correct theme when applied from Task Manager Settings page.

Some dialogs may not render in the correct theme when applied from Task Manager Settings page. [NEW] The data content area of the Processes page may flash once when theme changes are applied in the Task Manager Settings page.

The data content area of the Processes page may flash once when theme changes are applied in the Task Manager Settings page. [NEW] There’s an issue we’re investigating where Task Manager isn’t displaying light and dark content correctly, leading to unreadable text. This happens when you have your mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors set to Custom – as a workaround for the time being, please switch it to Light or Dark.

There’s an issue we’re investigating where Task Manager isn’t displaying light and dark content correctly, leading to unreadable text. This happens when you have your mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors set to Custom – as a workaround for the time being, please switch it to Light or Dark. [NEW] The Startup apps page in Task manager does not list any apps for some Insiders. If you are impacted, please use Settings > Apps > Startup for the time being. [Widgets] In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, content animates out of view before the widgets board resizes when clicking to expanded view of the widgets board. READ MORE

If you're interested in getting Windows 11 build 25427, you should be able to download it from Windows Update if you're enrolled in the Dev channel of the Insider program. Otherwise, Microsoft has also released ISOs for this build, so you can download it from the Windows Insider downloads page and install it manually if you want to.

Source: Microsoft