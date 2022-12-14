Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's another week, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev channel. Microsoft is now rolling out Windows 11 build 25267, and this one isn't the most exciting release, focusing mostly on fixes. It's also the last build of the year, since the team is going to be winding down for the holiday season.

The most visible change some users might notice has to do with the search icon (or search bar) in the taskbar, which the company has been experimenting with for a while now. With last week's build 25622, the company has introduced a new design for the search bar with colorful visual and square corners, but now, the design has been updated with rounded corners instead. Some users may still see the smaller search icon without additional visuals.

Screenshot of the new taskbar search designs in Windows 11 build 25267

Aside from this change, it's all about fixes and minor tweaks. Among the fixes, there was a frequent Windows Explorer crash that's now been resolved. Microsoft has also made it possible to copy the error code when an update fails in Windows Update. You can find the full list of fixes below:

Even with these fixes and no major additions, Windows 11 build 25267 still has a lot of known issue, including some newly-added ones. That includes some Arm64 devices being unable to wake up properly from sleep or hibernate states. You may also be unable to use Windows Hello to sign in on some devices. Here are all the known issues in this release:

Since you'll be waiting until next year to get a new build, some of these issues may be a significant problem. If you're considering joining the Insider program, specifically the Dev channel, now is probably not the best time to do it. If you're already enrolled, however, the update to the latest build should download automatically as long as your device is on and connected to the internet.

While this is the last Dev channel build for the year, there are likely still some updates coming to the Beta channel before the year is out, which may have some more exciting news. That would most likely happen either later this week or early next week.

