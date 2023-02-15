Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has once again released a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Dev channel, and it's packing a couple of notable changes. This week's build is 25300, and the highlight is the addition of support for live captions in more languages.

Live captions in seven new languages

Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop displaying live captions in Japanese at the top of the screen

Live captions were initially added in Windows 11 version 22H2, but they only support US English. This feature creates captions for all audio coming out of your PC, so if you have a hearing impairment, it can greatly help make videos and audio more understandable.

With this build, Microsoft is adding support for live captions in other English dialects, along with seven new languages, including Chinese (simplified or traditional), French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish.

Snap Layout updates

Screenshot of the new Snap Layout flyout in Windows 11 build 25300

Other noteworthy changes in this build have to do with Snap Layouts, a feature that was first introduced with Windows 11, though they're not available to everyone. Microsoft is reducing the time you need to hover the mouse over the maximize/restore icon before the Snap Layouts flyout appears, and you'll also see the app icon for your current app inside the layouts when selecting one.

Microsoft says it will keep experimenting with this, so there may be other changes in future builds.

Other improvements

Aside from these bigger changes, this build comes with some other improvements. For starters, Microsoft has finished rolling the ability to sync voice typing settings across devices, including the settings for automatic punctuation and the voice typing launcher.

This update also makes it easier to access more information about the apps in the Startup page of the Settings app. Additionally, when you right-click a Win32 app in the Start menu to uninstall it, you'll now be taken to the Settings app instead of the old Control panel. Finally, Microsoft has improved the behavior for the new Windows Subsystem for Linux, so it automatically prompts you to install the new Store version when you try to run it.

Of course, there's the usual list of fixes, and it's a very long one this week. You can read the list below if you're interested:

Despite the long list of fixes, there are still a few known issues to look out for. The list is fairly long, and if you're looking to use the new live captions capabilities on an Arm64 device, you may have some trouble doing so. You can find more information below:

As per usual, this new build should download automatically if you're enrolled in the Dev channel, but you can head into the Settings app and visit the Windows Update section to get the latest bits right now.

Source: Microsoft