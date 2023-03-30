Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Canary channel, and it comes with a fair number of changes, including a handful of improvements for the Microsoft Store. With this update, it's now possible to install free apps and games from the Microsoft Store directly from search results, without having to open a product page. However, there are a few other improvements, too.

Microsoft Store gets faster installs and design changes

As mentioned above, one of the bigger changes in this release is the ability to install apps from the Microsoft Store without having to open the product page. Now, when you perform a search inside the Store, you can hover over an app in the search results to see an install button, so you can install the apps you need more quickly.

That's not the only improvement for the Microsoft Store in this update, however. Microsoft has also redesigned the purchase screen for paid apps to aligns more closely with the Windows 11 design language. Similarly, the UI for rating and reviewing apps from within the app itself has been refreshed to match the Windows 11 style, too.

Redesigned wheel settings

The only other major change with this build has to do with wheel-like devices such as the Surface Dial, which give you specific onscreen controls. Microsoft has redesigned the Wheel page in the Settings app (under Bluetooth & devices), bringing it closer to the design of the rest of the app and Windows 11 as a whole.

Other changes

Most of the remaining changes are smaller, but they're bound to be welcome for specific users. First off, the Print Screen button on the keyboard will now launch the Snipping Tool app by default, something we first saw last week in the Dev channel. You can still disable this in the Settings app.

Additionally, Microsoft has also made it possible to uninstall the Camera app that's included with Windows 11, so you can save some space on your drive, or just eliminate clutter from the Start menu. Smaller improvements include the ability to minimize the progress window for BitLocker encryption, the ability for text scaling settings to apply to Remote Desktop sessions, and a change for Windows Sandbox so that it respects the host system settings if you changed the primary mouse button in the Settings app.

As per usual with builds in the Canary channel, this one doesn't include a list of known issues or bug fixes, so you're well and truly installing these builds at your own risk if you choose to do so. If not, you shouldn't join the Canary channel, especially seeing as a lot of these changes tend to come to other channels relatively soon after they debut in the Canary channel.

Source: Microsoft