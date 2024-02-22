Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Windows 11 laptops will soon be getting faster Wi-Fi speeds, if the latest preview is any indication. Microsoft has just released Windows 11 build 26063 to Insiders in the Canary channel, adding official support for Wi-Fi 7, a feature that we've already seen in many laptops since 2023.

Aside from that, this new build is noteworthy because it's once again splitting the Canary and Dev channels, which had briefly merged starting with build 26052. This gave those in the Canary channel a temporary window to switch back to the Dev channel if they wanted to, but now that window is closing, so if you want to exit the Canary channel, you'll need to reinstall Windows 11. Today, the Dev channel is only getting a cumulative update to test the servicing pipeline.

Wi-Fi 7 comes to Windows 11

The highlight of this build is, of course, Wi-Fi 7 support, which comes with some big improvements over previous versions, delivering even faster speeds. This is thanks to a multitude of technologies, such as multi-link operation (MLO), 320MHz ultra-wide bandwidth in the 6GHz spectrum, and 4096-QAM modulation to improve data transmission.

All of this contributes to speeds that can be as much as four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, and nearly six times faster than Wi-Fi 5. Of course, to take advantage of it, you'll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi 7 access point, which is still relatively uncommon, especially if you're using a router provided by your ISP.

Some features have been disabled

While that's pretty much all that's been added to this build, some features have been removed compared to the recent build that have been released. Microsoft is pulling back the changes to Copilot where the icon would change when copying text to suggest contextual actions. The company says it needs to address some bugs before re-releasing this feature.

Similarly, the Widgets board changes in build 26058 have also been disabled for now, meaning you'll no longer see the My Widgets section. This should also return in the future.

Speaking of Copilot, though, Microsoft rolled out some new capabilities earlier this week, and the company reiterated that they're available in this build. This includes asking for device information, cleaning the recycle bin, and more, for a total of 16 new actions. Plus, Copilot now integrates with Power Automate Desktop so you can automate custom tasks, too.

Fixes and known issues

Otherwise, this build contains long lists of fixes and known issues. The fixes include one for a DWM (Desktop Window Manager) crash that could cause some annoying usability issues. The full list is below:

There are still some known issues in this release, too, however. These include:

One thing that isn't included in this Windows 11 build is a new default wallpaper, though the same build has been released for Windows Server Insiders, which does include one. There's a chance Windows 11 will see this new wallpaper in the near future as well. As per usual, Insiders in the Canary channel can check for updates in the Settings app to grab the latest bits.