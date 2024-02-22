Key Takeaways Windows 11 laptops will receive faster Wi-Fi speeds with support for Wi-Fi, which is now in the latest preview build.

You can no longer switch from the Canary to Dev channel without reinstalling Windows 11.

This build also disables some features while Microsoft irons out some issues.

Windows 11 laptops will soon be getting faster Wi-Fi speeds, if the latest preview is any indication. Microsoft has just released Windows 11 build 26063 to Insiders in the Canary channel, adding official support for Wi-Fi 7, a feature that we've already seen in many laptops since 2023.

Aside from that, this new build is noteworthy because it's once again splitting the Canary and Dev channels, which had briefly merged starting with build 26052. This gave those in the Canary channel a temporary window to switch back to the Dev channel if they wanted to, but now that window is closing, so if you want to exit the Canary channel, you'll need to reinstall Windows 11. Today, the Dev channel is only getting a cumulative update to test the servicing pipeline.

Related Explaining the Windows Insider Program channels for Windows 11 betas Microsoft's Windows Insider Program can be confusing if you're new, so here's everything you need to know for testing the Windows 11 beta.

Wi-Fi 7 comes to Windows 11

The highlight of this build is, of course, Wi-Fi 7 support, which comes with some big improvements over previous versions, delivering even faster speeds. This is thanks to a multitude of technologies, such as multi-link operation (MLO), 320MHz ultra-wide bandwidth in the 6GHz spectrum, and 4096-QAM modulation to improve data transmission.

All of this contributes to speeds that can be as much as four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, and nearly six times faster than Wi-Fi 5. Of course, to take advantage of it, you'll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi 7 access point, which is still relatively uncommon, especially if you're using a router provided by your ISP.

Some features have been disabled

While that's pretty much all that's been added to this build, some features have been removed compared to the recent build that have been released. Microsoft is pulling back the changes to Copilot where the icon would change when copying text to suggest contextual actions. The company says it needs to address some bugs before re-releasing this feature.

Similarly, the Widgets board changes in build 26058 have also been disabled for now, meaning you'll no longer see the My Widgets section. This should also return in the future.

Speaking of Copilot, though, Microsoft rolled out some new capabilities earlier this week, and the company reiterated that they're available in this build. This includes asking for device information, cleaning the recycle bin, and more, for a total of 16 new actions. Plus, Copilot now integrates with Power Automate Desktop so you can automate custom tasks, too.

Fixes and known issues

Otherwise, this build contains long lists of fixes and known issues. The fixes include one for a DWM (Desktop Window Manager) crash that could cause some annoying usability issues. The full list is below:

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience an issue where the network icon in the system tray showed they didn’t have an internet connection when connected to some VPNs even though the internet connection was working. Those impact may have also seen some apps think there wasn’t an internet connection when there really was.

The fix for the issue causing Build 26058 to not be listed under Settings > Windows Update > Update history like it should is making its way out. It may take another flight or two for builds to properly show up under Update History.

Fixed a high hitting DWM crash in the last couple flights.

Fixed an underlying issue with plug and play which may have impacted audio device setup in the last 2 builds. If you’re continuing to experience issues with audio not playing after this build, please file feedback under Devices and Drivers > Audio and sound in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue where typing too quickly in the Settings search box could result in the results not loading completely.

Fixed an issue causing the three-finger touchpad gesture for middle mouse click (if you had enabled this in touchpad settings) to not work in some apps.

Fixed an issue where attempted to use the Move option when you pressed ALT + Space was causing a window to resize instead of move.

Fixed an issue for Insiders with multiple monitors, where opening a minimized window might result in the window appearing on the wrong monitor.

Fixed an issue which could cause the clock in the taskbar to stop updating.

Fixed an issue which could cause the taskbar icons to shift around under your mouse as you moved your mouse across the taskbar.

Fixed an issue where the “Notify when apps request location” option in Settings under Privacy & Security > Location was reset after reboot.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Windows Update page in Settings to unexpectedly flash messages sometimes (too quickly to read) in the previous flight. read more

There are still some known issues in this release, too, however. These include:

[IMPORTANT NOTE FOR GAMERS – UPDATED!] Some popular games may not work correctly and cause a bugcheck (green screen) when launched on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR DEV DRIVE USERS: Insiders on Build 26052+ who have Dev Drives and might need to rollback will need to back up their Dev Drives BEFORE rolling back as rolling back will cause Dev Drives to break and data on them to be lost.

Insiders on Build 26052+ who have Dev Drives and might need to rollback will cause Dev Drives to break and data on them to be lost. A Display Connection section is incorrectly showing up under Settings > System > Display > Graphics that when clicked, will crash Settings. This section will be removed in a future flight.

Using the ISOs for Build 26058 to upgrade instead of doing a clean install may not work if you choose “Keep nothing” in the Windows Setup experience. To upgrade to the latest build in the Canary and Dev Channels, please use Windows Update.

[UPDATED] We’ve made a change to help reduce the number of rollbacks (with error code 0xC1900101) when installing the latest builds and are continuing to investigate reports.

We’ve made a change to help reduce the number of rollbacks (with error code 0xC1900101) when installing the latest builds and are continuing to investigate reports. We’re working on the fix for an issue causing the input switcher (WIN + Space) design to revert back to an older style and draw in the wrong location.

In some cases, the File Explorer context menu no longer has the acrylic effect . This will be fixed in a future flight.

[ NEW ] We’re investigating reports of mouse cursor issues after installing Build 26058, including that the cursor is disappearing in some apps. If you’re experiencing issues, please file feedback describing exactly what you’re seeing under Input and Language > Mouse in the Feedback Hub.

] We’re investigating reports of mouse cursor issues after installing Build 26058, including that the cursor is disappearing in some apps. If you’re experiencing issues, please file feedback describing exactly what you’re seeing under Input and Language > Mouse in the Feedback Hub. [ NEW ] When opening the context menu in File Explorer, the icons may appear out of place and overlapping text. read more

One thing that isn't included in this Windows 11 build is a new default wallpaper, though the same build has been released for Windows Server Insiders, which does include one. There's a chance Windows 11 will see this new wallpaper in the near future as well. As per usual, Insiders in the Canary channel can check for updates in the Settings app to grab the latest bits.