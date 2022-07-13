The Windows 11 Camera app is getting a new look

Microsoft today released Windows 11 build 25158, but that’s not all that’s new for Windows Insiders. The company is also rolling out updates to various built-in Windows 11 apps, including the Camera app, which is arguably getting the most notable changes.

For starters, the Camera app is the latest to adopt a new Windows 11-style design, ditching the old look designed for Windows 10 (which itself was very close to the old camera app on Windows Phone). This new look changes the iconography and it now uses rounded corners around the image in the viewfinder. The plain black background also makes way for a dark grey that’s more common in Windows 11 apps. Microsoft also mentions QR code and barcode scanning support as a new feature, but that actually seems to be available already.

The UI refresh also includes a new full-page settings UI with collapsible sections, so you can more easily find settings for photos, videos, and others. While the page takes up most of the screen, you can still see a preview of the viewfinder, as seen above.

It’s not just the Camera app that’s getting updated, as the new Media Player app is also getting an update to version 11.2206.30.0, This version adds support for CD ripping, so you can save tracks from your CDs as files on your PC. CD playback support was added earlier this year, and this is expanding on those capabilities. This feature supports saving music in AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC file formats.

Microsoft also announced that Media Player will become the default playback method for local video files going forward, replacing the Movies & TV app. If you’re using a third-party video player, your default won’t be changed. Movies & TV will effectively only be able to play movies and TV shows from the Microsoft Store, coincidentally making its name more accurate than when the app was first introduced.

Speaking of Movies & TV, Microsoft also announced that the app now offers native support for Arm64 devices, so performance should be improved significantly if you have PCs like the Surface Pro X.

All of these updates are rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev channel first, but they’re not tied to a specific build. They should make their way to other channels and then general users over the coming weeks.

Source: Microsoft