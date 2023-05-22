Microsoft is starting off the week ahead of its Build developer with a new build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Canary channel, that being build 25370. The big news with this update is support for virtual TPMs for Hyper-V virtual machines on Arm devices,

Essentially, if you have an Arm-powered Windows 11 PC and you upgrade to this build, you'll now be able to upgrade your Hyper-V virtual machines to Windows 11. As you may remember, Windows 11 came with an infamous requirement for TPM 2.0, which needs to be virtualized when using Hyper-V. However, this wasn't supported for host systems based on the Arm architecture (such as the Surface Pro 9 with 5G) until now. If you've wanted to run Windows 11 inside a VM on an Arm PC without hacky workarounds, this should be great news for you.

Aside from that, Windows 11 build 25370 brings some changes to networking settings and capabilities. In the Settings app, you'll now see a link to view advanced properties for network adapters and networks inside, bringing more information under a unified app.

The Phone Link instant hotspot feature has also added support for WPA3 to enhance the security of your wireless connection to your phone's hotspot. Meanwhile, passpoint Wi-Fi networks now have better connection performance and include a link the Quick Settings panel to let you see more information about the venue or event where they're connected. Finally, Microsoft has added support for bridging adapters using a command line interface and the netsh command.

Since Canary builds are rolled out without much documentation or testing, Microsoft doesn't share any known issues with this build, so you're installing it at your own risk. If you want to try new Windows 11 features with more peace of mind, one of the other Insider channels may make more sense for you.