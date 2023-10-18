Key Takeaways Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977 has introduced Bluetooth LE Audio support, allowing users with compatible hearing aids to take calls and stream audio from their Windows 11 PCs.

The update also adds new controls to manage app access to Wi-Fi networks, enhancing privacy and security. A prompt will appear whenever an app wants to access location or Wi-Fi information, giving users control over their data.

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977 to the Canary Channel. This new build is a significant one when it comes to accessibility and privacy. It tests out Bluetooth LE Audio support and some improvements to Windows Location settings. Here's the scoop on it.

New in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977

First, the big features. If you have a hearing aid that supports Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, you can now pair this to Windows 11 PCs to take calls and stream audio. It's something that's not available on all devices, but Microsoft is planning to add additional features to the ones that support this in the future, such as the option to control audio presets.

Other than that, Microsoft is adding new controls to help you manage which apps have access to the list of Wi-Fi networks around you, which could be used to determine your location. You'll find these under the Privacy and Security section in the Windows 11 settings app. You'll see a new prompt that will appear whenever an app wants to access your location or Wi-Fi information, either unexpectedly, or expectedly. You'll be able to turn this on and or if you don't like it. Any apps that use location or Wi-Fi information will now appear in Recent activity on the Location page, and the location icon will show in the taskbar while the app is in use.

While it's not something everyone might use, there's also one more new feature in this build. SMB over QUIC now supports additional access control options for clients. With this new option, administrators can restrict which clients can access SMB over QUIC servers.

Other changes in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977

There are a bunch of other changes in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977, too. You should notice that Mail and Calendar will no longer be installed after doing a clean installation using ISO files. This is only for clean installs, and it won't be removed with upgrades to this build. Other fixes can be seen below.

The Xbox Game Bar will now show as just Game Bar under the Start menu and also under Settings > System > System Components. This change will come through a Game Bar update via the Microsoft Store.

In Settings, when looking at your Wi-Fi password under the Wi-Fi properties, we now show a QR code so you can more easily share it with others. We also show a QR code when you set up a mobile hotspot to share your network connection.

Fixed an underlying issue believed to be the root cause of various games having issues launching (citing graphics issues) or changing resolution in Build 25967.

Did some work to help improve performance when expanding the navigation pane in Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where certain .rar files would open blank or with an unexpected message saying there was insufficient memory to open the file.

[NEW] Using dictation in voice access makes voice access crash.

Using dictation in voice access makes voice access crash. We’re working on the fix for an issue causing the print queue to no longer be accessible and showing an error when you try to open it.

Note that Microsoft also released a new Windows 11 Dev channel build today. This is more of a smaller one, with some tweaks to the Xbox Game Bar, and fixes for bugs with File Explorer and Search. We're halfway through the week but it is definitely shaping up to be a busy week to be a Windows Insider, so head over to Windows Update and grab these builds now!