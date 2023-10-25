Key Takeaways The Windows 11 Canary channel now has the Copilot experience available, which was already in other channels of the program.

Bug fixes are also included in this build.

Windows Insiders in the Windows 11 Canary channel have a new build to download. Coming in at build 25982, this latest release ports over the Copilot experience that's already been in testing in the other channels of the program. It also brings the usual bug fixes, as is expected.

Oddly enough, even though the Canary Channel is where you're supposed to get the latest and "off the press" Windows 11 builds from Microsoft, it didn't have Copilot enabled. Today's build brings the experience for those who are enrolled in this channel. The experience was already available in the stable version of Windows, the Beta Channel, Release Preview, and the Dev Channel. We're sure you don't need an introduction to it, but it's basically an AI-powered assistant, to help you with emails, changing settings, summarizing webpages, and getting to Bing chat.

Not everyone will see it though, as Microsoft is planning to monitor feedback before enabling it for all Canary channel Insiders, which is weird because all other channels have it already. Anyway, there are a bunch of other changes and improvements you can find in this build, check it out below.

Discovery of Network-designated Resolvers (DNR) is an upcoming internet standard to discover encrypted DNS servers. Until today, Windows Insiders users had to find out the IP address of their desired encrypted DNS server and manually enter it to configure client-side encrypted DNS on their machine.

ReFS filesystem Block Cloning Support is now available in the Windows copy engine. ReFS already supports Block Cloning, so this feature adds native support to copy actions and APIs on Windows. This feature improves the performance of ReFS volumes including Dev Drive volumes for build scenarios or any other copy intensive scenarios, the larger the files being copied the larger the savings.

We’ve updated Remote Desktop Connection (mstsc.exe) to now support zoom options of 350, 400, 450, and 500%.

If you’re in light mode, the show accent color on Start and taskbar toggle is greyed out by design and we now show an information bullet that makes it more clear the setting is only available in Windows dark mode.

Fixed an issue causing voice access to crash for Insiders in the Canary Channel when dictating text.

Fixed a few issues which could lead to hangs when launching File Explorer.

Fixed an issue causing the print queue to be inaccessible and show an error if you tried to open it. read more

That's all for this week. Note that if you plan to download this build, you'll run into an issue. Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Microsoft wants you to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games.