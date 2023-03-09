When Microsoft revamped the Windows Insider program with a new Canary channel, it basically promised that builds from the channel would deliver cutting-edge features, but sometimes without substantial documentation. The first of these builds came a few days ago with just a few new features officially recorded, but Windows Insiders have already revealed some extras not documented by Microsoft. While it's not as cutting-edge as you'd expect, one of those is a newly revamped USB4 settings hub.

Discovered on Twitter, you see below you can see what this USB page under the Bluetooth and devices page looks like below. The page is apparently different from what you'll get in the Dev channel version of Windows 11. You can see USB4 domains, and the option to copy the domains and refresh them. This is in addition to the notifications about connected USB4 devices. It is disabled by default, though, and you need to do some digging to enable it manually.

It's not too much of a surprise that this feature has been discovered, as the Canary channel is perfect for experienced Windows Insiders like Albacore that often use software like Vivetool to enable them. There could be a lot more feature revelations on the way soon, especially once more Canary channel builds keep shipping. This is because the Canary Channel is not linked to a specific Windows 11 release, but is believed to be for Windows 12 testing — even though Microsoft hasn't said so.

On the other side of things, Microsoft did also release a Dev channel build earlier in the week, and it too had some cool features. The more notable one was new file recommendations on the Home page of File Explorer for users with Azure Active Directory accounts.

Via: Neowin

Source: Twitter (1, 2)