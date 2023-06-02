Microsoft has rolled out a new build to Windows Insiders running the Canary channel version of Windows 11. It's not a major release by any means, but this build does bring one new feature. There's a general change in the webcam experience in Windows 11 where it's now easier to solve and understand issues with the webcam.

Again, Canary channel builds usually have the best features tucked away without Microsoft recording them in changelogs. What Microsoft did record this week, though, is that tweak to the webcam experience. Now, If you run into a camera issue in Windows 11, like the camera failing to start or the physical or electronic privacy shutter being closed, you'll get more assistance with it. Windows will show a pop-up dialog with a recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue.

Other than this, there's also a tweak with SMB signing in Windows 11. It's not a feature everyday users should be concerned about, but it's now required by default for all connections. It's a change from previous builds where SMB signing was required by default only when connecting to shares named SYSVOL and NETLOGON and where Active Directory domain controllers required SMB signing when any client connected to them. Microsoft hopes this feature can improve the security of Windows. More information on the change is available through Microsoft.

It's Friday now, so that's all this week! Earlier in the week, Microsoft released a new Dev Channel and Beta channel build. The Dev channel build made it easier to access your phone's camera roll in File Explorer. The Beta channel release, though, was very underwhelming. Oh, and let's not forget dark mode in the Windows 11 Paint app. It's now rolling out to Dev channel and Canary channel Windows Insiders, spicing up an app that really needed a fresh coat of paint (pun intended.)

This is not related to the ongoing issues on Windows on Arm PCs.