Microsoft's strategy is something else: take features Windows 10 already had, quietly strip them from Windows 11, watch users beg for them to come back, and then reintroduce them and act like it's a shiny new upgrade. The tech giant has done it yet again. This time around, the Clock in the Calendar flyout makes a return.

Microsoft is bringing the clock back to Windows 11's calendar flyout

No one quite knows what goes down in the Microsoft world when it adds or removes new features. Sometimes, it feels like the design changes it makes are meant to make Windows worse rather than better.

For instance, the tech giant recently removed the "seconds" precision from the Calendar Taskbar flyout in Windows 10 after April's Patch Tuesday update and replaced it with the date and day display. Of course, like most of Microsoft's design changes, this one wasn’t taken too nicely and has become one of its more controversial decisions.

When Windows 11 shipped, its redesigned Calendar flyout was missing the good ol’ Clock that was the perfect way to glance at the exact time. Currently, Windows 11's notification center only shows the date and a generic calendar.

Now, as noted by our all-time favorite Windows tinkerer @phantomofearth, Windows 11 will soon let you display the Clock in the notification center, exactly like you could in Windows 10.

This is because Windows 11's preview builds include a reference to a Show time in Notification Center option. The Clock being reintroduced in Windows 11's notification center is far from the only improvement Microsoft has been working on. We recently reported on the revamped Start menu that is underway, better widgets, improved AI-powered search for Copilot+ PCs, and the list goes on. Like all experimental features, Microsoft is still testing this idea, and there's no saying when exactly it'll be rolled out for more users to try.