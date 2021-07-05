These are all the PCs that can be upgraded to Windows 11
Windows 11 is coming later this year, and with it comes a lot of uncertainty. Microsoft says Windows 11 will be compatible with most laptops you can buy today, and that’s probably true. After all, just about every PC you can buy today meets the minimum requirements to run Windows 11. Still, you may want to know if the laptop you already have can run the new OS. Or maybe you’re thinking of buying one and you want to know if you’ll be able to upgrade it when Windows 11 releases. We’ve rounded up all the PCs we could find that will be upgradeable to Windows 11, and you can see them below.
Since Windows 11 has only recently been announced, most companies haven’t yet shared the full list of PCs that can be upgraded to Windows 11. However, some have, and we can also find many others by searching through the laptops you can buy right now. But there are hundreds or thousands of different PC configurations out there, and many compatible models are not available to buy anymore. We’re listing everything we could find, but there could be more compatible models. You can always run the PC Health Check app to see if your PC is supported.
Acer
Acer hasn’t shared an official list of devices that will be upgradeable, so we had to dig through the company’s website to find the ones that meet the minimum requirements. If you’re looking to buy a PC that will support Windows 11, these are all valid options:
Acer PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- Featuring Intel Celeron N5100 processors, this affordable 2-in-1 will work with Windows 11.
- This convertible has much more power with an Intel Core i5-1135G7. It will support Windows 11 and should last a long time.
- This traditional clamshell laptop has plenty of power and should be supported for a long time. Windows 11 support is guaranteed.
- This clamshell laptop can handle day-to-day tasks and some more intensive workloads. It's packing AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics.
- This PC will not only last you long in terms of software support, it can also take a beating. It has the newest Intel processors and a rugged design
- The Acer Nitro 5 is a very affordable entry point into gaming. It's using a new processor, so Windows 11 support is guaranteed.
- The Predator Triton 500 SE is a very powerful laptop with the latest Intel processors and RTX graphics. Windows 11 support is a lock, too.
- The Predator Orion 3000 is a powerful gaming desktop with Intel processor and an RTX 3070 GPU. It will also support Windows 11.
- Acer's ConceptD 3 Ezel is a great convertible for creative professionals and hobbyists. It will also support Windows 11.
As for the full list of supported PCs, we tried to dig up as many as we could from Acer's website. All of these should be compatible with the Windows 11 upgrade, but there are likely many more, too. Until Acer shares an official list, you may want to run the PC Health Check tool to see if you can upgrade.
Acer PCs eligible for Windows 11
If you’re looking to buy a laptop from ASUS, here are a few options you can choose from that will be able to upgrade to Windows 11:
ASUS PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs and an NVIDIA GTX 1650, this is a powerful gaming convertible. Support for Windows 11 will also come.
- With a high-end AMD processor and RTX 3060 graphics, this is a very powerful gaming laptop with a customizable lid thanks to an LED pixel array.
- For a more affordable gaming PC, the TUF Dash F15 is still very powerful. It will get Windows 11, too.
- This 17-inch laptop offers a ton of power and RGB lighting for the gamers. It has a sleek design, too.
- For the more extravagant gamers, this laptop has a second screen that can display additional information during a match. Of course, it's also a powerful PC.
- This convertible has the latest Intel processors and a sleek design. Plus, its touchpad doubles as a calculator.
- This laptop features modern processors and adds a splash of personality with its bright red color. It's affordable but powerful enough for most tasks.
- The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is a solid laptop for business users, featuring modern processors and top-notch specs. It will also get Windows 11.
- If two screens sound great but you're not into gaming, the ZenBook Pro Duo is for you. It has powerful internals and a 4K display.
If you want to know whether your current PC will support Windows 11, ASUS already has a complete list of all the PCs it knows will support the upgrade.
ASUS PCs eligible for Windows 11
- Vivobook
Dell
Dell is one of the biggest PC manufacturers in the world, and it already has a lot of PCs that will support Windows 11. Here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to buy.
Dell PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops out there, packing high-end processors in a sleek design. It's also ready for Windows 11.
- The larger XPS 17 accommodates more powerful CPUs and dedicated graphics, making it great for creative work and even some gaming.
- The Dell Inspiron 15 is a more affordable laptop that still packs plenty of power with AMD Ryzen processors.
- The Dell G15 is a powerful gaming laptop that's still a reasonable price. It will also be upgraded to Windows 11.
- The Alienware m15 R6 is a beastly gaming laptop with top-tier Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics. It has a powerful cooling system to back it up, too.
- For ultimate gaming performance, the Alienware x17 is hard to beat. It has an Intel Core i9, RTX 3080, 4TB of storage, and 64GB of RAM.
- With an Intel Core i7-11700 and dedicated graphics, this XPS Desktop is great for just about any kind of task you may want to do on it.
- As an all-in-one, the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 has everything you need to get work done right away. It has the latest Intel processors as well as dedicated graphics.
- For home gamers, the all-AMD Alienware Aurora R10 offers a lot of power to play any game you want. It also has a modern aesthetic and RGB lighting.
Like ASUS, Dell has a complete list of all the PCs that it has tested for Windows 11 compatibility.
Dell PCs eligible for Windows 11
- Vostro 3070
- Vostro 3470
- Vostro 3471
- Vostro 3670
- Vostro 3671
- Vostro 3681
- Vostro 3690
- Vostro 3881
- Vostro 3888
- Vostro 3890
- ChengMing 3980
- ChengMing 3988
- ChengMing 3990
- Vostro 5090
- Vostro 5880
- Vostro 5890
- OptiPlex 3060
- OptiPlex 3070
- OptiPlex 3080
- OptiPlex 3090 Ultra
- OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5060
- OptiPlex 5070
- OptiPlex 5080
- OptiPlex 5090
- OptiPlex 5260 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5270 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5480 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5490 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7060
- OptiPlex 7070
- OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
- OptiPlex 7071
- OptiPlex 7080
- OptiPlex 7090
- OptiPlex 7090 Ultra
- OptiPlex 7460 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7470 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7480 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7490 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7760 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7770 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7780 All-in-One
- OptiPlex XE3
HP also hasn’t announced a full list of devices that will be upgradeable, but the company does say all of its currently-shipping portfolio will be able to get Windows 11. That includes things like the Spectre x360, Envy x360, and much more. We’ve rounded up a few PCs you can choose from if you’re looking to buy something that lets you upgrade.
HP PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- The Spectre x360 is HP's most premium laptop and it has a unique design and powerful specs. Naturally, it will get WIndows 11, too.
- The HP ENVY x360 is another great premium laptop, and it comes in at a more reasonable price than the Spectre. It has similarly powerful internals, though.
- For students and occasional users, the HP Pavilion 15 is a great everyday laptop that can handle most work-related tasks.
- The HP Elite Folio will not only support Windows 11, it will get better because of it, thanks to the new x64 emulation capabilities. It's also a very stylish business PC.
- The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is a premium business convertible with powerful performance and a design that's perfect for the office. Of course, Windows 11 will also be available for it.
- With its high-end processor and lots of storage, the HP Pavilion Desktop is a great office or family PC. It has a clean and modern design, too.
- To get up and running as quickly as possible, this HP all-in-one has everything you need, including a powerful processor to handle most day-to-day tasks.
- The HP OMEN 30L is a gaming desktop with a lot of power and a subdued design that could fit anywhere. It's also easily upgradeable.
While HP hasn't shared an official list of PCs that will support Windows 11, we dug up as many as we could find that meet the requirements. There might be more, but all of these are compatible.
HP PCs eligible for Windows 11
- HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak0015nr
- HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak1016nr
- HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak1017nr
- HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak1020nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 13-ap0042nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 13-ap0046nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 13-aw0020nr 7ZC56UA
- HP Spectre x360 – 13t-aw200
- HP Spectre x360 – 13-aw1002nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 13-aw2004nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 14t-ea000
- HP Spectre x360 – 14-ea0047nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15-df1040nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15-df1047nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15-df1075nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15-eb0065nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15-eb0097nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15-eb1097nr
- HP Spectre x360 – 15t-eb100
Lenovo
Lenovo also has a preliminary list of devices that will be upgradeable to Windows 11, but it doesn’t include every supported laptop yet. However, if you’re looking to buy one, there are a few you can choose from that will definitely get the upgrade:
Lenovo PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- While it has the same iconic design of the ThinkPad lineup, the X1 Carbon has powerful modern processors that will allow it to run Windows 11.
- The X1 Titanium Yoga features iconic ThinkPad elements like the mouse nub, but in a premium metal design with a titanium cover. It's also a powerful convertible.
- The IdeaPad Flex 5 is a much more affordable convertible that's still lightweight and powerful. It also has features like a camera privacy shutter.
- The Lenovo Flex 5G is one of the few 5G laptops out there, and it has an ARM processor that's only going to get more useful when Windows 11 arrives.
- The IdeaPad Gaming 3i offers a solid starting point for gaming laptops with the latest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics. And yes, the keyboard has RGB lighting.
- For ultimate gaming power, the Lenovo Legion 7i has up to an Intel Core i9 and RTX graphics with a beefy cooling system. Plus, it has a 240Hz refresh rate display.
- The Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 is an affordable desktop PC with all the power you need to get work done. It also has a lot of storage to save your work.
- The Yoga A940 is a very unique all-in-one designed for creators. It has a tilting display and a dial that can be used to control tools in artistic apps.
- Gaming PCs don't get a lot more powerful than the Legion Tower 7i. Plus, it has the cooling system to back it up, and lots of RGB lights to create the right mood.
As for the full list of PCs with support Windows 11, here's what we've found based on the minimum requirements.
Lenovo PCs eligible for Windows 11
- Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen
- Lenovo 14w
Microsoft Surface
If you’re in the market for a Surface PC, almost anything you can buy today will be compatible with Windows 11. Here are the best options you can get:
Microsoft PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- With a unique detachable design, the Surface Book 3 is a unique blend of power, versatility, and premium design. It can get things done and look good while doing it.
- The Surface Laptop 4 has a premium design and top-notch specs that will run Windows 11 like a breeze. Plus, there are four different colors and two sizes to choose from.
- The Surface Pro 7+ is a business device, but it packs some power. It has the latest Intel processors and a removable SSD.
- The Surface Pro X is an ARM device, meaning it will get even better with Windows 11. Plus, it has a modern design and larger screen than other Surface Pro models.
- Microsoft's most affordable PC keeps the premium look-and-feel of the Surface line, but with lesser performance. It's still a great machine for school, though.
- Offering a premium design and solid performance, the Surface Laptop Go is surprisingly good for its price. It's fairly affordable despite its looks.
Microsoft has the easiest-to-understand lineup of them all, so even without an official announcement, it’s easy to find out which devices will support Windows 11. Here are the devices that will get the upgrade.
Microsoft PCs eligible for Windows 11
- Surface Book 2
- Surface Book 3
- Surface Go 2
- Surface Laptop 2
- Surface Laptop 3
- Surface Laptop 4
- Surface Laptop Go
- Surface Pro 6
- Surface Pro 7
- Surface Pro 7+
- Surface Pro X
Yes, oddly enough, Microsoft’s flagship desktop PC, the Surface Studio 2, doesn’t make the list. Neither does the Surface Go, which is just about three years old.
MSI
If you’re looking to buy a new PC from MSI and you want it to be compatible with Windows 11, we have a few recommendations you can look for:
MSI PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- A thin and light notebook for everyday workloads, the Prestige 14 EVO comes with Intel's latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-U CPU packed in a lightweight design.
- The GF65 Thin is an entry-level gaming laptop option from MSI which comes with the new NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU.
- A highly recommended thin and light gaming notebook, the new GS66 Stealth packs a lot of beefy hardware in the chassis that's under 20mm in thickness.
- As the name suggests, this laptop is made for creative professionals and it's also the world's first laptop with a mini LED panel.
- The flagship gaming notebook from MSI, the GE66 Raider comes with high-end features including the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, a 300Hz refresh rate display, a massive battery and RGB lighting goodness.
- The MSI WS75 is designed for professionals who need the best of performance for high-end applications and it also comes with an option mini-LED display for tasks that require color accuracy.
MSI has also shared a list of the PCs that will be upgradeable to Windows 11, but oddly enough, its laptops are missing for now. We only have compatible desktops and all-in-ones at the moment, though we should hear more in the future.
MSI PCs eligible for Windows 11
Razer
Finally, Razer also mostly only sells PCs that will be supported by Windows 11. Here are some options you can consider if you’re looking to make a purchase.
Razer PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- This desktop PC has a small form factor but it can fit most desktop GPUs for a smooth gaming experience. It's based on an Intel NUC.
- Razer's first AMD-powered PC cuts no corners in power and offers a great gaming experience in a sleek design. It also has NVIDIA graphics.
- The Razer Blade 15 Advanced has powerful Intel processors and an RTX 3080 GPU capable of using the 360Hz refresh rate on the built-in display.
- If you need a bigger screen, the Blade Pro 17 is essentially a bigger version of the Blade 15. It has the same power, but more space to stay cool, so performance may even be better.
- True to its name, the Blade Stealth 13 is a surprisingly powerful laptop you can really use anywhere. It has a thin and subdued design that can easily go unnoticed in an office setting.
- Razer's first productivity PC is sleek and powerful, featuring Intel's latest processors and a tall display. An expensive but great work laptop.
Razer also hasn't yet shared an official list of upgradeable devices, but the company's lineup is one of the more straightforward ones. These are the models that can be upgraded to Windows 11.
Razer PCs eligible for Windows 11
Samsung
Most of Samsung’s current portfolio can be upgraded to Windows 11. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, the company has a few great options to choose from:
Samsung PCs you can buy for Windows 11
- Everything you love in a Galaxy PC, taken further. The ultra-slim Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺ sits at the top of its class with a super vivid QLED touchscreen, the latest Intel 11th Gen Core processor and a 2-in-1 design that transforms from a laptop to a tablet. With a super-fast-charging battery that lasts 18.5 hours and innovations galore, this Galaxy Book was made to exceed all expectations.
- Why can’t laptops be more like phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen Core processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel Evo platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portability and productivity.
- If you want a powerful and premium convertible, Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro delivers. It has the latest Intel processors and it has unique integrations with Samsung smartphones to make it easier to work across devices.
- It's no longer the most powerful PC out there, but the Galaxy Book Ion can still handle most day-to-day tasks with its 10th-generation Intel Core i7. Plus, it has some unique design elements that help it stand out, like the blue bar near the hinge.
- Thanks to its low-power ARM chipset, the Galaxy Book Go offers great battery life and always-on connectivity. It has a premium design and display that are hard to find in this price range, too, making it a great value.
- Do everything super fast with the latest Intel Core i5 Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology to keep you connected, even when Wi-Fi isn’t available. Enjoy the freedom to take your work anywhere with a long-lasting battery and super-light chassis weighing just over 2 pounds.
As for the full list of Samsung PCs that will get the upgrade, there are a few. Samsung has a relatively simple lineup, so it's easy to find out if your model is supported.
Samsung PCs eligible for Windows 11
These are all the PCs we know of right now that will be support Windows 11 when it releases. As the launch is still some time off, plans are being finalized, and this list could still change. More companies should also make their lists of upgradeable devices available sometime in the next few months.
When the official release comes, keep in mind the rollout is gradual and you may not get it right away. However, there will likely be ways you can get the upgrade more quickly if you want to.