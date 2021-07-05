These are all the PCs that can be upgraded to Windows 11

Windows 11 is coming later this year, and with it comes a lot of uncertainty. Microsoft says Windows 11 will be compatible with most laptops you can buy today, and that’s probably true. After all, just about every PC you can buy today meets the minimum requirements to run Windows 11. Still, you may want to know if the laptop you already have can run the new OS. Or maybe you’re thinking of buying one and you want to know if you’ll be able to upgrade it when Windows 11 releases. We’ve rounded up all the PCs we could find that will be upgradeable to Windows 11, and you can see them below.

Since Windows 11 has only recently been announced, most companies haven’t yet shared the full list of PCs that can be upgraded to Windows 11. However, some have, and we can also find many others by searching through the laptops you can buy right now. But there are hundreds or thousands of different PC configurations out there, and many compatible models are not available to buy anymore. We’re listing everything we could find, but there could be more compatible models. You can always run the PC Health Check app to see if your PC is supported.

Acer

Acer hasn’t shared an official list of devices that will be upgradeable, so we had to dig through the company’s website to find the ones that meet the minimum requirements. If you’re looking to buy a PC that will support Windows 11, these are all valid options:

As for the full list of supported PCs, we tried to dig up as many as we could from Acer’s website. All of these should be compatible with the Windows 11 upgrade, but there are likely many more, too. Until Acer shares an official list, you may want to run the PC Health Check tool to see if you can upgrade.

Acer PCs eligible for Windows 11 Aspire laptops Aspire 1 Laptop – A114-32-C3N0 Aspire 1 Laptop – A114-61-S3US Aspire 1 Laptop – A115-32-C6FQ Aspire 1 Laptop – A115-32-C28P Aspire 1 Laptop – A115-32-C44C Aspire 1 Laptop – A115-32-C6LV Aspire 3 Laptop – A317-33-C49D Aspire 3 Laptop – A317-52-565S Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-23-R4PF Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-23-R252 Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-55G-59LS Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-23-A8GY Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-56-502L Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-56-36RX Aspire 3 Laptop – A317-52-569E Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-56-38UT Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-56-51N1 Aspire 3 Laptop – A317-53-50TG Aspire 3 Laptop – A317-33-P7TQ Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-35-C86R Aspire 3 Laptop – A315-35-P93H Aspire 3 Laptop – A317-52-310A Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55T-53AP Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-55J8 Aspire 5 Laptop – A517-52-530V Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-74B9 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-44-R2HP Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55T-59AD Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55-378V Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-52-52QT Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-52-799B Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55T-5887 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55-576H Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55-78S9 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-44-R6TV Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-44-R93G Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55T-54BM Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-75B6 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55-57A6 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-54KJ Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-56DJ Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-76J1 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56T-718X Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-55-39ND Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-74B9 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-511M Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-579A Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-3453 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-50RS Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-51AE Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56T-77S8 Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-31PU Aspire 5 Laptop – 517-52-32AK Aspire 5 Laptop – A517-52-75NZ Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-7404 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-34A3 Aspire 5 Laptop – A517-52-59SV Aspire 5 Laptop – A517-52-713G Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-363A Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56T-58LT Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56T-77PS Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-45-R6WB Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-45-R2B5 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-46-R14K Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56-36UT Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-51XA Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-5629 Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-59SS Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-501Z Aspire 5 Laptop – A514-54-71MS Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-56T-55FB Aspire 5 Laptop – A517-52-70K8 Aspire 5 Laptop – A515-45-R3SU Aspire 5 Laptop – A517-52-59X5 Aspire 7 Laptop – A715-75G-544V Aspire 7 Laptop – A715-42G-R2M7 Aspire 7 Laptop – A715-42G-R20C

Aspire Desktops Aspire TC Desktop – TC-390-UA91 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-390-UA92 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-391-UR12 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-875-UR12 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-875-UR14 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-875-UR15 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-875-UR13 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-866-UR11 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-895-UR11 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-875-UR11 Aspire TC Desktop – TC-895-UR12 Aspire XC Desktop – XC-866-EB11 Aspire XC Desktop – XC-895-UR11 Aspire XC Desktop – XC-830-UW91 Aspire XC Desktop – XC-1660G-UW92 Aspire XC Desktop – XC-1660G-UW93 Aspire XC Desktop – XC-1660G-UW94 Aspire C 22 All-in-One Desktop Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-963-UR14 Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-963-UJ11 Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-420-UR11 Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-1651-UR13 Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-1651-UR14 Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-1651-UR15 Aspire C 24 All-in-One Desktop – C24-1651-UR16 Aspire C 27 All-In-One Desktop – C27-962-UR12 Aspire C 27 All-In-One Desktop – C27-962-US91 Aspire Z 24 All-In-One Desktop

ConceptD ConceptD 3 Laptop – CN314-72-53F0 ConceptD 3 Laptop – CN315-71-7562 ConceptD 3 Laptop – CN315-71-791U ConceptD 3 Laptop – CN315-72G-70NP ConceptD 3 Laptop – CN314-72G-791L ConceptD 3 Ezel – CC314-72G-72SX ConceptD 3 Ezel – CC314-72G-74HL ConceptD 3 Ezel – CC315-72G-73DF ConceptD 3 Ezel – CC315-72-5308 ConceptD 3 Pro – CN315-71P-58N0 ConceptD 5 – CN517-71-70R8 ConceptD 5 Laptop – CN517-71-75ZU ConceptD 5 Laptop – CN515-51-72FX ConceptD 5 Laptop – CN515-71-712T ConceptD 5 Pro – CN515-71P-75XP ConceptD 5 Pro Laptop – CN517-71P-72DN ConceptD 5 Pro Laptop – CN517-71P-72PQ ConceptD 7 Laptop – CN715-71-73A9 ConceptD 7 Laptop – CN715-72G-703T ConceptD 7 Pro Laptop – CN715-71P-770L ConceptD 7 Pro Laptop – CN715-71P-727W ConceptD 7 Ezel Laptop – CC715-71-7196 ConceptD 7 Ezel Laptop – CC715-71-72JD ConceptD 7 Ezel Laptop – CC715-71-7163 ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro Laptop – CC715-71-789C ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro Laptop – CC715-91P-X1XB ConceptD 9 Laptop – CN917-71-96FM ConceptD 9 Pro Laptop ConceptD 100 Desktop ConceptD 300 Desktop ConceptD 500 Desktop ConceptD 700 Desktop ConceptD 900 Desktop – CT900-91A-ED11

Enduro Acer ENDURO N3 Rugged Laptop – EN314-51W-53RR Acer ENDURO Urban N3 – EUN314-51W-53F

Nitro Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R83Z Nitro 5 – AN517-41-R7EY Nitro 5 – AN515-44-R0DL Nitro 5 – AN515-54-5659 Nitro 5 – AN515-55-54Q0 Nitro 5 – AN515-54-599H Nitro 5 – AN515-44-R078 Nitro 5 – AN515-54-547D Nitro 5 – AN517-51-784H Nitro 5 – AN515-43-R34S Nitro 5 – AN515-54-56ML Nitro 5 – AN515-54-7476 Nitro 5 – AN515-54-52QW Nitro 5 – AN515-55-55SD Nitro 5 – AN515-55-72VN Nitro 5 – AN515-55-53E5 Nitro 5 – AN517-41-R3NX Nitro 5 – AN517-54-77KG Nitro 5 – AN515-44-R99Q Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R92M Nitro 5 – AN517-41-R0RZ Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R9QH Nitro 5 – AN517-41-R7FP Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R7S0 Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R21A Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R0FN Nitro 5 – AN515-45-R1XY Nitro 50 Desktop (Intel) Nitro 50 Desktop (AMD)

Predator laptops Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-78XB Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop – PT315-52-73WT Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop – PT315-52-7337 Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop – PT315-52-74ZV Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop – PT315-52-78W1 Predator Triton 300 Gaming Laptop – PT315-53-7691 Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming Laptop – PT314-51S-76QN Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming Laptop – PT314-51s-71UU Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop – PT515-52-71K5 Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop – PT515-52-73Z5 Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop – PT515-52-73L3 Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop – PT515-52-742J Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop – PT515-52-77P9 Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop – PT516-51S-70TP Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop – PT516-51S-71Q2 Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop – PT516-51S-75WM Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop – PT516-51S-92CB Predator Triton 900 Gaming Laptop – PT917-71-969C Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-72XD Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH317-54-75JG Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-71QX Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-736J Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-71VG Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH317-54-75K8 Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH317-54-7973 Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-71HN Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-70QE Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-76JX Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-53-78XB Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-54-760S Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH315-54-731M Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH317-55-77S4 Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop – PH317-55-743T Predator Helios 700 Gaming Laptop – PH717-72-93LW Predator Helios 700 Gaming Laptop – PH717-72-72WS

Predator desktops Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop – PO3-620-UR13 Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop – PO3-620-UR14 Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop – PO3-620-UR16 Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop – PO3-620-UR17 Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop

Porsche Design Porsche Design Acer Book RS – AP714-51T-59ZV Porsche Design Acer Book RS – AP714-51GT-716C

Spin Spin 1 Laptop – SP114-31-C3B6 Spin 1 Laptop – SP111-33-P88S Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-21-R7H7 Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-21N-R3KD Spin 3 Laptop – SP313-51N-35GA Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-54N-50W3 Spin 3 Laptop – SP313-51N-50R3 Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-54N-77L5 Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-54N-314V Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-54N-53BF Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-21-R56W Spin 3 Laptop – SP313-51N-35GA Spin 3 Laptop – SP314-54N-58Q7 Spin 5 Laptop – SP513-52N-52VV Spin 5 Laptop – SP513-54N-56M2 Spin 5 Laptop – SP513-54N-70PU Spin 5 Laptop – SP513-54N-70PU Spin 5 Laptop – SP513-55N-70V2 Spin 7 Laptop – SP714-61NA-S1QA

Swift Swif 1 Laptop – SF114-33-C8FC Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-57-59EY Swift 3 Laptop – SF313-52-526M Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-59-5790 Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-59-75QC Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-59-73UP Swift 3 Laptop – SF313-53-78UG Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-511-70TU Swift 3 Laptop – SF313-52-78W6 Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-42-R3U5 Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-43-R2YY Swift 3 Laptop – SF314-57-57BN Swift 3 Laptop – SF316-51-740H Swift 3 Laptop – SF313-53-79HQ Swift 3 Laptop – SF313-52-52VA Swift 3X Laptop – SF314-510G-534Z Swift 3X Laptop – SF314-510G-767Y Swift 5 Laptop – SF514-54GT-70VE Swift 5 Laptop – SF514-54T-70HE Swift 5 Laptop – SF514-55TA-56CH Swift 5 Laptop – SF514-55TA-74EC Swift 5 Laptop – SF514-55TA-781P Swift X Laptop – SFX14-41G-R1S6 Swift X Laptop – SFX14-41G-R75Q

TravelMate TravelMate P6 Laptop – TMP614-51-G2-5442

Veriton Veriton N Desktop – VN4660G-I3810TH1 Veriton X Desktop – VX4665G-I5940H1 Veriton X Desktop – VX4665G-I7970S1 Veriton X Desktop – VX4665G-I7970H1 Veriton X Desktop – VX4665G-I7970H2



ASUS

If you’re looking to buy a laptop from ASUS, here are a few options you can choose from that will be able to upgrade to Windows 11:

If you want to know whether your current PC will support Windows 11, ASUS already has a complete list of all the PCs it knows will support the upgrade. You can try to find yours below.

ASUS PCs eligible for Windows 11 ProArt StudioBook ProArt Studiobook One (W590G6T) ProArt Studiobook Pro X (W730G1T) ProArt Studiobook Pro X (W730G2T) ProArt Studiobook Pro X (W730G5T) ProArt Studiobook Pro 15 (W500G5T) ProArt Studiobook Pro 15 (W500GV) ProArt Studiobook Pro 15 (W500GVA) ProArt Studiobook Pro 17 (W700G1T) ProArt Studiobook Pro 17 (W700G2T) ProArt Studiobook Pro 17 (W700G3T) ProArt Studiobook Pro 17 (W700GV) ProArt Studiobook Pro 17 (W700GVA)

ZenBook Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582LR) Zenbook Pro Duo (UX581GV) Zenbook Pro Duo (UX581LV) Zenbook Pro 14 (UX450FD) Zenbook Pro 14 (UX450FDA) Zenbook Pro 14 (UX450FDX) Zenbook Pro 15 (UX550GD) Zenbook Pro 15 (UX550GDX) Zenbook Pro 15 (UX550GE) Zenbook Pro 15 (UX550GEX) Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UX535LH) Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UX535LI) Zenbook 3 Deluxe (UX490UAR) Zenbook S (UX391FA) Zenbook S (UX391UA) Zenbook S13 (UX392FA) Zenbook S13 (UX392FN) Zenbook S (UX393EA) Zenbook S (UX393JA) Zenbook Flip S (UX370UAR) Zenbook Flip 13 (UX362FA) Zenbook Flip 13 OLED (UX363EA) Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363JA) Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461FA) Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461FN) Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461UA) Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461UN) Zenbook Flip 14 (UM462DA) Zenbook Flip 14 (UX463FA) Zenbook Flip 14 (UX463FL) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX561UAR) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX561UD) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX561UNR) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX562FA) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX562FAC) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX562FD) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX562FDX) Zenbook Flip 15 (UM562IA) Zenbook Flip 15 (UM562IQ) Zenbook Flip 15 (UX563FD) Zenbook Flip 15 OLED (UX564EH) Zenbook Flip 15 OLED (UX564EI) Zenbook Flip 15 OLED (UX564PH) Zenbook UX310 (UX310UAR) Zenbook UX311 (UX310UFR) Zenbook 13 OLED (UX325EA) Zenbook 13 OLED (UX325JA) Zenbook 13 OLED (UM325SA) Zenbook 13 OLED (UM325UA) Zenbook 13 OLED (UM325UAZ) Zenbook 13 (UX330UAR) Zenbook 13 (UX331FA) Zenbook 13 (UX331FAL) Zenbook 13 (UX331FN) Zenbook 13 (UX331UA) Zenbook 13 (UX331UAL) Zenbook 13 (UX331UN) Zenbook 13 (UX333FA) Zenbook 13 (UX333FN) Zenbook 13 (UX334FAC) Zenbook 13 (UX334FL) Zenbook 13 (UX334FLC) Zenbook UX410 (UX410UAR) Zenbook UX410 (UX410UFR) Zenbook 14 (UX425EA) Zenbook 14 (UM425IA) Zenbook 14 (UX425JA) Zenbook 14 (UM425QA) Zenbook 14 (UM425UA) Zenbook 14 (UM425UAZ) Zenbook 14 (UM425UG) Zenbook 14 (UX430UAR) Zenbook 14 (UX430UNR) Zenbook 14 (UX431DA) Zenbook 14 (UX431FA) Zenbook 14 (UX431FAC) Zenbook 14 (UX431FL) Zenbook 14 (UX431FLC) Zenbook 14 (UX431FN) Zenbook 14 (UX433FA) Zenbook 14 (UX433FN) Zenbook 14 (UX434DA) Zenbook 14 (UX434FAC) Zenbook 14 (UX434FAW) Zenbook 14 (UX434FL) Zenbook 14 (UX434FLC) Zenbook 14 (UX434FQ) Zenbook 14 (UX434FQV) Zenbook 14 (UX434IQ) Zenbook 14 (UX435EA) Zenbook 14 (UX435EG) Zenbook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL) Zenbook 14 Ultralight (UX435EGL) Zenbook Duo (UX481FA) Zenbook Duo (UX481FAY) Zenbook Duo (UX481FL) Zenbook Duo (UX481FLY) Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482EA) Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482EAR) Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482EG) Zenbook Duo 14 (UX482EGR) Zenbook 15 (UX533FD) Zenbook 15 (UX533FN) Zenbook 15 (UX534FA) Zenbook 15 (UX534FAC) Zenbook 15 (UX534FT) Zenbook 15 (UX534FTC)

Vivobook Vivobook Pro 15 (X570DD) Vivobook Pro 15 (X570UD) Vivobook Pro 15 (X580GD) Vivobook S13 (X321EA) Vivobook S13 (X321JA) Vivobook S13 (X321JP) Vivobook S13 (X321JQ) Vivobook S13 (X330FA) Vivobook S13 (X330FL) Vivobook S13 (X330FN) Vivobook S13 (X330UA) Vivobook S13 (X330UN) Vivobook S14 (X406UAR) Vivobook S14 (X430FA) Vivobook S14 (X430FN) Vivobook S14 (X430UA) Vivobook S14 (X430UF) Vivobook S14 (X430UN) Vivobook S14 (X431FA) Vivobook S14 (X431FAC) Vivobook S14 (X431FL) Vivobook S14 (X431FLC) Vivobook S14 (X432FA) Vivobook S14 (X432FAC) Vivobook S14 (X432FL) Vivobook S14 (X432FLC) Vivobook S14 (X435EA) Vivobook S15 (X521EA) Vivobook S15 (X521EQ) Vivobook S15 (X521FA) Vivobook S15 (X521FL) Vivobook S15 (X521IA) Vivobook S15 (X521JQ) Vivobook S15 (X521UA) Vivobook S15 (X530FA) Vivobook S15 (X530FN) Vivobook S15 (X530UA) Vivobook S15 (X530UAO) Vivobook S15 (X530UF) Vivobook S15 (X530UFO) Vivobook S15 (X530UN) Vivobook S15 (X530UNO) Vivobook S15 (X531FA) Vivobook S15 (X531FAC) Vivobook S15 (X531FL) Vivobook S15 (X531FLC) Vivobook S15 (X532EQ) Vivobook S15 (X532FA) Vivobook S15 (X532FAC) Vivobook S15 (X532FL) Vivobook S15 (X532FLC) Vivobook Flip 12 (TP203MAH) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP401MA) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP401MAR) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP410UAR) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP410UF) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP410URR) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP412FA) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP412FAC) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP412UA) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP420IA) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP420UA) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470EA) Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) Vivobook Flip 15 (TP510UA) Vivobook Flip 15 (TP510UF) Vivobook Flip 15 (TP510UQ) Vivobook 14 (X403FA) Vivobook 14 (X403FAC) Vivobook 14 (X403JA) Vivobook 14 (X411UA) Vivobook 14 (X411UAO) Vivobook 14 (X411UF) Vivobook 14 (X411UN) Vivobook 14 (X411UNV) Vivobook 14 (X411UQ) Vivobook 14 (X412DA) Vivobook 14 (X412DAP) Vivobook 14 (X412DK) Vivobook 14 (X412FA) Vivobook 14 (X412FAC) Vivobook 14 (X412FAG) Vivobook 14 (X412FJ) Vivobook 14 (X412FJC) Vivobook 14 (X412FJG) Vivobook 14 (X412FL) Vivobook 14 (X412FLC) Vivobook 14 (X412FLG) Vivobook 14 (X412UA) Vivobook 14 (X412UB) Vivobook 14 (X412UF) Vivobook 14 (X420FA) Vivobook 14 (X420FAC) Vivobook 14 (X420UA) Vivobook 14 (X421DA) Vivobook 14 (X421DAP) Vivobook 14 (X421EA) Vivobook 14 (X421EAY) Vivobook 14 (X421EPY) Vivobook 14 (X421EQ) Vivobook 14 (X421EQY) Vivobook 14 (X421FA) Vivobook 14 (X421FAY) Vivobook 14 (X421FFY) Vivobook 14 (X421FL) Vivobook 14 (X421FPY) Vivobook 14 (X421FQY) Vivobook 14 (X421IA) Vivobook 14 (X421IAY) Vivobook 14 (X421JAY) Vivobook 14 (X421JFY) Vivobook 14 (X421JPY) Vivobook 14 (X421JQ) Vivobook 14 (X421JQY) Vivobook 14 (X421UA) Vivobook 14 (X421UAY) Vivobook 14 (X442UAR) Vivobook 14 (X442UF) Vivobook 14 (X442UNR) Vivobook 14 (X442UQR) Vivobook 14 (X442URR) Vivobook 15 (X510UAD) Vivobook 15 (X510UAO) Vivobook 15 (X510UAR) Vivobook 15 (X510UF) Vivobook 15 (X510UFD) Vivobook 15 (X510UFO) Vivobook 15 (X510UNR) Vivobook 15 (X510UQR) Vivobook 15 (X510URR) Vivobook 15 (X512DA) Vivobook 15 (X512DAP) Vivobook 15 (X512DAU) Vivobook 15 (X512DK) Vivobook 15 (X512FA) Vivobook 15 (X512FAC) Vivobook 15 (X512FAG) Vivobook 15 (X512FAY) Vivobook 15 (X512FB) Vivobook 15 (X512FBC) Vivobook 15 (X512FJ) Vivobook 15 (X512FJC) Vivobook 15 (X512FJG) Vivobook 15 (X512FL) Vivobook 15 (X512FLC) Vivobook 15 (X512FLG) Vivobook 15 (X512JA) Vivobook 15 (X512JAU) Vivobook 15 (X512JF) Vivobook 15 (X512JP) Vivobook 15 (X512UA) Vivobook 15 (X512UB) Vivobook 15 (X512UF) Vivobook 15 (X513EA) Vivobook 15 (X513EP) Vivobook 15 (X513EQ) Vivobook 15 (X513IA) Vivobook 15 (X513UA) Vivobook 15 (X542UAR) Vivobook 15 (X542UF) Vivobook 15 (X542UN) Vivobook 15 (X542UNT) Vivobook 15 (X542UQR) Vivobook 15 (X542URR) Vivobook 15 (X542URV) Vivobook 15 (X571GD) Vivobook 15 (X571GT) Vivobook 15 (X571LH) Vivobook 15 (X571LI) Vivobook 17 (X705FD) Vivobook 17 (X705FN) Vivobook 17 (X705MA) Vivobook 17 (X705MAR) Vivobook 17 (X705MB) Vivobook 17 (X705UAR) Vivobook 17 (X705UBR) Vivobook 17 (X705UDR) Vivobook 17 (X705UFR) Vivobook 17 (X705UNR) Vivobook 17 (X705UQR) Vivobook 17 (X705UVR) Vivobook 17 (X712DA) Vivobook 17 (X712DAP) Vivobook 17 (X712DK) Vivobook 17 (X712EA) Vivobook 17 (X712EQ)Vivobook 17 (X712FA) Vivobook 17 (X712FA) Vivobook 17 (X712FB) Vivobook 17 (X712FB) Vivobook 17 (X712JA) Vivobook 17 (X712UA)

E-series ASUS E203 (E203MA) ASUS E203 (E203MAH) ASUS E203 (E203MAR) ASUS E210 (E210KA) ASUS E210 (E210MA) ASUS E406 (E406MA) ASUS E410 (E410KA) ASUS E410 (E410MA) ASUS E510 (E510KA) ASUS E510 (E510MA)

X-series ASUS X407 (X407MA) ASUS X407 (X407UAR) ASUS X407 (X407UBR) ASUS X407 (X407UF) ASUS X409 (X409DA) ASUS X409 (X409DAP) ASUS X409 (X409DJ) ASUS X409 (X409DL) ASUS X409 (X409FA) ASUS X409 (X409FAC) ASUS X409 (X409FB) ASUS X409 (X409FJ) ASUS X409 (X409FL) ASUS X409 (X409JA) ASUS X409 (X409JB) ASUS X409 (X409JP) ASUS X409 (X409MA) ASUS X409 (X409UA) ASUS X409 (X409UB) ASUS X409 (X409UJ) ASUS X415 (X415DA) ASUS X415 (X415DAP) ASUS X415 (X415EA) ASUS X415 (X415EAN) ASUS X415 (X415EP) ASUS X415 (X415EPN) ASUS X415 (X415JA) ASUS X415 (X415JF) ASUS X415 (X415JP) ASUS X415 (X415MA) ASUS X415 (X415UA) ASUS X441 (X441MA) ASUS X441 (X441MAR) ASUS X441 (X441MB) ASUS X441 (X441UAR) ASUS X441 (X441UBR) ASUS X507 (X507MA) ASUS X507 (X507UAR) ASUS X507 (X507UBR) ASUS X507 (X507UF) ASUS X509 (X509DA) ASUS X509 (X509DAP) ASUS X509 (X509DJ) ASUS X509 (X509DL) ASUS X509 (X509FA) ASUS X509 (X509FAC) ASUS X509 (X509FB) ASUS X509 (X509FJ) ASUS X509 (X509FL) ASUS X509 (X509JA) ASUS X509 (X509JB) ASUS X509 (X509JP) ASUS X509 (X509MA) ASUS X509 (X509UA) ASUS X509 (X509UB) ASUS X509 (X509UJ) ASUS X515 (X515DA) ASUS X515 (X515DAP) ASUS X515 (X515EA) ASUS X515 (X515EAN) ASUS X515 (X515EP) ASUS X515 (X515EPN) ASUS X515 (X515JA) ASUS X515 (X515JF) ASUS X515 (X515JP) ASUS X515 (X515MA) ASUS X515 (X515UA) ASUS X540 (X540MA) ASUS X540 (X540MAR) ASUS X540 (X540MB) ASUS X540 (X540UAR) ASUS X540 (X540UBR) ASUS X540 (X540UPR) ASUS X545 (X545FA) ASUS X545 (X545FB) ASUS X545 (X545FJ) ASUS X560 (X560UD)

ROG ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551QS) ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551QR) ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551QM) ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX703HS) ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX703HR) ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX703HM) ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HM) ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HE) ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503QS) ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503QR) ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503QM) ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503QE) ROG Zephyrus G15 (GA503QC) ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401QM) ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401QE) ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401QC) ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401QH) ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401QEC) ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401IHR) ROG Flow X13 (GV301QE) ROG Flow X13 (GV301QC) ROG Flow X13 (GV301QH) ROG Strix SCAR 17 (G733QM) ROG Strix SCAR 17 (G733QR) ROG Strix SCAR 17 (G733QS) ROG Strix SCAR 15 (G533QM) ROG Strix SCAR 15 (G533QR) ROG Strix SCAR 15 (G533QS) ROG Strix G15 (G513IC) ROG Strix G15 (G513IE) ROG Strix G15 (G513IH) ROG Strix G15 (G513IM) ROG Strix G15 (G513QC) ROG Strix G15 (G513QE) ROG Strix G15 (G513QM) ROG Strix G15 (G513QR) ROG Strix G15 (G513QY) ROG Strix G17 (G713QY) ROG Strix G17 (G713IC) ROG Strix G17 (G713IE) ROG Strix G17 (G713IH) ROG Strix G17 (G713IM) ROG Strix G17 (G713QC) ROG Strix G17 (G713QE) ROG Strix G17 (G713QM) ROG Strix G17 (G713QR)

TUF Gaming ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506LH) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506LI) ASUS TUF Gaming FA17 (FA706IH) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506IC) ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (FA706IC) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HM) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HE) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HC) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX706HM) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX706HE) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX706HC) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506QR) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506QM) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506QE) ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (FA706QR) ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (FA706QM) ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (FA706QE) ASUS TUF Dash F15 (FX516PR) ASUS TUF Dash F15 (FX516PM) ASUS TUF Dash F15 (FX516PE) ASUS TUF Dash F15 (FX516PC)

All-in-one (AiO) Zen AiO 24 (M5401WUA) Zen AiO 24 (A5401WRA) Zen AiO 24 (A5401WRP) Zen AiO 24 (A5200WFA) Zen AiO 24 (A5400WFA) Zen AiO 24 (A5400WFP) ASUS Vivo AiO 24 (V241DA) ASUS Vivo AiO 24 (V241DAP) ASUS Vivo AiO 24 (V241EA) ASUS Vivo AiO 24 (V241EP) ASUS Vivo AiO 22 (V222FA) ASUS Vivo AiO 22 (V222GAR) ASUS M3200 (M3200WUA) ASUS M3400 (M3400WUA)

Mini PC Mini PC ProArt PA90 Mini PC PN40 Mini PC PN41 Mini PC PN50 Mini PC PN51 Mini PC PN60 Mini PC PN61 Mini PC PN61T Mini PC PN62 Mini PC PN62S Mini PC PB40 Mini PC PB50 Mini PC PB60 Mini PC PB60G Mini PC PB60V Mini PC PB61V Mini PC PB62 VivoMini VC65-C1 VivoMini VC65-C VivoMini VC66-C VivoMini VC66-C1

Workstation E500 G5 E500 G5 ESC700 G4 Pro E800 G4 E900 G4

ExpertBook ExpertBook B9 (B9400CEA) ExpertBook B9 (B9400CEAV) ExpertBook B1 (B1400CEAE) ExpertBook B1 (B1400CEPE) ExpertBook B1 (B1500CEAE) ExpertBook B1 (B1500CEPE) ExpertBook L1 (L1400CDA) ExpertBook L1 (L1500CDA) ASUS BR1100C (BR1100CKA) ASUS BR1100F (BR1100FKA)

ExpertCenter ExpertCenter D5 SFF (D500SC) ExpertCenter X5 Mini Tower (X500MA)



Dell

Dell is one of the biggest PC manufacturers in the world, and it already has a lot of PCs that will support Windows 11. Here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to buy.

Like ASUS, Dell has a complete list of all the PCs that it has tested for Windows 11 compatibility. Here’s the full list:

Dell PCs eligible for Windows 11 Alienware desktops Alienware Area-51 R4 Alienware Area-51 R5 Alienware Area-51 R7 Alienware Aurora R8 Alienware Aurora R9 Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Alienware Aurora R11 Alienware Aurora R12

Alienware laptops Alienware Area-51m Alienware Area-51m R2 Alienware m15 Alienware m15 R2 Alienware m15 R3 Alienware m15 R4 Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Alienware m15 R6 Alienware m17 Alienware m17 R2 Alienware m17 R3 Alienware m17 R4 Alienware x15 R1 Alienware x17 R1

G-Series desktops Dell G5 5000 Dell G5 5090

G-Series laptops Dell G3 15 3500 Dell G3 3579 Dell G3 15 3590 Dell G3 3779 Dell G5 15 5500 Dell G5 15 5505 Dell G15 5510 Dell G15 5511 Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition Dell G5 15 5590 Dell G7 15 7500 Dell G7 15 7588 Dell G7 15 7590 Dell G7 17 7700 Dell G7 17 7790

Inspiron desktops Inspiron 3280 Inspiron 3470 Inspiron 3471 Inspiron 3480 Inspiron 3670 Inspiron 3671 Inspiron 3880 Inspiron 3881 Inspiron 3891 Inspiron 5400 All-in-One Inspiron 5401 All-in-One Inspiron 5477 Inspiron 5490 All-in-One Inspiron 5491 All-in-One Inspiron 5676 Inspiron 5680 Inspiron 7700 All-in-One Inspiron 7777 Inspiron 7790 All-in-One

Inspiron laptops Inspiron 3480 Inspiron 3481 Inspiron 3482 Inspiron 3490 Inspiron 3493 Inspiron 3501 Inspiron 3502 Inspiron 3505 Inspiron 3580 Inspiron 3581 Inspiron 3582 Inspiron 3583 Inspiron 3584 Inspiron 3590 Inspiron 3593 Inspiron 3780 Inspiron 3781 Inspiron 3782 Inspiron 3785 Inspiron 3790 Inspiron 3793 Inspiron 13 5300 Inspiron 13 5301 Inspiron 13 5310 Inspiron 13 5370 Inspiron 5390 Inspiron 5391 Inspiron 5400 2-in-1 Inspiron 5401/5408 Inspiron 5402/5409 Inspiron 5405 Inspiron 5406 2-in-1 Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1 Inspiron 14 5410/5418 Inspiron 5415 Inspiron 5480 Inspiron 5481 2-in-1 Inspiron 5482 2-in-1 Inspiron 14 5485 Inspiron 14 5485 2-in-1 Inspiron 5488 Inspiron 5490 Inspiron 5491 2-in-1 Inspiron 5493 Inspiron 5494 Inspiron 5501/5508 Inspiron 5502/5509 Inspiron 5505 Inspiron 15 5510/5518 Inspiron 5515 Inspiron 5570 Inspiron 5580 Inspiron 15 5582 2-in-1 Inspiron 15 5583 Inspiron 15 5584 Inspiron 15 5585 Inspiron 5590 Inspiron 5591 2-in-1 Inspiron 5593 Inspiron 5594 Inspiron 7300 Inspiron 7300 2-in-1 Inspiron 7306 2-in-1 Inspiron 7380 Inspiron 7386 2-in-1 Inspiron 7390 2-in-1 Inspiron 7391 Inspiron 7391 2-in-1 Inspiron 7400 Inspiron 7405 2-in-1 Inspiron 7415 2-in-1 Inspiron 7490 Inspiron 7500 Inspiron 7500 2-in-1 Black Inspiron 7500 2-in-1 Silver Inspiron 7501 Inspiron 7506 2-in-1 Inspiron 15 7510 Inspiron 7580 Inspiron 7586 2-in-1 Inspiron 7590 Inspiron 7590 2-in-1 Inspiron 7591 Inspiron 7591 2-in-1 Inspiron 16 7610 Inspiron 7706 2-in-1 Inspiron 7786 2-in-1 Inspiron 7791 2-in-1

XPS desktops XPS 8930 XPS 8940

XPS laptops XPS 13 7390 XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 XPS 15 7590 XPS 13 9300 XPS 13 9305 XPS 13 9310 XPS 13 9310 2-in-1 XPS 13 9360 XPS 13 9370 XPS 13 9380 XPS 15 9500 XPS 15 9510 XPS 15 9570 XPS 15 9575 2-in-1 XPS 17 9700 XPS 15 9710

Vostro desktops Vostro 3070 Vostro 3470 Vostro 3471 Vostro 3670 Vostro 3671 Vostro 3681 Vostro 3690 Vostro 3881 Vostro 3888 Vostro 3890 ChengMing 3980 ChengMing 3988 ChengMing 3990 Vostro 5090 Vostro 5880 Vostro 5890

Vostro laptops Vostro 3400 Vostro 3401 Vostro 3405 Vostro 3480 Vostro 3481 Vostro 3490 Vostro 3491 Vostro 3500 Vostro 3501 Vostro 3580 Vostro 3581 Vostro 3582 Vostro 3583 Vostro 3584 Vostro 3590 Vostro 3591 Vostro 5300 Vostro 5301 Vostro 13 5310 Vostro 5370 Vostro 5515 Vostro 13 5391 Vostro 5401 Vostro 5402 Vostro 14 5410 Vostro 5415 Vostro 5481 Vostro 5490 Vostro 5501 Vostro 5502 Vostro 15 5510 Vostro 5515 Vostro 5581 Vostro 5590 Vostro 7500 Vostro 15 7510 Vostro 7580 Vostro 7590

Latitude Latitude 3120 Latitude 3190 Latitude 3190 2-in-1 Latitude 3300 Latitude 3301 Latitude 3310 Latitude 3310 2-in-1 Latitude 3320 Latitude 3390 2-in-1 Latitude 3400 Latitude 3410 Latitude 3420 Latitude 3490 Latitude 3500 Latitude 3510 Latitude 3520 Latitude 3590 Latitude 12 5290 Latitude 12 5290 2-in-1 Latitude 5300 Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Latitude 5310 Latitude 5310 2-in-1 Latitude 5320 Latitude 5400 Latitude 5401 Latitude 5410 Latitude 5411 Latitude 5420 Latitude 5421 Latitude 5420 Rugged Latitude 5424 Rugged Latitude 5490 Latitude 5491 Latitude 5500 Latitude 5501 Latitude 5510 Latitude 5511 Latitude 5520 Latitude 5521 Latitude 5590 Latitude 5591 Latitude 7200 2-in-1 Latitude 7210 2-in-1 Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Tablet Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme Tablet Latitude 7290 Latitude 7300 Latitude 7310 Latitude 7320 Latitude 7320 Detachable Latitude 7390 Latitude 7390 2-in-1 Latitude 7400 Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Latitude 7410 Latitude 7420 Latitude 7424 Rugged Latitude 7490 Latitude 7520 Latitude 9410 Latitude 9420 Latitude 9510 Latitude 9520

OptiPlex OptiPlex 3060 OptiPlex 3070 OptiPlex 3080 OptiPlex 3090 Ultra OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One OptiPlex 5060 OptiPlex 5070 OptiPlex 5080 OptiPlex 5090 OptiPlex 5260 All-in-One OptiPlex 5270 All-in-One OptiPlex 5480 All-in-One OptiPlex 5490 All-in-One OptiPlex 7060 OptiPlex 7070 OptiPlex 7070 Ultra OptiPlex 7071 OptiPlex 7080 OptiPlex 7090 OptiPlex 7090 Ultra OptiPlex 7460 All-in-One OptiPlex 7470 All-in-One OptiPlex 7480 All-in-One OptiPlex 7490 All-in-One OptiPlex 7760 All-in-One OptiPlex 7770 All-in-One OptiPlex 7780 All-in-One OptiPlex XE3

Precision desktops Precision 3240 Compact Precision 3430 Small Form Factor Precision 3431 Precision 3440 Small Form Factor Precision 3450 Small Form Factor Precision 3630 Tower Precision 3640 Tower Precision 3650 Tower Precision 3930 Rack Precision 5820 Tower Precision 7820 Tower Precision 7920 Tower Precision 7920 Rack

Precision laptops Precision 3530 Precision 3540 Precision 3541 Precision 3550 Precision 3551 Precision 3560 Precision 3561 Precision 5530 Precision 5530 2-in-1 Precision 5540 Precision 5550 Precision 5560 Precision 5750 Precision 5760 Precision 7530 Precision 7540 Precision 7550 Precision 7560 Precision 7730 Precision 7740 Precision 7750 Precision 7760



HP

HP also hasn’t announced a full list of devices that will be upgradeable, but the company does say all of its currently-shipping portfolio will be able to get Windows 11. That includes things like the Spectre x360, Envy x360, and much more. We’ve rounded up a few PCs you can choose from if you’re looking to buy something that lets you upgrade.

While HP hasn’t shared an official list of PCs that will support Windows 11, we dug up as many as we could find that meet the requirements. There might be more, but all of these are compatible.

HP PCs eligible for Windows 11 Envy laptops HP ENVY Laptop – 13-ba0085nr HP ENVY Laptop 13-ba1097nr HP ENVY Laptop – 13t-ba100 HP ENVY Laptop – 14t-eb000 HP ENVY Laptop – 15-ep0098nr HP ENVY Laptop – 15t-ep000 HP ENVY Laptop- 15t-ep100 HP ENVY Laptop – 17-ce1030nr HP ENVY Laptop – 17-cg0019nr HP ENVY Laptop – 17t-ch000 HP ENVY Laptop 17-ch0011nr HP ENVY Laptop 17-cg1029nr HP ENVY Laptop – 17t-cg100 HP ENVY x360 – 13-ay0021nr HP ENVY x360 13t-bd000 HP ENVY x360 – 13-bd0031nr HP ENVY x360 – 13-bd0032nr HP ENVY x360 Laptop – 13-ay0021nr HP ENVY x360 – 13z-ay000 HP ENVY x360 15-dr0021nr 8LK74UA HP ENVY x360 – 15-ds1097nr HP ENVY x360 – 15-ed0056nr HP ENVY x360 – 15t-ed100 HP ENVY x360 – 15-ed0047nr HP ENVY x360 – 15-ed1047nr HP ENVY x360 – 15-ee1018nr HP ENVY x360 – 15-es0097nr HP ENVY x360 – 15t-es000PC HP ENVY x360 – 15z-ee100 HP ENVY x360 – 15-ee0047nr HP ENVY x360 – 15-eu0097nr

ENVY Desktops HP ENVY Desktop TE01-1150xt HP ENVY Desktop TE01-1165t HP ENVY Desktop TE01-1175xt HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2250xt HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2265t HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2275xt HP ENVY All-in-One – 32-a0035 HP ENVY All-in-One – 32-a0055 HP ENVY All-in-One – 32-a1035 HP ENVY All-in-One – 32-a1050 HP ENVY All-in-One – 32-a1055

Pavilion laptops HP Pavilion Laptop – 13t-bb000 HP Pavilion Laptop 13-bb0027nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 13-bb0047nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 14t-dv000 HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0097nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 14z-ec000 HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-cs1067nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-cs3095nr​​ HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-cs3096nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-eh0097nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-eg0097nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15t-eg000 HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eh0010nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-eh0095nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15-eh1097nr HP Pavilion Laptop – 15z-eh100 HP Pavilion x360 – 14-dh2097nr HP Pavilion x360 – 14-dw0097nr HP Pavilion x360 – 14-dw1098nr HP Pavilion x360 – 15-dq0081nr HP Pavilion x360 – 15-dq2097nr HP Pavilion x360 – 15-er0097nr HP Pavilion x360 – 15t-er000 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 15-dk1082nr HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-dk1095nr HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 15t-dk200 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 15-ec1010nr HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop -15z-ec200 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 16-a0097nr HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 17-cd0030nr HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 17-cd0095nr HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 17t-cd100 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop – 17-cd1023nr

Pavilion desktops HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0105t HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0125xt HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0145m HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0155t HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-0165z HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-1055m HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-1065z HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-1105t HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-1125xt HP Pavilion Desktop – TP01-1155t HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2155m HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2165z HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2255t HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt HP Pavilion 24-k0205st All-in-One HP Pavilion 24-k0220z All-in-One HP Pavilion 24-k0225m All-in-One HP Pavilion 24-k1305st All-in-One HP Pavilion 24-k1315t All-in-One HP Pavilion 27-d0240t All-in-One HP Pavilion 27-d0250m All-in-One HP Pavilion 27-d0230z All-in-One HP Pavilion 27-d1340t All-in-One HP Pavilion 27-d1355xt All-in-One HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-0185t HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1070m HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1076z HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1160xt HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1185t HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2170m HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2176z HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2260xt PC HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2285t PC

Spectre laptops HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak0015nr HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak1016nr HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak1017nr HP Spectre Folio – 13-ak1020nr HP Spectre x360 – 13-ap0042nr HP Spectre x360 – 13-ap0046nr HP Spectre x360 – 13-aw0020nr 7ZC56UA HP Spectre x360 – 13t-aw200 HP Spectre x360 – 13-aw1002nr HP Spectre x360 – 13-aw2004nr HP Spectre x360 – 14t-ea000 HP Spectre x360 – 14-ea0047nr HP Spectre x360 – 15-df1040nr HP Spectre x360 – 15-df1047nr HP Spectre x360 – 15-df1075nr HP Spectre x360 – 15-eb0065nr HP Spectre x360 – 15-eb0097nr HP Spectre x360 – 15-eb1097nr HP Spectre x360 – 15t-eb100

HP Laptop HP Laptop – 14-dk1097nr HP Laptop – 14-dq2097nr HP Laptop – 14t-dq200 HP Laptop – 14t-dq300 HP Laptop – 14z-fq000 HP Laptop – 14z-fq1000 HP Laptop – 14-fq1097nr HP Laptop – 15-dw2697nr HP Laptop – 15-dw3047nr HP Laptop – 15t-dw300 HP Laptop – 15-dy1124nr HP Laptop – 15-dy2097nr HP Laptop – 15t-dy200 HP Laptop – 15t-dw200 HP Laptop – 15-ef1097nr HP Laptop – 15z-ef100 HP Laptop – 15z-ef2000 HP Laptop – 15z-gw000 HP Laptop – 17-by4097nr HP Laptop – 17-cn0097nr HP Laptop – 17-ca2097nr HP Laptop – 17t-cn000 HP Laptop – 17z-ca300 HP Laptop – 17z-cp000 HP Notebook – 15-dy1122nr HP Notebook – 17-by1091nr HP Notebook – 17-ca1061nr

HP Desktops HP Slim S01-aF1005t HP Slim S01-aF0134z HP Slim S01-pF1025se HP Slim S01-pF1048xt HP Slimline – S01-pF0135t HP All-in-One 21-b0510t HP All-in-One 21-b0525t HP All-in-One 22-df0120m HP All-in-One – 22-df0128t HP All-in-One 22-df10266t HP 24-dp0140z AiO HP 24-dp0158qe AiO HP All-in-One 24-df0130m HP All-in-One 24-df0138xt HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt HP All-in-One 24-dp1056qe HP All-in-One 27-dp0170z HP All-in-One 27-dp1086qe HP All-in-One 27-dp0188qe

OMEN laptops OMEN Laptop – 15-dh001nr OMEN Laptop – 15-dh1099nr OMEN Laptop – 15-ek0019nr OMEN Laptop – 15t-ek100 OMEN Laptop – 15-ek0026nr OMEN Laptop – 15-ek1097nr OMEN Laptop – 15-en0029nr OMEN Laptop – 15-en0036nr OMEN Laptop – 15z-en100 OMEN Laptop – 15-en1097nr OMEN Laptop – 16-c0035nr OMEN Laptop – 17t-cb100 OMEN Laptop – 17-cb1097nr OMEN Laptop – 17t-ck000 Omen RTX Studio Laptop – 15-dh002nr OMEN X 2S Victus by HP 16t-d000

OMEN desktops OMEN 25L Desktop – GT12-0235se OMEN 30L Desktop – GT13-0295xt OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0395xt OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-1365xt

G series HP 250 G8 HP 255 G7 HP 255 G8

Elite laptops HP Elite Dragonfly G2 HP Elite Dragonfly Max HP Elite Folio HP Elite x2 G8 HP EliteBook 830 G7 HP EliteBook 830 G8 HP EliteBook 835 G8 HP EliteBook 840 G8 HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 HP EliteBook 845 G8 HP EliteBook 845 G8 Pro Security Edition HP EliteBook 850 G8 HP EliteBook 855 G8 HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Elite desktops HP EliteDesk 705 G5 HP EliteDesk 800 G5 HP EliteDesk 800 G6 HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini PC HP EliteDesk 805 G6 HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Desktop Mini PC HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Small Form Factor HP EliteOne 800 G5 HP EliteOne 800 G6

ProBook HP ProBook 430 G8 HP ProBook 440 G8 HP ProBook 445 G8 HP Probook 450 G8 HP ProBook 455 G8 HP ProBook 630 G8 HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 HP ProBook 640 G8 HP ProBook 650 G8 HP ProBook x360 11 G5 Education Edition HP ProBook x360 11 G6 Education Edition HP ProBook x360 11 G7 Education Edition HP ProBook x360 435 G8

Pro desktops HP ProDesk 400 G6 HP ProDesk 400 G6 Desktop Mini PC HP ProDesk 400 G7 HP ProDesk 405 G6 HP ProDesk 600 G5 HP ProDesk 600 G5 Microtower HP ProDesk 600 G6 HP ProDesk 600 G6 Desktop Mini PC HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower HP ProDesk 600 G6 Small Form Factor HP ProOne 600 G6 21.5-inch All-in-One HP ProOne 600 G6 22 All-in-One 9FR56AV

ZBook HP ZBook Create G7 HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 HP ZBook Firefly 15 G7 HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8 HP ZBook Firefly 15.6 inch G8 HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 HP ZBook Fury 17 G7 HP ZBook Power G7 HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G8 HP ZBook Studio G7

Z desktops HP Z2 Mini G5 HP Z2 Small Form Factor G5 HP Z2 Tower G5 HP Z2 Small Form Factor G8 HP Z2 Tower G8 HP Z4 G4 HP Z6 Tower G4 HP Z8 G4 Tower HP ZCentral 4R Workstation HP Z VR Backpack G2



Lenovo

Lenovo also has a preliminary list of devices that will be upgradeable to Windows 11, but it doesn’t include every supported laptop yet. However, if you’re looking to buy one, there are a few you can choose from that will definitely get the upgrade:

As for the full list of PCs with support Windows 11, here’s what we’ve found based on the minimum requirements.

Lenovo PCs eligible for Windows 11 IdeaPad IdeaPad 1 AMD 11″ IdeaPad 1 AMD 14″ Ideapad 1 Intel 14″ IdeaPad 3 Intel 15″ IdeaPad 3i Intel 15″ IdeaPad 5 Intel 15″ IdeaPad 3i Gaming 15″ IdeaPad Flex 3 11″ IdeaPad Flex 5 AMD 14″ IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel 14″ IdeaPad Flex 5 Intel 15″ IdeaPad Flex 5G 14″ IdeaPad Gaming 3i Intel 15″ IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ IdeaPad Slim 9 14″ IdeaPad Slim 9i 14″ IdeaPad S540 13″

IdeaCentre IdeaCentre A540 24″ IdeaCentre A540 27″ IdeaCentre 510A IdeaCentre 3 AMD IdeaCentre 3i Intel IdeaCentre AiO 3i 22″ IdeaCentre AiO 3i 24″ IdeaCentre AiO 3i 27″ IdeaCentre AiO 5i 24″ IdeaCentre AiO 5i 27″ IdeaCentre 5 AMD IdeaCentre 5i Intel IdeaCentre Creator 5i IdeaCentre Mini 5i

Yoga Yoga 6 13″ Yoga 7 15″ Yoga 7i 14″ Yoga 9i 14″ Yoga 9i 15″ Yoga C640 Intel 13″ Yoga C940 Intel 14″ Yoga A940 AiO Intel 27″

ThinkBook ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 Intel ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 AMD ThinkBook 14s Yoga ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 AMD ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 Intel

ThinkPad ThinkPad E14 Intel ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 AMD ThinkPad E15 Intel ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 AMD ThinkPad L13 Intel ThinkPad L13 Yoga Intel ThinkBook L13 Yoga Gen 2 ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 Clam ThinkPad L14 Intel ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad L15 Intel ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 Intel 15″ ThinkPad P14s Intel ThinkPad P14s AMD ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad P15 Intel ThinkPad P15s Intel ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad P15v Intel ThinkPad P17 Intel ThinkPad T14 Intel ThinkPad T14 AMD ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 AMD ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad T14s Intel ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad T14s AMD ThinkPad T15 Intel ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad T15g ThinkPad T15p ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Intel 14″ ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Intel 14″ ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel 14″ ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Intel 15″ ThinkPad X1 Fold ThinkPad X1 Nano Intel 13″ ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 Intel 14″ ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel 14″ ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel 13″ ThinkPad X12 Detachable ThinkPad X13 AMD ThinkPad X13 Intel ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel ThinkPad X13 Yoga Intel ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 Intel

ThinkCentre ThinkCentre M70a 21.5″ AiO ThinkCentre M70c ThinkCentre M70c ES ThinkCentre M70q ThinkCentre M70s ThinkCentre M70s ES ThinkCentre M70t ThinkCentre M70t ES ThinkCentre M75n Nano ThinkCentre M75n Nano IoT ThinkCentre M75q Tiny Gen 2 ThinkCentre M75s ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 ES ThinkCentre M720 ThinkCentre M80q ThinkCentre M80s ThinkCentre M80s ES ThinkCentre M80t ThinkCentre M80t ES ThinkCentre M90a 23.8″ AiO ThinkCentre M90a with ePrivacy 23.8″ AiO ThinkCentre M90n ThinkCentre M90n IoT ThinkCentre M90q ThinkCentre M90s ThinkCentre M90s ES ThinkCentre M90t ThinkCentre M90t ES ThinkCentre M920

Legion Legion 5 AMD 15″ Legion 5 AMD Standard 15″ Legion 5 AMD 17″ Legion 5 Gen 6 AMD 15″ Legion 5 Pro 16 AMD Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD 16″ Legion 5i 15″ Legion 5i 17″ Legion 7 AMD 16″ Legion 7i 15″ Legion Slim 7 Gen 6 AMD 15″ Legion Slim 7i 15″ Legion Y540 15″ Legion Tower 7i

Others Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen Lenovo 14w



Microsoft Surface

If you’re in the market for a Surface PC, almost anything you can buy today will be compatible with Windows 11. Here are the best options you can get:

Microsoft has the easiest-to-understand lineup of them all, so even without an official announcement, it’s easy to find out which devices will support Windows 11. Here are the devices that will get the upgrade.

Microsoft PCs eligible for Windows 11 Surface Book 2

Surface Book 3

Surface Go 2

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro X

Yes, oddly enough, Microsoft’s flagship desktop PC, the Surface Studio 2, doesn’t make the list. Neither does the Surface Go, which is just about three years old.

MSI

If you’re looking to buy a new PC from MSI and you want it to be compatible with Windows 11, we have a few recommendations you can look for:

MSI has also shared a list of the PCs that will be upgradeable to Windows 11, but oddly enough, its laptops are missing for now. We only have compatible desktops and all-in-ones at the moment, though we should hear more in the future. Here’s the current list:

MSI PCs eligible for Windows 11 Gaming desktops MEG Aegis Ti5 11th MEG Aegis Ti5 10th Aegis 3 9th Aegis Ti3 8th Aegis 3 Plus 8th Aegis 3 8th Nightblade MI3 8th MEG Trident X 11th MPG Trident AS 11th MPG Trident A 11th MPG Trident 3 11th MEG Trident X 10th MPG Trident AS 10th MPG Trident A 10th MPG Trident 3 10th Trident X Plus 9th Trident A Plus 9th Trident A 9th Trident3 9th Trident A Trident3 8th MEG Infinite X 11th MAG Infinite 11th MAG Infinite S3 11th MEG Infinite X 10th MAG Infinite 10th MAG Infinite S 10th Infinite X Plus 9th Infinite X 9th Infinite A 9th Infinite 9th Infinite S 9th Infinite X Infinite A 8th Infinite S 8th Infinite 8th MAG Codex 5 11th MAG Codex 5 10th MAG Codex S 10th MAG Codex X5 10th Codex XE Plus 9th Codex XE 9th MAG Codex 5 9th Codex 3 9th Codex 3F 9th Codex 3BF 9th Codex S 9th Codex XE Codex S 8th Codex 3 8th MAG META S 3rd MAG META 5

Business desktops Creator P100X 11th Creator P100A 11th Creator P50 11th Creator P100X 10th Creator P100A 10th Prestige P100 9th Prestige PE130 9th Prestige PE130 8th Prestige P100 9th Prestige PE130 9th Cubi 5 10M Cubi N JSL DP21 11M DP130 11th DP20Z 5M

All-in-one PCs AM271 11M AM241 11M AP241 11M PRO 22XT 10M PRO 24X 10M PRO 22XT 9M PRO 22XT AM PRO 20EX 8GL PRO 16T 10M PRO 16 Flex 8GL



Razer

Finally, Razer also mostly only sells PCs that will be supported by Windows 11. Here are some options you can consider if you’re looking to make a purchase.

Razer also hasn’t yet shared an official list of upgradeable devices, but the company’s lineup is one of the more straightforward ones. These are the models that can be upgraded to Windows 11.

Razer PCs eligible for Windows 11 Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2017) RZ09-0239x

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) RZ09-0281x

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) RZ09-03100

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) RZ09-03101

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) RZ09-03102

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) RZ09-0327

Razer Blade 14 (2021) RZ09-0370

Razer Blade 15 (2020) RZ09-03519

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2018) RZ09-0238x

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2019) RZ09-0313x

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) RZ09-0330x

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2021) RZ09-0367x

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2021) RZ09-0409x

Razer Blade 15 Base (2018) RZ09-02705

Razer Blade 15 Base (2020) RZ09-0328x

Razer Blade 15 Base (2021) RZ09-0369x

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition (2019) RZ09-03135

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition (2020) RZ09-0330Q

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2019) RZ09-0287x

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2019) RZ09-0314x

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020) RZ09-0329x

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) RZ09-0368x

Razer Book 13 RZ09-0357

Samsung

Most of Samsung’s current portfolio can be upgraded to Windows 11. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, the company has a few great options to choose from:

As for the full list of Samsung PCs that will get the upgrade, there are a few. Samsung has a relatively simple lineup, so it’s easy to find out if your model is supported. Here’s the full list:

Samsung PCs eligible for Windows 11 Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 α

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Samsung Notebook Flash

Samsung Notebook Odyssey

These are all the PCs we know of right now that will be support Windows 11 when it releases. As the launch is still some time off, plans are being finalized, and this list could still change. More companies should also make their lists of upgradeable devices available sometime in the next few months.

When the official release comes, keep in mind the rollout is gradual and you may not get it right away. However, there will likely be ways you can get the upgrade more quickly if you want to.