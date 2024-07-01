Key Takeaways Microsoft is developing a "Continue from Phone" option for OneDrive users.

The feature aims to let users resume work on their PC from their phone.

It may use Phone Link or OneDrive to sync edits across devices.

If you like doing work from your phone, you likely use a cloud-based service to keep your files and documents the same across all of your devices. That way, when you get back to your desk, you can open it up and keep going. Now, it seems that Microsoft intends to make the process smoother, but only if you're using OneDrive.

Microsoft is working on a "Continue from Phone" option for OneDrive users

Renowned Windows Insider investigator PhantomOfEarth first spotted this feature on X, which was further tested by Windows Latest. PhantomOfEarth noted the button was labeled "Continue from Phone," but when they clicked it, nothing happened. Windows Latest then tried its best to unearth any hidden processes behind the button by attaching a phone via Phone Link and prodding around the Managed Devices section, but it didn't find anything.

Fortunately, PhantomOfEarth uncovered something within the feature's code that shines light on what it's meant to do:

This is an executable that provides users with the convenience of resuming their work using the same file on oneDrive that they had been using on another device in the last few minutes while their PC was locked.

From this description, we can piece together what this feature might do when Microsoft adds the code for it. There's a chance that Microsoft will use Phone Link to handle the sync between your handheld device and your PC. However, it could also use the power of OneDrive to keep tabs on which device edited what and sync everything up when you get back to your PC. Either way, this is likely tied to Microsoft auto-enabling OneDrive all the time.