With Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft has experimented with different ways to connect your PC with Android. We've got Phone Link, and Windows 11 had that phase where it allowed people to install Android apps via the Amazon App Store before losing it again. Well, Microsoft is once again entering the foray of connecting your phone to your PC by allowing you to send commands to your device via the comfort of your desktop PC. There's just one problem, and you may not like it.

Windows 11 gets Android controls...through Copilot

As spotted by Windows Latest, Windows 11 is getting a new feature that lets you command Copilot to perform tasks on your mobile. Yes, this does mean you need to tell Copilot to tell your phone to perform a specific action instead of, you know, doing it yourself.

But hey, can't complain right? A new tool like this is bound to interest someone. Oh, how naive I was:

First, I gave Copilot a prompt to set a 25-minute timer for meditation. Surely enough Copilot accepted it, and I got a notification alert on my phone as well. But the catch is that Copilot asks me to check my phone and confirm the notification to get started. So I checked my phone and indeed the timer didn’t start. Only when I clicked the notification did the timer start, which defeats the whole purpose of asking Copilot to set a timer without me lifting the Phone.

That was Windows Latest's initial tests of this new feature, and, well, it's not doing so great. The tests continued with trying to set an alarm (which failed) and asking for the most recent received messages (which gave some semi-recent ones and a few deleted ones). While it's clear Microsoft wants Copilot to be everyone's one-stop shop for their daily jobs, it has to actually do what people want.