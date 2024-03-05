Key Takeaways Microsoft is rolling out a new hover experience for Windows Copilot.

The new hover experience for Windows Copilot is available in the latest beta channel Windows 11 Insider Preview.

Hovering over Copilot on the taskbar opens the chatbot, similar to the Widgets panel behavior.

There are plenty of Windows 11 features available in preview, and you can try them right now only by joining the Windows Insider program. If you join the Beta Channel or have already joined, Microsoft's latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22635.3276 has a new hover experience for Windows Copilot to ensure easy access.

To open Windows Copilot in Windows 11, version 23H2, you need to click the Copilot widget located on the taskbar's left corner. What the new hover behavior will do is that it'll simply open the chatbot when you hover your mouse cursor over to the Copilot. This isn't entirely new to Windows 11, though.

It's similar to the Widgets panel, but there is a twist

If you've enabled the Widgets to be shown in the taskbar, you can hover your mouse cursor over it to open the Widgets board. Microsoft implemented the same behavior for the Copilot, allowing Windows 11 users to open the AI tool without clicking it. Interestingly, however, If you don't interact with the Copilot pane, it'll automatically close, unlike in the case of Widgets. That said, this isn't going to save a lot of time if you use Windows Copilot once in a while. But for those who use it frequently, the new hover experience can save you from repetitive clicking of your mouse and potentially save time.

Related Explaining the Windows Insider Program channels for Windows 11 betas Microsoft's Windows Insider Program can be confusing if you're new, so here's everything you need to know for testing the Windows 11 beta.

Windows Copilot's hover experience isn't available to all Beta Channel Insiders

You may not see the new mouse hover feature even if your PC is enrolled in the Beta Channel. That's because the feature is rolling out in a phased manner. As noted by Microsoft, it'll slowly be rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel over the next few weeks. However, it's worth pointing out that enabling the Get the latest updates as soon as they're available toggle doesn't increase your chances of getting Copilot's hover capability faster.