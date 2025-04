It's been nearly a year since Microsoft announced Copilot+, a suite of on-device AI-powered features that requires new laptops to use. And while devices shipped a month later, some features were delayed, while other ones were added later on. But finally, if you bought a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, you're getting a big laundry list of features today.

To be clear, all of these features are already announced, and if you're on the Dev channel, you've already been using them.

Recall, the photographic memory that time forgot

It's the most controversial Copilot+ feature