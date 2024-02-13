Key Takeaways Windows 11 version 22H2 or newer is getting an update that moves the Copilot button from the middle of the taskbar to the right side next to the notification center.

The update disables the "Show desktop" button in the bottom right corner of the screen, but it can be re-enabled in the settings.

Other versions of Windows, including Windows 10, are also receiving updates.

It's the second Tuesday of February, and that means it's that time again — Microsoft is rolling out its set of Patch Tuesday updates to Windows 11 users, as well as those running Windows 10. The more interesting updates are naturally headed to those running Windows 11 version 22H2 or newer, which are getting a notable change for the Copilot button.

Related Windows 11: Release date, price, and everything that's new Windows 11 is official, and here's what we know about the release date, new features on the way, and everything else about it.

Copilot moves to the right

And it might cause you some frustration

Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 are getting updated to build number 22621.3073 and 22631.3073, respectively, thanks to the update labelled KB5034765. You can download this update manually here, and the highlight is that the Copilot button is moving from the middle of the taskbar to the right side, next to the notification center. This is where the icon already lived in Windows 10, and since the Copilot window also opens on the right side of the screen, this makes sense.

However, with this change, Microsoft is also disabling the Show desktop button that used to live in the bottom right corner of the screen. If you're hoping to get to your desktop quickly, this update will change that. Thankfully, you can enable the button again by going to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors and enabling the toggle labeled Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop.

Otherwise, this update is fairly light on features, though it does include numerous fixes. New with this update are some fixes for Narrator and the Windows shell. However, since there was an optional update in January, there are a lot more fixes in tow if you didn't install that one previously. You can find the full list of fixes in the January optional update here. The new fixes in this update specifically are as follows:

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator announcements. They are slow when you use Natural Voices.

This update addresses an issue that affects explorer.exe . It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it.

. It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it. This update addresses an issue that affects the download of device metadata. Downloads from the Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) over HTTPS are now more secure. read more

Including Windows 10

While Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 are the primary versions of Windows still getting updates, there are still updates in tow for users on previous versions of Windows. Most notably, Windows 10 version 22H2 is still fully supported, and is received the update labeled KB5034763, which is also available for certain editions of Windows 10 version 21H2. This update can be downloaded manually here, and it includes the following fixes:

This update addresses an issue that affects explorer.exe . It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it.

. It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it. This update addresses an issue that affects the download of device metadata. Downloads from the Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) over HTTPS are now more secure.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. You cannot select the "Delta CRL" option. This stops you from using the GUI to publish Delta CRLs.

This update addresses a known issue that might send you error 0xd0000034. This occurs when you try to upgrade some eligible devices to Windows 11 from Windows Update. read more

Otherwise, many versions of Windows are only supported in specific servicing channels, but they're also getting updates today. You can learn more about these updates below:

If you're running supported versions of Windows, you shouldn't need the manual download links above, though this can make it easier to manage when and how updates are installed on your PC. If you want the simplest experience, though, you can just check for updates within the Settings app. Otherwise, you can simply wait for updates to install automatically, since they're mandatory.