Key Takeaways The final round of security updates for WIndows in 2023 is now available.

Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 received KB503337 update which is addressing security issues. It also includes improvements from the December 4 preview update.

Windows 11 21H2 receives KB5033369 update with security improvements, which affects the Netherlands time zone and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Microsoft has just released the final round of security updates for all shipping and supported versions of Windows. There's not much to say about these updates other than the fact that they deliver some security fixes, but as always, it is important to grab them to keep your PC safe. Here's a look at everything you need to know.

If you're running the latest version of Windows 11, which is 23H2 or 22H2, you're going to see KB503337. These are builds 22621.2861 and 22631.2861. For Windows 11 23H2, all Microsoft has noted with this release is that "this update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system." Do note, though, that you'll also be getting the improvements from the December 4 preview update KB5032288 which include tweaks to Copilot across multiple displays, using it with Alt+TAb, and setting Windows Spotlight as the default background. Also included are the rollout out notifications for Microsoft Accounts in Home in the Settings app.

Note that Microsoft also updated the Windows 11 servicing stack update to 22621.2567 and 22631.2567, and there are a few known issues which you can see below. Manual downloads are available through the Microsoft Update catalog.

- Using the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node in mobile device management (MDM) apps might incorrectly show a 65000 error in the "Require Device Encryption" setting for some devices in your environment. - Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). - The color font format for COLRv1 does not render properly. This format enables Windows to display emoji with a 3D-like appearance. - When using physical media or disc images (ISO) to install Windows 11, version 23H2 (also referred to as the Windows 11 2023 Update) on a device, Microsoft Narrator might not start. read more

Over on the original version of Windows 11, which is Windows 11 21H2, you're getting KB5033369, which bumps you to build 22000.2652. This is another security update but with two improvements. This update affects the Netherlands time zone. It adds the recent man-made landmass outside of Rotterdam to the shape files. The update also affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) since it enables Conditional Access (CA) scenarios. The Windows 11 servicing stack is also bumped to 22000.2592, too. Known issues can be seen below, and you can download the update manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

-Using the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node in mobile device management (MDM) apps might incorrectly show a 65000 error in the "Require Device Encryption" setting for some devices in your environment. Affected environments are those with the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies set to enabled and selecting either "full encryption" or "used space only". Microsoft Intune is affected by this issue but third-party MDMs might also pe affected. read more

Finally, if you're still running Windows 10 version 22H2, you'll be seeing KB5033372, which are built 19044.3803 and 19045.3803. There's not much to note here, other than the rollout of Copilot to a wider non-enterprise non-managed audience after it was in preview and a bigger news & interests area. Other than that, it's just security updates and manual downloads can be found here. You can grab all these updates now from Windows Update if needed, but they're also available as downloads from the Microsoft Update catalog with the links shared in the article.