Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 build to Canary Channel Windows Insiders. This time around, it's build 25905. It's one of the rare builds that comes with documentation. This release is a fairly significant one. It brings new features from the Dev Channel, but also depreciates Arm32 UWP apps. Other features include richer emoji, fixes for Zune drivers, and an update for the Microsoft Store to add some improvements.

Features coming from the Dev Channel

We start first with the new features in this release that have been ported over from the Dev channel. You should now see things like Dev Drive, Backup and Restore improvements, and Dynamic Lighting. Take note that Microsoft also changed the name of the branch in the desktop watermark. It's now RS_PRERELEASE, meaning features previously seen on ZN_RELEASE might have returned.

Other notable features

There are a lot of other notable features in this release. The first is actually Arm32 UWP App depreciation. Microsoft is removing support for Arm32 UWP apps on devices that have an Arm-based CPU. Once you upgrade, any Arm32 apps will not launch. Arm64 apps are not impacted, though. You might see a message with a list of applications that are installed, and you'll be able to go to the Microsoft Store to update these apps. You can see below for other new features in this release.That

That's pretty much all to report this week. There are only two known issues. Microsoft won't be offering this build to ASUS devices or PCS with Asus motherboards. You'll also want to keep in mind that ethernet-connected devices may lose network connectivity after updating to this build. Microsoft says that unplugging the ethernet cable and re-plugging the cable should resolve the issue.