Windows 11 build 25295 is now available, and it makes it easier to sign into apps and websites that require two-factor authentication.

Microsoft has just released its usual weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel, and this time, we're getting build 25295. This build includes a few smaller changes, but likely the most notable is the ability to easily copy two-factor authentication codes from notifications.

Indeed, a lot of services nowadays require or at least allow for two-factor authentication, which means you have to get a security code via e-mail, SMS, or through an authentication app. Now, when those notifications appear containing those codes, such as a Steam login email, there will be a button to copy that code to your clipboard so you can enter it in the respective app or website. Not only that, but this also works with notifications from your phone if you're using the Phone Link app. Of course, it may not be flawless, but Microsoft suggests sending in feedback if you notice a particular notification doesn't detect the security code.

Beyond that, there isn't a ton that's new. Microsoft has finished rolling out the latest design for the search bar on the taskbar, meaning everyone in the Dev channel should now see it.

One interesting addition is that of a new policy for commercial/enterprise users. This policy allows IT admins to enable features that were delivered through servicing updates (not the major annual updates) when they're off by default. At this time, there are no features disabled by default in the Dev channel, but this policy will soon rollout in the Beta channel, where it will be a lot more useful.

Aside from these changes, all that's new in this build are bug fixes, though they're always welcome. This includes a fox for some bugcheck errors Insiders may have been facing in previous builds, as well as one for unexpectedly long times to install new builds. Here's the full list:

[General] The issue causing repeated bugchecks for some Insiders after upgrading to Build 25284+ should be fixed now.

Made another fix for an issue causing Insiders to experience freezes in recent flights (specifically in this case where apps might freeze if you tried to use them while also trying to play games).

Fixed an issue where the Update history page under Settings > Windows Update > Update history was blank for some users after installing Build 25290.

Fixed an issue where some users experienced longer than expected update times installing recent builds. If you experience this issue again, please submit a new feedback item with logs in Feedback Hub. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where the add and close tab buttons weren’t working in File Explorer if File Explorer was maximized, and you were using an Arabic or Hebrew display language. [Input] Fixed an issue which could lead to app windows becoming unresponsive after using multi-finger on screen touch gestures.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing your mouse to appear like pointer trails was enabled when sharing your screen. [Settings] The Add a Device dialog should no longer have an unexpectedly big border. [Windowing] Fixed an issue which could cause certain apps to move very slowly when you dragged it across the screen.

Fixed a DWM crash in recent flights which could cause your screen to flash black.

Fixed an issue where snapped windows might not remember their positions if you disconnected and reconnected your monitor. [Other] Fixed an underlying crash impacting the ability the ability for apps using Graphics.Capture to take screen captures in recent flights.

Fixed an underlying issue causing crashes in certain apps when trying to print to PDFs in recent flights. read more

Of course, there's also the usual slew of known issues, and the list is fairly extensive right now. A long-standing issues with Windows Hello facial recognition on Arm devices hasn't been fixed yet, and there are a couple of new ones, too. You can read more about them below:

[General] [NEW] Some AAD (Azure Active Directory joined users are now seeing “Getting ready for you” screens when signing into Windows after updating the latest builds. We are investigating the issue.

Some AAD (Azure Active Directory joined users are now seeing “Getting ready for you” screens when signing into Windows after updating the latest builds. We are investigating the issue. [NEW] Some users are experiencing issues authenticating to enterprise websites that require windows integrated authentication. This will be addressed in a future update.

Some users are experiencing issues authenticating to enterprise websites that require windows integrated authentication. This will be addressed in a future update. Launching Group Policy Editor may show an error about a displayName attribute not being found.

Using Windows Hello to sign in with facial recognition may not work on Arm64 PCs. A workaround for this is to use the Hello PIN path.

We’re working on the fix for an underlying issue related to combase.dll, causing crashes with multiple apps using GetKnownFolder APIs after upgrading to Build 25290, including Notepad and Windows Terminal for IME users.

While using Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or in doing a clean install of Build 25290, users may encounter rendering issues which create difficulty in using these processes. If you need to do a clean install to your device, please obtain the latest Dev Channel ISO from https://aka.ms/wipISO. [Widgets] The link for “Find more widgets” in the widgets picker currently is broken. This will be fixed and linked to the Store collection here in a future update.

Third-party widgets may occasionally disappear from the widgets board. They can be re-added by clicking refresh or by re-pinning them from the widgets picker.

Third-party widgets may occasionally get unpinned when the Microsoft account is used to sign-in multiple Windows 11 devices.

The undo button on the widget pinned/unpinned toast notification sometimes doesn’t work. [Taskbar & System Tray] App icons on the taskbar may appear on the wrong monitor for some Insiders with multiple monitors. [Search on the Taskbar] There is an issue where you will be unable to change taskbar search box to show as icon only via taskbar settings in some cases. To work around this issue, first change to a different option and then after, you should be able to choose to show as icon only. [Windows Spotlight] The following known issues only apply for Windows Insiders who received one of the different treatments of Windows Spotlight that began rolling out to Insiders with Build 25281: Clicking on a secondary monitor does not dismiss the full screen experience.

Spotlight wallpaper doesn’t show the correct resolution on multiple / mixed resolution monitors. read more

As per usual, Windows 11 build 25295 can be downloaded via Windows Update if you're enrolled in the Dev channel. If not, you mat want to check out all the Windows 11 features available in preview to see if it's worth the risk of installing unstable software.

Source: Microsoft