Microsoft has just released its usual weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel, and this time, we're getting build 25295. This build includes a few smaller changes, but likely the most notable is the ability to easily copy two-factor authentication codes from notifications.

Indeed, a lot of services nowadays require or at least allow for two-factor authentication, which means you have to get a security code via e-mail, SMS, or through an authentication app. Now, when those notifications appear containing those codes, such as a Steam login email, there will be a button to copy that code to your clipboard so you can enter it in the respective app or website. Not only that, but this also works with notifications from your phone if you're using the Phone Link app. Of course, it may not be flawless, but Microsoft suggests sending in feedback if you notice a particular notification doesn't detect the security code.

Screenshot of a Windows 11 notification showing the ability to copy a security code from an email

Beyond that, there isn't a ton that's new. Microsoft has finished rolling out the latest design for the search bar on the taskbar, meaning everyone in the Dev channel should now see it.

One interesting addition is that of a new policy for commercial/enterprise users. This policy allows IT admins to enable features that were delivered through servicing updates (not the major annual updates) when they're off by default. At this time, there are no features disabled by default in the Dev channel, but this policy will soon rollout in the Beta channel, where it will be a lot more useful.

Aside from these changes, all that's new in this build are bug fixes, though they're always welcome. This includes a fox for some bugcheck errors Insiders may have been facing in previous builds, as well as one for unexpectedly long times to install new builds. Here's the full list:

Of course, there's also the usual slew of known issues, and the list is fairly extensive right now. A long-standing issues with Windows Hello facial recognition on Arm devices hasn't been fixed yet, and there are a couple of new ones, too. You can read more about them below:

As per usual, Windows 11 build 25295 can be downloaded via Windows Update if you're enrolled in the Dev channel. If not, you mat want to check out all the Windows 11 features available in preview to see if it's worth the risk of installing unstable software.

Source: Microsoft