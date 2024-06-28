Key Takeaways The Windows 11 Dev build tests new tools.

The Dev build now features a Microsoft account widget on the Start menu.

It also features accessibility improvements, a new Windows share button, and Emoji 15.1 support.

The Windows 11 Dev build is where Microsoft tests out all of its new tools before it lands on the Beta branch. It's a great way to see what the Redmond giant is up to; at least if you can stomach all the bugs that inevitably crop up when testing new features. If you're on the Dev build, it's worth double-checking to see if you've unlocked any new features, as Microsoft is flipping on the switch for some brand-new tools like a Microsoft account widget in the Start menu.

The Microsoft account manager begins rolling out to the Windows 11 Dev build

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Windows Insider Blog, Microsoft is beginning to activate some features on the Dev build. You need to tell Windows Update that you want the latest features immediately, as shown in the screenshot above. Once done, hold tight for Microsoft to bring the rollout to you, and you should be good to go.

The highlight of the update is the new account manager widget in the Start menu. When you open the menu, the widget will give you a quick glance at your Microsoft account and let you know if anything needs to be done. This is hot on the heels of Microsoft deleting its guide on how to make a Local account, which implies that the Redmond giant really does want everyone using its accounts instead.

The update will also make things easier for people with accessibility needs. Previously, if Microsoft's voice access feature crashed, it would require the user to re-enable it manually. This isn't ideal, given how voice access was meant to alleviate the need to use your hands. Now, voice access will automatically detect a crash and reboot itself. The Windows share window comes with a new copy button, plus the ability to generate a QR code to share for your media. And this version introduces support for Emoji 15.1, too. If you want to try these out, hop on the Dev build, and don't forget to give Microsoft your feedback.