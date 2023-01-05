Microsoft has released its first build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel, which also removes website recommendations from the Start menu.

After a few weeks off during the holiday season, Microsoft is back to releasing new builds of Windows 11 to Insiders, and those enrolled in the Dev channel are getting build 25272. This new build doesn't include a lot of new features, but it does remove a couple of experiments Microsoft had added in recent builds, on top of also removing the pre-installed version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Aside from that, there are plenty of fixes in this release, too.

Search suggested action and website recommendations are gone

Indeed, one of the bigger changes in this release is that Microsoft is removing two features it had been testing for the past few weeks. One is a suggested action that prompted users to begin a web search when they copied some bits of text, which would search for the selected terms.

The other feature being removed is website recommendations in the Start menu. This would show popular websites in your region directly in the Start menu to make them more easily accessible, but it also meant that your Start menu was getting filled with content you probably don't care about. Microsoft didn't say anything about bringing these features back later, which would suggest it received negative feedback about them.

WSL is now downloaded through the Microsoft Store

Another change that may seem major at first glance is that Microsoft is removing the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) from the Windows 11 installation. This isn't because the feature is no longer supported, and in fact, it's quite the opposite. The Windows Subsystem for Linux was made generally available on the Microsoft Store towards the end of 2022, and that allows Microsoft to deliver updates to the platform much more quickly.

Before, your version of WSL was tied to your version of Windows, and Windows itself only gets major updates once a year or so. By decoupling WSL from the operating system, Microsoft can better support it.

If you haven't downloaded WSL from the Microsoft Store, you will need to do so to continue using your Linux distributions inside Windows, but Microsoft says it wants this to be done automatically in the future so you don't experience any disruptions due to the transition.

Miscellaneous changes and fixes

Outside of those two big changes, there isn't anything too major here. Microsoft has moved the Quick Assist tool, which was previously found in the Windows Tools folder on the Start menu, directly into the apps list, so it's easier to find. Microsoft has also added a refresh button to the Windows print queue.

There are a lot of fixes in this build, too, including one for Arm devices that might have run into a black screen when waking up from sleep. The full list of fixes is below.

[General] Fixed an issue where some Arm64 devices experienced a black screen while resuming from sleep or hibernate.

Fixed an issue causing various UI elements in apps to disappear and reappear sometimes in recent builds. [Search on the Taskbar] The fixes only apply for Windows Insiders who received one of the different treatments for how search looks on the taskbar that began rolling out to Insiders with Build 25252: We fixed the issue causing the search box on taskbar to not render correctly and display visual artifacts.

Japanese IME candidate items should display correctly now inside the search box on the taskbar. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue causing filtering by publisher name to not match correctly on the Processes page.

Fixed an issue causing some services to not show in the Services page after filtering is applied.

Fixed an issue which resulted in new processes appearing in a filtered list if launched while a filter is set.

Fixed an issue where Task Manager did not display light and dark content correctly, rendering potentially unreadable text.

Fixed an issue causing the Startup apps page in Task manager to not list any apps for some Insiders.

If there are no matching search results, Task Manager will now explicitly say that.

Fixed a Task Manager crash that could happen when attempting to end certain processes.

You can now set focus to the search box by pressing CTRL + F. [Narrator] Fixed an issue that was causing Settings to crash after turning Narrator on or off in Lithuanian and Hungarian builds.

Narrator should now be working correctly with Windows Defender Application Guard for Edge. [Live Captions] We fixed the issue that was causing Live Captions to not work in the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel. [Input] When using the Japanese IME with Narrator, Narrator will no longer read out the entire composition string each time you press a key.

The message displayed the first time you use ALT + Shift should no longer display if you only have one input language installed.

Fixed an issue where the Surface Pen could no longer advance PowerPoint slides in recent builds.

Made a change to help improve performance when using a high report rate mouse while gaming.

Fixed an issue where if you used the touch gesture for opening the Start menu, it could get stuck halfway.

Fixed an issue which could cause Excel to stop responding on certain mouse drag events when using the Japanese or Chinese IMEs. [Settings] Fixed an issue which could cause a hang if you cancelled out of certification authentication when connecting to VPN.

Fixed an issue which was causing Settings to crash when opening Power and Battery sometimes.

Fixed an issue causing Quick Settings crashes sometimes when navigating to the Bluetooth section.

Fixed an issue where the app icons under Settings > Apps > Default apps might be blurry. [Windowing] Fixed an issue causing a black screen when ALT + Tabbing out of certain games in recent builds.

The maximize button should no longer be slightly smaller than the close and minimize buttons when you highlight it in File Explorer and certain other apps while using dark mode.

Fixed a couple DWM crashes that were introduced in recent builds. [Other] Fixed an issue which was causing some Windows Security app crashes.

Fixed an issue where the print queue was showing stale job information for printer connection printers.

Fixed an issue where when creating a FIDO2 credential for a website in a browser, you might see the dialog twice in a row in certain cases.

This build contains the fix for an issue impacting Windows Hello on certain PCs. We are continuing to investigate an issue specific to Arm64 PCs (see known issues).

Fixed an issue which could lead to the Camera app showing that something went wrong if you pressed Pause while recording video. read more

There are still a few known issues with this release, however, and Arm devices aren't totally free from problems yet. Logging in with Windows Hello facial recognition might not work on these devices, so you'll have to enter your PIN. Here's the full list of known issues shared by Microsoft:

[Taskbar & System Tray] The taskbar is sometimes cropped in half when using the tablet-optimized taskbar. You may also see this issue on secondary monitors. [Search on the Taskbar] The following known issues only apply for Windows Insiders who received one of the different treatments for how search looks on the taskbar that began rolling out to Insiders with Build 25252: In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, there are layout issues with the text in the search box on taskbar. [Task Manager] Some dialogs may not render in the correct theme when applied from Task Manager Settings page.

The data content area of the Processes page may flash once when theme changes are applied in the Task Manager Settings page. [Widgets] We’re investigating an issue where the widgets board will get stuck open in an invisible state for Insiders in China (and potentially others), causing clicks on the left side of the screen to not work. If you encounter this, pressing WIN + D may resolve the issue.

In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, content animates out of view before the widgets board resizes when clicking to expanded view of the widgets board. read more

If you're enrolled in the Dev channel, the new build will be downloaded automatically sooner rather than later, but you can head into Windows Update and check for updates right now if you don't want to wait. Microsoft also released a Beta channel build today, which includes a redesigned Search bar in the Start menu.

Source: Microsoft