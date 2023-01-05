Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

After a few weeks off during the holiday season, Microsoft is back to releasing new builds of Windows 11 to Insiders, and those enrolled in the Dev channel are getting build 25272. This new build doesn't include a lot of new features, but it does remove a couple of experiments Microsoft had added in recent builds, on top of also removing the pre-installed version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Aside from that, there are plenty of fixes in this release, too.

Search suggested action and website recommendations are gone

Indeed, one of the bigger changes in this release is that Microsoft is removing two features it had been testing for the past few weeks. One is a suggested action that prompted users to begin a web search when they copied some bits of text, which would search for the selected terms.

The other feature being removed is website recommendations in the Start menu. This would show popular websites in your region directly in the Start menu to make them more easily accessible, but it also meant that your Start menu was getting filled with content you probably don't care about. Microsoft didn't say anything about bringing these features back later, which would suggest it received negative feedback about them.

WSL is now downloaded through the Microsoft Store

Another change that may seem major at first glance is that Microsoft is removing the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) from the Windows 11 installation. This isn't because the feature is no longer supported, and in fact, it's quite the opposite. The Windows Subsystem for Linux was made generally available on the Microsoft Store towards the end of 2022, and that allows Microsoft to deliver updates to the platform much more quickly.

Before, your version of WSL was tied to your version of Windows, and Windows itself only gets major updates once a year or so. By decoupling WSL from the operating system, Microsoft can better support it.

If you haven't downloaded WSL from the Microsoft Store, you will need to do so to continue using your Linux distributions inside Windows, but Microsoft says it wants this to be done automatically in the future so you don't experience any disruptions due to the transition.

Miscellaneous changes and fixes

Outside of those two big changes, there isn't anything too major here. Microsoft has moved the Quick Assist tool, which was previously found in the Windows Tools folder on the Start menu, directly into the apps list, so it's easier to find. Microsoft has also added a refresh button to the Windows print queue.

There are a lot of fixes in this build, too, including one for Arm devices that might have run into a black screen when waking up from sleep. The full list of fixes is below.

There are still a few known issues with this release, however, and Arm devices aren't totally free from problems yet. Logging in with Windows Hello facial recognition might not work on these devices, so you'll have to enter your PIN. Here's the full list of known issues shared by Microsoft:

If you're enrolled in the Dev channel, the new build will be downloaded automatically sooner rather than later, but you can head into Windows Update and check for updates right now if you don't want to wait. Microsoft also released a Beta channel build today, which includes a redesigned Search bar in the Start menu.

