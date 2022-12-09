Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft just pushed Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25262 to the Dev Channel. This latest release to end the week is a small one, but it brings two improvements. The first tweaks widgets, so you no longer have to sign in to use the widgets board. The second improvement is a new ability to browse through your video library by folder in the Media Player app. Here's everything you need to know.

Starting with the new features, with widgets, you'll now be able to get weather updates, pin widgets from apps, and personalize the widget feed without using a Microsoft Account. You'll now see a faceless icon in the top right of the widgets board when you trigger widgets from the Taskbar. Other than that, if you like searching through your library of videos in the Windows 11 Media Player, it got easier. You can now browse by video folders, too. The other smaller changes in this release can be seen below.

There are also a lot of known issues with this build. Known issues might impact the Taskbar, search, Task Manager, and also Widgets. Here's the full changelog.

That's all for this week! But do remember that the December 2022 Bug Bag is underway for both Dev Channel and Beta Channel Windows Insiders. You can find it in the Feedback Hub, along with a collection of quests. Complete the quests by December 12, and you'll get a badge on your profile to mark the moment.

Source: Microsoft