Microsoft just pushed Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25262 to the Dev Channel. This latest release to end the week is a small one, but it brings two improvements. The first tweaks widgets, so you no longer have to sign in to use the widgets board. The second improvement is a new ability to browse through your video library by folder in the Media Player app. Here's everything you need to know.

Starting with the new features, with widgets, you'll now be able to get weather updates, pin widgets from apps, and personalize the widget feed without using a Microsoft Account. You'll now see a faceless icon in the top right of the widgets board when you trigger widgets from the Taskbar. Other than that, if you like searching through your library of videos in the Windows 11 Media Player, it got easier. You can now browse by video folders, too. The other smaller changes in this release can be seen below.

Added a link to Quick Assist at the bottom of Settings > System > Troubleshooters, to help if you’re having issues with your PC.

Fixed an issue where if the Widgets app package was missing on your PC, explorer.exe would crash in a loop after upgrading to Build 25252. This issue is also believed to be the cause of Windows Sandbox not working in this build.

Fixed an issue that caused secondary drives or other PCI devices to not be viewable for certain Insiders.

Fixed an issue where, with the system tray design updates, auto-hiding the taskbar would stop working after you had interacted with the hidden icons flyout.

Fixed an issue that was causing a gap between full screen windows and the taskbar on secondary monitors.

The system tray area should no longer shift as the numbers change in the clock.

Fixed an issue causing the top half of the media controls in Quick Settings to be missing sometimes.

We fixed the issue where you needed to press backspace after typing before you will see results for certain files ending with .cmd, .exe or .bat.

Improved the performance of launching the search window in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where the search box would not show up on multiple monitors as expected when clicking on either one.

Fixed an issue when clicking the search box on taskbar, the search box would momentarily flash before the Search flyout displayed.

Fixed an issue where when dragging a window to a monitor with lower DPI your mouse might appear to jump away from the window it was holding.

Fixed an issue causing explorer.exe to crash when opening certain items from the Recent section in File Explorer.

The Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings should no longer unexpectedly sometimes say network venue on certain entries.

Fixed an issue where the graphs on the performance page in Task Manager might not update (even though the real time update speed setting wasn’t paused).

The Microsoft Account sign in window should no longer unexpectedly sometimes have a black title bar when using light mode.

Adjusted the text when using the Wireless Display feature if you haven't enabled input yet, so it guides you to the correct place to do that.

There are also a lot of known issues with this build. Known issues might impact the Taskbar, search, Task Manager, and also Widgets. Here's the full changelog.

Based on incoming feedback rates with the latest updates, we’re removing audio issues from the known issues list. We’ll continue to monitor feedback in this space – if you’re experiencing issues, please follow these steps for filing actionable feedback for audio issues.

We’re investigating reports of crashes with a few different apps and games in recent builds.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing various UI elements in apps appear to disappear and reappear sometimes in recent builds.

You may have issues casting (with WIN + K) in this build. We’re working on a fix.

The taskbar is sometimes cropped in half when using the tablet-optimized taskbar. You may also see this issue on secondary monitors.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing the Bluetooth section of Quick Settings to crash for some people. If you are impacted, please use Settings > Bluetooth & Devices for the time being instead.

[NEW] You may see issues with the search box on taskbar not rendering correctly and displaying visual artifacts.

You may see issues with the search box on taskbar not rendering correctly and displaying visual artifacts. When you change your primary monitor, for example by plugging an external display in, you will see a search box that appears to be floating on the desktop. You can fix this issue by going into Personalization > Taskbar > Search and toggling the setting.

In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, there are layout issues with the text in the search box on taskbar.

Some Japanese IME candidate items are clipped inside the search box on taskbar.

Filtering by publisher name does not match correctly on the Processes page.

Some services may not show in the Services page after filtering is applied.

If a new process is starting while a filter is set, then that process may appear for a split second in the filtered list.

Some dialogs may not render in the correct theme when applied from Task Manager Settings page.

The data content area of the Processes page may flash once when theme changes are applied in the Task Manager Settings page.

There’s an issue we’re investigating where Task Manager isn’t displaying light and dark content correctly, leading to unreadable text. This happens when you have your mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors set to Custom – as a workaround for the time being, please switch it to Light or Dark.

The Startup apps page in Task manager does not list any apps for some Insiders. If you are impacted, please use Settings > Apps > Startup for the time being.

[ NEW ] We’re investigating an issue where the widgets board will get stuck open in an invisible state for Insiders in China (and potentially others), causing clicks on the left side of the screen to not work. If you encounter this, pressing WIN + D may resolve the issue.

We're investigating an issue where the widgets board will get stuck open in an invisible state for Insiders in China (and potentially others), causing clicks on the left side of the screen to not work. If you encounter this, pressing WIN + D may resolve the issue. In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, content animates out of view before the widgets board resizes when clicking to expanded view of the widgets board.

That's all for this week! But do remember that the December 2022 Bug Bag is underway for both Dev Channel and Beta Channel Windows Insiders. You can find it in the Feedback Hub, along with a collection of quests. Complete the quests by December 12, and you'll get a badge on your profile to mark the moment.

Source: Microsoft