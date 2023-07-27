Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Key Takeaways

  • Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23511 introduces changes to Windows Spotlight, allowing users to preview images and learn more about each image. It also adds a new notifications bell in the taskbar.
  • The build includes various tweaks and improvements across the operating system, such as a camera troubleshooting feature and a richer preview for recommended files on the Start menu.
  • Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 25915 brings no new features, but includes ported features from the Dev Channel. It also resolves issues with refresh rates, ASUS devices, and Ethernet-connected devices losing network connectivity.

Microsoft has rolled out new Windows 11 builds to both the Canary Channel and the Dev channel. The new Dev channel build, coming in at 23511 is the most exciting one, adding more improvements to Windows Spotlight, and also a tweak to the notifications icon in the Taskbar. As for the Canary Channel, it's mainly just delivering slight bug fixes with build 25915.

What’s new in Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23511

Windows Spotlight changes and notification changes

The highlight feature in Windows 11 build 23511 is certainly the changes to Windows Spotlight. Microsoft is now rolling out a single Windows Spotlight experience in the Dev Channel. You'll now be able to preview images at full screen and learn more about each image. Eagle-eyed Windows Insiders might also like the new notifications bell in the taskbar. When new notifications come through, you should see that notifications will now show as a bell in the system tray. The bell will have a color based on your system accent color. When there are no notifications and the clock is visible, the bell will be empty. Notification counts are no longer shown. Other tweaks in his build can be seen below. There are a few, across the usual areas of the operating system.

As for known issues, there are 10 this week. Microsoft is looking into reports that explorer.exe is crashing on the login screen (with an error pop up) when attempting to enter safe mode. Additionally, some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. You might also have issues switching out of Windows Copilot with the keyboard shortcut. Other known issues include the File Explorer crashing when dragging the scroll bar, icons on your desktop going black, LED lights turning off on accessories when using Dynamic Lighting. Finally, Window Ink might not work currently in a few places like Microsoft 365 apps.

What’s new in Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 25915

The Canary Channel build is a little less exciting. It doesn't really bring any new features. Microsoft is just porting over new features from the Dev Channel, such as modernized File Explorer Home, Address Bar, and Details Pane, passwordless improvements (passkey), never combined mode on the taskbar. Other than that, the new Outlook for Windows is now an inbox app. Other changes and known issues are below.

That's all for this week. We got action across all three major Windows Insider branches this week. Canary, Dev, and Beta. We're sure you don't need the reminder, but all these builds will be waiting for you in Windows Update.