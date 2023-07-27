Key Takeaways Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23511 introduces changes to Windows Spotlight, allowing users to preview images and learn more about each image. It also adds a new notifications bell in the taskbar.

Microsoft has rolled out new Windows 11 builds to both the Canary Channel and the Dev channel. The new Dev channel build, coming in at 23511 is the most exciting one, adding more improvements to Windows Spotlight, and also a tweak to the notifications icon in the Taskbar. As for the Canary Channel, it's mainly just delivering slight bug fixes with build 25915.

What’s new in Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23511

Windows Spotlight changes and notification changes

The highlight feature in Windows 11 build 23511 is certainly the changes to Windows Spotlight. Microsoft is now rolling out a single Windows Spotlight experience in the Dev Channel. You'll now be able to preview images at full screen and learn more about each image. Eagle-eyed Windows Insiders might also like the new notifications bell in the taskbar. When new notifications come through, you should see that notifications will now show as a bell in the system tray. The bell will have a color based on your system accent color. When there are no notifications and the clock is visible, the bell will be empty. Notification counts are no longer shown. Other tweaks in his build can be seen below. There are a few, across the usual areas of the operating system.

If a camera streaming issue is detected such as a camera failing to start or a closed camera shutter, a pop-up dialog will appear with the recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who login and are managed by AAD (soon to be Microsoft Entra ID) will notice that the Windows Copilot Preview is no longer available in this build. This is just a temporary issue. You may enable it temporarily via this policy located here in Group Policy Editor: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Copilot. Please note that this policy name will change in an upcoming flight. The Windows Copilot Preview will be defaulted on in a future flight including support for Bing Chat for Enterprise.

For people logged into an Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions with an AAD account (soon to be Microsoft Entra ID), we are providing a richer preview when hovering over files such as Word documents under Recommended on the Start menu. For this initial release, thumbnails will not be available for all files and a later update will enable the experience for more files and for MSA users. Additionally, when right-clicking on cloud file recommendations, there is now an option to quickly share these files.

Under All apps in the Start menu, Windows 11 system components will now show a “system” label. This change is beginning to roll out and so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see it right away.

Made some changes which should noticeably help improve the performance of the “calculating” phase when sending a large number of files at once in File Explorer to the recycle bin.

We have fixed the bugs that were causing some crashes that resulted in us turning off suggestions in Snap Layouts and are beginning to roll this out again to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Suggestions in Snap Layoutsthat help you instantly snap multiple app windows together. When hovering over the Minimize or Maximize button on an app (or WIN + Z) to launch the layout box, you will see app icons displayed in various layout options to help recommend the best layout option that works best. This experience is beginning to roll out (again) so not all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel will see it right away.

We have fixed the bug that could cause some instability which resulted in us disabling the new Settings homepage with Build 23506 last week. We have begun rolling the new Settings homepage out again to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

We are beginning to roll out a new option under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Phone Link to disable Phone Link all together in Windows 11. This setting will prevent Phone Link from communicating with your mobile devices.

Fixed an issue where copying files out of large archives or using "Extract All" might have been slower than expected for "solid" .7Z or .rar archives.

Fixed an issue where when decompressing some of the newly supported archive format types, the folder names might become gibberish.

Fixed an underlying issue where in some cases the context menu background in File Explorer was appearing transparent.

Fixed an issue that was preventing apps from opening when you selected inside a notification popup for that app.

Fixed an issue causing Insiders to unexpectedly see a notification suggesting you turn off notifications for an app named NotifyiconGeneratedAumid_*.

Fixed multiple explorer.exe crashes that were impacting taskbar reliability.

Fixed an issue that was causing quick settings not to open when selecting the network, volume, and battery icons in the system tray.

Adjusted the desktops switching animation to ease into the animation a little more.

Fixed an issue where search was not actually hiding when set to hide in taskbar settings.

Fixed an issue where writing in the address box in Microsoft Edge might not work correctly. Make sure Microsoft Edge is up to date with the latest version. read more

As for known issues, there are 10 this week. Microsoft is looking into reports that explorer.exe is crashing on the login screen (with an error pop up) when attempting to enter safe mode. Additionally, some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. You might also have issues switching out of Windows Copilot with the keyboard shortcut. Other known issues include the File Explorer crashing when dragging the scroll bar, icons on your desktop going black, LED lights turning off on accessories when using Dynamic Lighting. Finally, Window Ink might not work currently in a few places like Microsoft 365 apps.

What’s new in Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 25915

The Canary Channel build is a little less exciting. It doesn't really bring any new features. Microsoft is just porting over new features from the Dev Channel, such as modernized File Explorer Home, Address Bar, and Details Pane, passwordless improvements (passkey), never combined mode on the taskbar. Other than that, the new Outlook for Windows is now an inbox app. Other changes and known issues are below.

We have improved refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen. This will help most with refresh rate-dependent multitasking, like playing a game and watching a video at the same time.

While a Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) is selected and Battery saver is also enabled, Windows will remain at the lower refresh rate and not switch to the higher rate until after Battery saver is disabled.

The issue that resulted in some Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel on ASUS devices or PCs with ASUS motherboards has been resolved and these Insiders should receive this flight.

Ethernet-connected devices will no longer lose network connectivity after updating to this build. read more

That's all for this week. We got action across all three major Windows Insider branches this week. Canary, Dev, and Beta. We're sure you don't need the reminder, but all these builds will be waiting for you in Windows Update.