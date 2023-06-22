Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's a busy day today to be a Windows Insider. Microsoft has rolled out both a new Windows 11 Dev channel build, and the usual two builds over on the Beta channel. The Dev channel build, coming in at 23486, adds some passwordless improvements to Windows. Meanwhile, on the beta channel, there's build 22631.1906 for those with new features rolling out and then build 22621.1906 for those with features off by default. We have the scoop right here for you on everything you need to know.

Dev channel build 23486

Everything new

To help move people beyond passwords, Microsoft is now adding a new option in this build so you can use enroll and use a passkey to sign into certain websites and apps. This passkey should be harder to be stolen and hacked, and are phishing-resistant, according to Microsoft. They're even easier to use. You can use them on websites like eBay, Best Buy, and even Google. After you make one from your website or app's account settings, you'll be prompted to sign in and use a passkey. In some cases, you can use your face or fingerprint to sign in. You also can use your phone to complete application login processes. Here's a bit more from Microsoft on the process.

Beyond those basic changes, Microsoft is rolling back the changes introduced last week on the Dev Channel for removing classic parts in the File Explorer. New effects are also available for dynamic lighting, and you can now enjoy Unicode Emoji 15. Microsoft's also improved the user experience for time zones where you can see a non-dismissible notification for accepting or rejecting time zone change and prompts for confirmation before adjusting the time zone. Also, under Settings > Time & language > Date & time. If location settings are disabled, a warning is now, urging you to enable location settings to ensure accurate time zone adjustments.

Changes and fixes

There are a few changes and fixes in this build today, too. A lot of this is for Dynamic Lighting, Input, Networking, and Task Manager. Check it out below.

Known issues

Finally, there are the known issues. There are a few this week with notifications, Windows Ink, and Dynamic Lighting. Also, the usual issues with Dev Drive, Search, and File Explorer.

Beta channel build 22621.1906 and build 22631.1906

The Beta channel builds are not as exciting as what the Dev channel offers. Over on build 22631.1906, there are some slight tweaks to TaskBar and System Tray, the Lock Screen, Networking, Windows Security, and Settings. Check it out below.

That's all we have to report this week. We know it's a lot, but it's been a busy week already. Earlier, Microsoft pushed out a Release Preview channel build that enabled Moment 3 features for all Insiders.