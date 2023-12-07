Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

  • Windows 11 Dev Channel build 23601 brings new features to Windows 365, including personal mode, fast account switching, and improved cloud PC integration. The Dev Channel build also includes updates for disconnecting from the Cloud PC, viewing connection status, and accessing local PC settings from the Cloud PC.
  • Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26010 introduces changes to Widgets settings, undocking Copilot, and updates for Notepad and Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has just rolled out Windows 11 Insider build 23601 to the Dev Channel, and Windows 11 Insider build 26010 to the Canary Channel. If you're on the Dev Channel, you're getting some new treats related to Windows 365, which blends what a local PC and Cloud PC can be thanks to some deeper cloud PC integrations in Windows 11. Over on the Canary Channel, meanwhile, there are some new settings for Copilot and Widgets. As always, here's everything you need to know if you're planning on downloading these builds.

Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23601

New features for Windows 365

Over on the Windows 11 Dev Channel, there are the goodies relating to Windows 365. First up, Windows 365 Boot now has a personal mode, where you can boot to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from your designated company-owned device. With this feature, you will be able to seamlessly log in to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from the Windows 11 login screen using Windows Hello. You'll also be able to enjoy a fast account switcher experience, featuring a username and profile photo, just like you get on Windows 11.

Related, Microsoft is adding a customized company logo and name for the Windows 365 Boot, and Fail Fast feature. With Fail Fast, you'll no longer need to wait for the sign-in process for the Cloud PC to complete, only to find out there are network issues. Other changes in this build related to Windows 365 can be seen below.

New Widgets experience and tweaks to Copilot

Beyond that, Microsoft is updating the WIdgets settings experience, so you have more ways to customize your widgets and personalize your feed content. The new settings experience also allows you to select the account you want to use for your Microsoft Start-powered widgets and feeds. This means you are no longer limited to using the account you used to sign in with Windows to drive those experiences. Other changes are below.

Inbox app updates and known issues

There are also two big app updates in this build. Notepad version 11.2311.29.0 has a new option to easily access Notepad for file modifications directly from File Explorer. Just right-click on any file or multiple files in File Explorer to find the [Edit with Notepad] option in the context menu. Notepad is also getting a character counter.

Finally, with the Microsoft Store, you can now install while browsing. When browsing through the Store’s Home, Apps, or Games pages and you hover over a product and click the install button. This means fewer clicks for such a common task.

We also highlighted the known issues for you below.

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 26010

The Windows 11 Canary Channel is also getting some changes from the Dev Channel. Mainly the Widgets board settings, and the option to undock Copilot. Also in tow is the Notepad update and the Microsoft Store update. Microsoft is also bringing out the scrollable view in Quick Settings. All other changes and known issues are below.

That's all for this week. These builds will be waiting for you in WIndows Update. Remember to submit your feedback to Microsoft as it helps make Windows great for everyone. Oh, and if you're on the Beta Channel, you got Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2841. It's nothing major, with some changes for Nearby sharing and