Key Takeaways Windows 11 Dev Channel build 23601 brings new features to Windows 365, including personal mode, fast account switching, and improved cloud PC integration. The Dev Channel build also includes updates for disconnecting from the Cloud PC, viewing connection status, and accessing local PC settings from the Cloud PC.

Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26010 introduces changes to Widgets settings, undocking Copilot, and updates for Notepad and Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has just rolled out Windows 11 Insider build 23601 to the Dev Channel, and Windows 11 Insider build 26010 to the Canary Channel. If you're on the Dev Channel, you're getting some new treats related to Windows 365, which blends what a local PC and Cloud PC can be thanks to some deeper cloud PC integrations in Windows 11. Over on the Canary Channel, meanwhile, there are some new settings for Copilot and Widgets. As always, here's everything you need to know if you're planning on downloading these builds.

Windows 11 Dev Channel Build 23601

New features for Windows 365

Over on the Windows 11 Dev Channel, there are the goodies relating to Windows 365. First up, Windows 365 Boot now has a personal mode, where you can boot to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from your designated company-owned device. With this feature, you will be able to seamlessly log in to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from the Windows 11 login screen using Windows Hello. You'll also be able to enjoy a fast account switcher experience, featuring a username and profile photo, just like you get on Windows 11.

Related, Microsoft is adding a customized company logo and name for the Windows 365 Boot, and Fail Fast feature. With Fail Fast, you'll no longer need to wait for the sign-in process for the Cloud PC to complete, only to find out there are network issues. Other changes in this build related to Windows 365 can be seen below.

You can now disconnect from Cloud PC directly from a local PC. This can be done by going to Local PC > Task view > Right click on the Cloud PC button > Disconnect.

You will now see updates regarding the Cloud PC connection status and the connection timeout indicator while waiting on the connection screen.

You will now see the term “Cloud PC” and “Local PC” on the desktop indicator when you switch between your respective PCs.

It is now easier for you to access and manage sound, display, and other device-specific settings of their local PC directly from your Cloud PC in under Windows 365 Boot.

When doing multitasking activities on your PC, such as often switching between windows to complete a task or using Snap Assist to organize your screen space, we will provide the suggestion to Cast via a notification toast.

New Widgets experience and tweaks to Copilot

Beyond that, Microsoft is updating the WIdgets settings experience, so you have more ways to customize your widgets and personalize your feed content. The new settings experience also allows you to select the account you want to use for your Microsoft Start-powered widgets and feeds. This means you are no longer limited to using the account you used to sign in with Windows to drive those experiences. Other changes are below.

We are trying out the ability to “undock” Copilot in Windows with Windows Insiders. Just click the new icon to unpin the Copilot panel at the top right in the header. While undocked, Copilot can appear above or below other apps in Windows while maintaining its fixed position on the desktop

The Windows share window now supports sharing with WhatsApp under the “Share using” section. If you don’t have WhatsApp installed, you can choose to install it from Windows share window directly. Over time, we plan to try this experience out with other apps as well.

We are introducing the ability to quickly give your device a more friendly name to identify sharing to and from with nearby share under Settings > System > Nearby sharing.

Fixed an issue that was causing full screen apps to minimize on secondary monitors when launching Copilot.

Fixed an issue causing the Recommended section to appear blank for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability.

Fixed an issue where uncombined taskbar icons were cutting off the title instead of adjusting with the title length.

When creating a dump file for a process, the dump file location should be selectable now, so you can copy it out.

Fixed an issue where if you go to System > Nearby Sharing it was crashing Settings. read more

There are also two big app updates in this build. Notepad version 11.2311.29.0 has a new option to easily access Notepad for file modifications directly from File Explorer. Just right-click on any file or multiple files in File Explorer to find the [Edit with Notepad] option in the context menu. Notepad is also getting a character counter.

Finally, with the Microsoft Store, you can now install while browsing. When browsing through the Store’s Home, Apps, or Games pages and you hover over a product and click the install button. This means fewer clicks for such a common task.

We also highlighted the known issues for you below.

The Microsoft 365, Outlook Calendar, and To Do widgets get stuck in an error state when the Microsoft Start feed is disabled.

You may experience a loading delay when the Microsoft Start feed is reenabled.

Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

The Widgets Board should automatically close and reopen when enabling or disabling feeds.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 26010

The Windows 11 Canary Channel is also getting some changes from the Dev Channel. Mainly the Widgets board settings, and the option to undock Copilot. Also in tow is the Notepad update and the Microsoft Store update. Microsoft is also bringing out the scrollable view in Quick Settings. All other changes and known issues are below.

The Task Manager settings page now has Mica material.

Optional features previously listed under Settings > Apps has moved to its own page under Settings > System.

Fixed an issue which was causing the restart button to be missing in Settings > Windows Update, or for that settings page to not load at all with the previous flight. If you are on Build 26002 and encounter this trying to upgrade to Build 26010, you can reboot by clicking the Windows Update icon in the system tray or open Start and reboot from the power button there.

Fixed an issue where attempting to rebooting into safe mode would hang on the boot logo.

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience an increase in bugchecks in the last two flights.

Fixed a high hitting taskhostw.exe crash in the last flight which some Insiders were seeing on their PCs.

Made some improvements to help address an issue where the background could be seen jumping when switching between desktops.

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to revert to the previous design and opening the context menu to crash explorer.exe for some Insiders.

We're investigating an issue where keyboard shortcuts are not working on the desktop – including using the delete key to delete files off of your desktop, CTRL key combos to take action on desktop icons, or using ALT + F4 on the desktop to open the shutdown dialog. As a workaround for the former, please use the Desktop folder within File Explorer.

We're investigating an issue where opening the print queue is showing a messaging saying it can't find the app.

The Microsoft 365, Outlook Calendar, and To Do widgets get stuck in an error state when the Microsoft Start feed is disabled.

You may experience a loading delay when the Microsoft Start feed is reenabled.

Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

The Widgets Board should automatically close and reopen when enabling or disabling feeds.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

That's all for this week. These builds will be waiting for you in WIndows Update. Remember to submit your feedback to Microsoft as it helps make Windows great for everyone. Oh, and if you're on the Beta Channel, you got Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2841. It's nothing major, with some changes for Nearby sharing and